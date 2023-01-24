Delhi News Live Updates: After Jan 6 ruckus, MCD House reconvenes to elect Mayor today

Delhi News Live Updates: Internal elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will resume Tuesday to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The process was abandoned earlier this month following a ruckus between nominated councillors, or aldermen, and their elected colleagues over the issue of who would take oath first. For the post of mayor, AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur, while the BJP nominated Rekha Gupta. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are – Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (AAP), and Kamal Bagri (BJP). Besides the mayor and deputy mayor, six members of the MCD’s standing committee are also slated to be elected today.
Speaking to The Indian Express, BJP councillor Satya Sharma, chosen as the Presiding Officer for the exercise by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, said the LG-appointed aldermen will take oath first. “I have appealed to all presidents of the parties concerned to ensure that the decorum of the House is maintained. We will work according to the agenda of the House. Aldermen will be made to take oath first,” Sharma said.
The civic polls were held on December 4 and the counting of votes took place on December 7. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as a clear winner in the polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP’s 15-year rule in the civic body. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal house.
Internal elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will resume Tuesday from where they were abandoned earlier this month following a ruckus between nominated councillors, or aldermen, and their elected colleagues over the issue of who would take oath first. This bone of contention is likely to surface again, with both the AAP and BJP appearing to have differing interpretations of the agenda.
The exercise had been deferred for the first time since the MCD came into existence in the late 1950s, after AAP and BJP councillors came to blows in the House on January 6.
Jatin Anand writes