Delhi News Live Updates: Ahead of MCD polls, BJP hits out at Arvind Kejriwal over excise policy case

Delhi News, MCD Elections Live Updates: Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the alleged excise policy scam, ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Thursday targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him the ‘Fraud father’ — a play on the 1972 American crime film, The Godfather.
The Enforcement Directorate, probing into alleged money laundering in connection with the excise policy case, told a special court in Delhi Wednesday that kickbacks of at least Rs 100 crore had been received by AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair “on the behalf of AAP leaders”. The ED said the money came “from a group, called South group, controlled by Sarath Reddy, K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy”. It did not identify K Kavitha.
CM Kejriwal, meanwhile, in a roadshow on Wednesday attacked the BJP for its campaign, which has seen several Union ministers and state Chief Ministers in attendance. He said the BJP’s show of strength indicated its “inefficiency” and “lack of work” in the MCD over the past 15 years.
TRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Thursday said that she was ready to face any inquiry over the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.
In August this year, BJP leaders Parvesh Varma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa had alleged that K Kavitha had a role in facilitating the Delhi liquor policy. Kavitha rejected the charge and said she would file a defamation case. Read more
The admission process for the entry-level classes to Delhi’s private schools will begin Thursday with schools starting to issue application forms from today.
The admission to entry-level classes – nursery, KG or class I as the case may be – is usually based on the point system in most of the schools. Along with their application forms, the schools will release the admission criteria on the basis of which they will allot points to the applicants. Read more
In the 2017 municipal polls, the Aam Aadmi Party came in a distant second with 48 out of 270 seats, while the BJP won in 181 wards. With the BJP having held the MCD for three terms, which the AAP calls “15 years of misrule”, what is the sentiment towards the AAP in seats it had won in the last election? From the track record of councillors, local relationships, appeal of party supremos, to years of frustration — conversations with residents of various wards show different considerations pulling them in different directions.
In 2017, AAP’s Jitendra Kumar won from Sangam Vihar C with a massive 52.11% vote share. In that part of Asia’s largest unauthorised colony, several residents say that a lot of “good work” has happened in the area. The “good work” in question is the laying of pucca roads in the narrow, congested lanes branching off from the main central roads of the locality. Read more
