Delhi News Live Updates: Mayoral election today; AAP, BJP vie for key Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi mayor, deputy mayor and other leaders will be elected Friday in the polls for the prestigious positions in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a month after the Aam Aadmi Party ended Bharatiya Janata Party’s 15-year rule in the civic body. AAP had won 134 wards in the MCD polls, while BJP won 104 wards and Congress won nine in the 25-member body.

In today’s polls, AAP has fielded former Delhi University teacher Shelly Oberoi as the mayoral candidate and Aale Mohammad Iqbal as its deputy mayor candidate, while BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta for the mayor’s post and Kamal Bagri of the BJP. Meanwhile, in a hit to AAP, the Congress party said that it will stage a walkout prior to the election as it has decided to support neither AAP nor BJP. It comes a day after Delhi’s ruling party cried foul over Lt. Governor VK Saxena’s decision to nominate 10 BJP members as aldermen. (Here’s why that’s significant.)

Onto an update on the Anjali Singh hit-and-run case. The Delhi police Friday arrested Ashutosh, the brother-in-law of the owner of the offending vehicle, for allegedly lying about the driver of the car and covering up the crime. Earlier, Express had reported that a police investigation found that Deepak Khanna, who was accused of driving the car was not inside the vehicle at the time of the accident, and had lied to the police because he was the only one with a driving license.