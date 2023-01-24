Delhi News Live Updates: After Jan 6 ruckus, MCD House reconvenes to elect Mayor today

India took over presidency last December. Archive

In the run-up to the G20 summit in the national capital in September, the Delhi Police is holding weekly meetings and discussing, among other things, ways to handle any disruptions in the form of agitations or protests that might cause law-and-order problems to scheduled events, senior officers said.

A senior officer privy to the discussion said: “The meetings include officers from the Special Cell, Intelligence Bureau and Security department who are analysing any possible disruptions or protests that might occur during the time… ways to quickly curb and handle such occurrences are being discussed.”

The officer added that for this purpose, security deployment in New Delhi district will be strengthened and paramilitary forces will be deployed along with batches of several sniffer dogs around high-security areas, including at Jantar Mantar, to manage such incidents. “Any social media post with potential to cause law-and-order problems will also be appropriately identified,” he added.

