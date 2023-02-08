Delhi News Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear AAP’s plea on Delhi Mayor Polls today

Delhi News Live Updates: The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea by the Aam Aadmi Party seeking its intervention for early conduct of the Delhi Mayoral election. On Monday, the MCD House failed to elect a Mayor due to differences between the AAP and BJP over the decision to allow the nominated members to vote.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday engaged in a verbal duel over the abolition of posts of principals at Delhi government schools. Saxena termed Sisodia’s statements “patently false and bereft of facts. “It is factually incorrect that the proposal of filling up of 370 posts of principals (meant to be filled through promotion from vice-principal) was submitted for consideration of the L-G,” officials of the L-G House argued. Meanwhile, Sisodia issued a rebuttal stating that L-G had stalled appointments of principals, and now files were submitted to the L-G again “bypassing the education minister under instructions from L-G.”

Amid several plans for the beautification of the Lutyens and New Delhi area for the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to hold a series of food festivals, said officials. The festival will be held at Talkatora Stadium on February 11 and 12, and will also focus on the ‘international year of millets’. Several food stalls will be set up and food will be available at affordable prices, which the visitors can enjoy on a payment basis, said officials.