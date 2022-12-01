Delhi News Live Updates: Ahead of MCD polls, BJP hits out at Arvind Kejriwal over excise policy case

Supporters take part in a roadshow led by BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari and Meenakshi Lekhi in Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar ahead of the MCD elections in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi News, MCD Elections Live Updates: Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the alleged excise policy scam, ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Thursday targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him the ‘Fraud father’ — a play on the 1972 American crime film, The Godfather.

The Enforcement Directorate, probing into alleged money laundering in connection with the excise policy case, told a special court in Delhi Wednesday that kickbacks of at least Rs 100 crore had been received by AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair “on the behalf of AAP leaders”. The ED said the money came “from a group, called South group, controlled by Sarath Reddy, K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy”. It did not identify K Kavitha.

CM Kejriwal, meanwhile, in a roadshow on Wednesday attacked the BJP for its campaign, which has seen several Union ministers and state Chief Ministers in attendance. He said the BJP’s show of strength indicated its “inefficiency” and “lack of work” in the MCD over the past 15 years.