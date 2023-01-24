scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Delhi News Live Updates: After Jan 6 ruckus, MCD House reconvenes to elect Mayor today

Delhi News Live Updates: BJP councillor Satya Sharma, chosen as the Presiding Officer for the exercise by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, said the LG-appointed aldermen will take oath first today.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 24, 2023 08:21 IST
Chaos broke out in the MCD House on January 6, the day that the mayoral polls were to take place.(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live Updates: Internal elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will resume Tuesday to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The process was abandoned earlier this month following a ruckus between nominated councillors, or aldermen, and their elected colleagues over the issue of who would take oath first. For the post of mayor, AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur, while the BJP nominated Rekha Gupta. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are – Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (AAP), and Kamal Bagri (BJP). Besides the mayor and deputy mayor, six members of the MCD’s standing committee are also slated to be elected today.

Speaking to The Indian Express, BJP councillor Satya Sharma, chosen as the Presiding Officer for the exercise by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, said the LG-appointed aldermen will take oath first. “I have appealed to all presidents of the parties concerned to ensure that the decorum of the House is maintained. We will work according to the agenda of the House. Aldermen will be made to take oath first,” Sharma said.

The civic polls were held on December 4 and the counting of votes took place on December 7. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as a clear winner in the polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP’s 15-year rule in the civic body. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal house.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: After Jan 6 ruckus, MCD house to reconvene today. Aldermen to take oath first, says Presiding officer. Follow latest Updates here

08:21 (IST)24 Jan 2023
As MCD House reconvenes days after commotion, today could be just as stormy

Internal elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will resume Tuesday from where they were abandoned earlier this month following a ruckus between nominated councillors, or aldermen, and their elected colleagues over the issue of who would take oath first. This bone of contention is likely to surface again, with both the AAP and BJP appearing to have differing interpretations of the agenda.

The exercise had been deferred for the first time since the MCD came into existence in the late 1950s, after AAP and BJP councillors came to blows in the House on January 6.

Jatin Anand writes

India took over presidency last December. Archive

Protest-mukt Delhi among challenges for police ahead of G20 summit

In the run-up to the G20 summit in the national capital in September, the Delhi Police is holding weekly meetings and discussing, among other things, ways to handle any disruptions in the form of agitations or protests that might cause law-and-order problems to scheduled events, senior officers said.

A senior officer privy to the discussion said: “The meetings include officers from the Special Cell, Intelligence Bureau and Security department who are analysing any possible disruptions or protests that might occur during the time… ways to quickly curb and handle such occurrences are being discussed.”

The officer added that for this purpose, security deployment in New Delhi district will be strengthened and paramilitary forces will be deployed along with batches of several sniffer dogs around high-security areas, including at Jantar Mantar, to manage such incidents. “Any social media post with potential to cause law-and-order problems will also be appropriately identified,” he added.

BBC Modi documentary ‘may disturb peace’, says JNU, asks students’ union not to screen it on campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration Monday barred the JNU students’ union from screening on campus the BBC documentary titled ‘India: The Modi Question.’

Earlier in the day, the JNUSU had released a pamphlet inviting students to the screening of the documentary, which has been blocked in India, on Tuesday at 9 pm at the union’s office.

The university administration, in a statement, said: “No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU administration. This is to emphasise that such an unauthorised activity may disturb peace and harmony of the university campus. The concerned students/individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately failing which strict disciplinary action may be initiated as per university rules.”

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 08:13 IST
