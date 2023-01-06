Delhi News Live Updates: Mayoral election today; AAP, BJP vie for key Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi mayor, deputy mayor and other leaders will be elected Friday in the polls for the prestigious positions in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a month after the Aam Aadmi Party ended Bharatiya Janata Party’s 15-year rule in the civic body. AAP had won 134 wards in the MCD polls, while BJP won 104 wards and Congress won nine in the 25-member body.
In today’s polls, AAP has fielded former Delhi University teacher Shelly Oberoi as the mayoral candidate and Aale Mohammad Iqbal as its deputy mayor candidate, while BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta for the mayor’s post and Kamal Bagri of the BJP. Meanwhile, in a hit to AAP, the Congress party said that it will stage a walkout prior to the election as it has decided to support neither AAP nor BJP. It comes a day after Delhi’s ruling party cried foul over Lt. Governor VK Saxena’s decision to nominate 10 BJP members as aldermen. (Here’s why that’s significant.)
Onto an update on the Anjali Singh hit-and-run case. The Delhi police Friday arrested Ashutosh, the brother-in-law of the owner of the offending vehicle, for allegedly lying about the driver of the car and covering up the crime. Earlier, Express had reported that a police investigation found that Deepak Khanna, who was accused of driving the car was not inside the vehicle at the time of the accident, and had lied to the police because he was the only one with a driving license.
The Delhi police Friday arrested Ashutosh, the brother-in-law of the owner of the offending vehicle, for allegedly lying about the driver of the car and covering up the crime.
Earlier, Express had reported that a police investigation found that Deepak Khanna, who was accused of driving the car was not inside the vehicle at the time of the accident, and had lied to the police because he was the only one with a driving license.
After initially indicating that the BJP would sit it out, the BJP is now serious about giving the AAP a solid fight in the upcoming mayoral elections. Here's a quick look at how the number game is playing out.
A new flashpoint erupted between the AAP and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor after L-G V K Saxena appointed ten persons to be represented as nominated councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi ahead of the mayor polls, scheduled to be held on Friday.
The L-G notified the names of the nominated councillors on Tuesday. A gazette notification was issued by the GNCTD, Urban Development.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (i) of clause (b) of sub-section (3) of section 3 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 (66 of 1957), the Lt. Governor hereby nominates the following persons to be represented in the MCD for 2022-2027,” read the gazette notification dated January 3. (Read more)
On the eve of Friday’s mayoral election, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked L-G VK Saxena to reconsider what he alleged was the latter’s “unconstitutional” nomination of 10 aldermen to the MCD. In his letter Thursday, Kejriwal called the nomination an attempt “to influence the process of elections” to the powerful MCD standing committee. The L-G office did not comment on the issue.
Kejriwal stated that the names had been notified “entirely bypassing the council of ministers of the democratically elected government” and was an “aberration” from the past practice, and alleged that it was an attempt to “interfere with and impede the day-to-day administration and functioning” of Delhi. (Read more)
The BJP’s Delhi leadership got a dressing down on Wednesday after two of the 10 aldermen it had recommended for nomination to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena were found to be technically unfit for the job, forcing the party to retract their names to avoid embarrassment.
Though nominated councillors, referred to as aldermen, do not have voting rights in the mayoral polls of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, they do hold significant sway and play an important role in standing committee elections, apart from the corporation’s in-house as well as ward committee meetings.
Within minutes of their names being announced in a gazette notification, the party, according to sources, realised that Mahesh Singh Tomar and Kamal Jit Singh were not on the voter list. Party sources said both Tomar and Singh were then told to write to the lieutenant governor and recuse themselves from accepting their nomination. Suneet Chauhan and Manoj Kumar Jain have now been nominated. (Read more)