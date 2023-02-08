Delhi News Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear AAP’s plea on Delhi Mayor Polls today

Delhi News Live Updates: The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea by the Aam Aadmi Party seeking its intervention for early conduct of the Delhi Mayoral election. On Monday, the MCD House failed to elect a Mayor due to differences between the AAP and BJP over the decision to allow the nominated members to vote.
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday engaged in a verbal duel over the abolition of posts of principals at Delhi government schools. Saxena termed Sisodia’s statements “patently false and bereft of facts. “It is factually incorrect that the proposal of filling up of 370 posts of principals (meant to be filled through promotion from vice-principal) was submitted for consideration of the L-G,” officials of the L-G House argued. Meanwhile, Sisodia issued a rebuttal stating that L-G had stalled appointments of principals, and now files were submitted to the L-G again “bypassing the education minister under instructions from L-G.”
Amid several plans for the beautification of the Lutyens and New Delhi area for the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to hold a series of food festivals, said officials. The festival will be held at Talkatora Stadium on February 11 and 12, and will also focus on the ‘international year of millets’. Several food stalls will be set up and food will be available at affordable prices, which the visitors can enjoy on a payment basis, said officials.
Aas Mohammad, an E-rickshaw driver in Ghaziabad's Modinagar handed over a bag containing Rs 25 lakh back to the police on Tueday.
He spotted the bag lying unattended near Tibra Road in Modinagar. When he opened the bag, he found it filled with 50 bundles of Rs 500 currency notes. After waiting for the owner to turn up, he finally handed over the bag at Modinagar Police Station.
Impressed by his honesty, DCP Rural Ghaziabad, Ravi Kumar handed an appreciation certificate to Aas Mohammad. Meanwhile, the cash has been registred as unclaimed money and one team has been formed to trace its owner.
A Gurgaon-based couple were booked on Tuesday for allegedly torturing and assaulting a 14-year-old domestic help that they had hired.
Police said that due to the continuous torture and assault that the girl allegedly endured, she has suffered several injuries. The minor was rescued on Tuesday and admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.
Police said the couple work private jobs and had hired the 14-year-old from a placement agency around four-five months ago to take care of their three-year-old child. (Read More)
Amidst the government’s efforts to elevate the city roads along the lines of European standards and make them safer for the public, an analysis of road accidents by the Transport Department shows that the roads across the city are highly unsafe and at least three are killed in crashes every day.
Speeding and drunk driving have been attributed as the major cause of fatal crashes during odd hours. Besides this, a lack of safe and adequate infrastructure for pedestrians also figures as a reason for their deaths during nighttime. (Read More)
Testimonies and red flags raised by close friends, colleagues and even neighbours of Shraddha Walker, captured in the Delhi Police chargesheet, reveal how she and her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala often fought “over petty issues”; how he would “beat her badly and bang her head against the wall”; and how they “were in an unhealthy relationship”.
According to the chargesheet, in 2021, Shraddha informed her college friend that she had a fight with Aaftab, who she feared would “kill her if she stayed even for one more night”. (Read More)
Voting rights for nominated members or the aldermen at the core of the third adjournment of the MCD House in a month, BJP is counting on a “grey area” in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act should the matter reach the Supreme Court.
As per BJP sources, the fact that nominated members chosen by administrators — in this case, the L-G — could vote in standing committee election and not for posts such as mayor and deputy mayor was “a historical wrong” that needed to be corrected. (Read More)
Satya Sharma, the Presiding Officer for the mayoral election in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), said on Monday that aldermen — who are nominated members — are allowed to vote in the House and elect the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and members of the Standing Committee.
Sharma, a BJP councillor who was last month nominated as Presiding Officer by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, also proposed that voting for all three elections should be held simultaneously. (Read More)