scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Delhi News Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear AAP’s plea on Delhi Mayor Polls today

Delhi News Live Updates: On Monday, the MCD House failed to elect a Mayor due to differences between the AAP and BJP over the decision to allow the nominated members to vote. 

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | February 8, 2023 10:33 IST
New Delhi: BJP councillors shout slogan against AAP councillors during the elections of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Delhi News Live Updates: The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea by the Aam Aadmi Party seeking its intervention for early conduct of the Delhi Mayoral election. On Monday, the MCD House failed to elect a Mayor due to differences between the AAP and BJP over the decision to allow the nominated members to vote.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday engaged in a verbal duel over the abolition of posts of principals at Delhi government schools. Saxena termed Sisodia’s statements “patently false and bereft of facts. “It is factually incorrect that the proposal of filling up of 370 posts of principals (meant to be filled through promotion from vice-principal) was submitted for consideration of the L-G,” officials of the L-G House argued. Meanwhile, Sisodia issued a rebuttal stating that L-G had stalled appointments of principals, and now files were submitted to the L-G again “bypassing the education minister under instructions from L-G.”

Amid several plans for the beautification of the Lutyens and New Delhi area for the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to hold a series of food festivals, said officials. The festival will be held at Talkatora Stadium on February 11 and 12, and will also focus on the ‘international year of millets’. Several food stalls will be set up and food will be available at affordable prices, which the visitors can enjoy on a payment basis, said officials.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Drunk and fast drivers at night are the biggest threat on Delhi streets; In run-up to G20 Summit, Rs 10,000 fine for Delhi auto, cab drivers not in proper uniform; Follow this space to get the latest updates from your city

10:33 (IST)08 Feb 2023
Ghaziabad: E-rickshaw driver returns bag containing Rs 25 lakh to the police

Aas Mohammad, an E-rickshaw driver in Ghaziabad's Modinagar handed over a bag containing Rs 25 lakh back to the police on Tueday. 

He spotted the bag lying unattended near Tibra Road in Modinagar. When he opened the bag, he found it filled with 50 bundles of Rs 500 currency notes. After waiting for the owner to turn up, he finally handed over the bag at Modinagar Police Station. 

Impressed by his honesty, DCP Rural Ghaziabad, Ravi Kumar handed an appreciation certificate to Aas Mohammad. Meanwhile, the cash has been registred as unclaimed money and one team has been formed to trace its owner. 

10:19 (IST)08 Feb 2023
Gurgaon couple tortured 14-yr-old maid, booked: Police

A Gurgaon-based couple were booked on Tuesday for allegedly torturing and assaulting a 14-year-old domestic help that they had hired.

Police said that due to the continuous torture and assault that the girl allegedly endured, she has suffered several injuries. The minor was rescued on Tuesday and admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said the couple work private jobs and had hired the 14-year-old from a placement agency around four-five months ago to take care of their three-year-old child. (Read More)

10:18 (IST)08 Feb 2023
Biggest threat on Delhi streets: Drunk and fast drivers at night

Amidst the government’s efforts to elevate the city roads along the lines of European standards and make them safer for the public, an analysis of road accidents by the Transport Department shows that the roads across the city are highly unsafe and at least three are killed in crashes every day.

Speeding and drunk driving have been attributed as the major cause of fatal crashes during odd hours. Besides this, a lack of safe and adequate infrastructure for pedestrians also figures as a reason for their deaths during nighttime. (Read More)

10:11 (IST)08 Feb 2023
Shraddha, Aaftab and the many red flags

Testimonies and red flags raised by close friends, colleagues and even neighbours of Shraddha Walker, captured in the Delhi Police chargesheet, reveal how she and her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala often fought “over petty issues”; how he would “beat her badly and bang her head against the wall”; and how they “were in an unhealthy relationship”.

According to the chargesheet, in 2021, Shraddha informed her college friend that she had a fight with Aaftab, who she feared would “kill her if she stayed even for one more night”. (Read More)

10:08 (IST)08 Feb 2023
MCD mayor polls: For BJP, AAP’s apex court threat could be blessing in disguise

Voting rights for nominated members or the aldermen at the core of the third adjournment of the MCD House in a month, BJP is counting on a “grey area” in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act should the matter reach the Supreme Court.

As per BJP sources, the fact that nominated members chosen by administrators — in this case, the L-G — could vote in standing committee election and not for posts such as mayor and deputy mayor was “a historical wrong” that needed to be corrected. (Read More)

10:07 (IST)08 Feb 2023
Why the MCD House elections have been stalled for the third time

Satya Sharma, the Presiding Officer for the mayoral election in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), said on Monday that aldermen — who are nominated members — are allowed to vote in the House and elect the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and members of the Standing Committee.

Sharma, a BJP councillor who was last month nominated as Presiding Officer by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, also proposed that voting for all three elections should be held simultaneously. (Read More)

aldermen, delhi aldermen controversy, delhi mayor polls, delhi MCD, AAP, Lt. Governor VK Saxena, EXPRESS explained, indian express

Controversy over Delhi ‘aldermen’: What does the term mean?

On January 4, Delhi’s Lt. Governor, VK Saxena, nominated 10 aldermen amidst significant controversy. The 10 nominees, all BJP members, are expected to play a crucial role in determining who controls the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

In the recent municipal corporation elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) beat the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a slender margin, and mayor elections are due on Friday (January 6). Although they do not have the right to vote in the mayor polls, aldermen hold significant power and play an important role in the elections of Standing Committees, MCD in-house and ward committee meetings. They are a part of a group which effectively controls the MCD’s purse strings.

“Alderman” refers to a member of a city council or municipal body, with exact responsibilities depending on the location of its usage. It is derived from Old English.

The many homes of Delhi University’s Hindu College: Kinari Bazar to Skinner’s Haveli

From the historic Kinari Bazar in Chandni Chowk to Skinner’s Haveli in Kashmere Gate, Delhi University’s Hindu College moved multiple buildings since it was founded before ending up in North Campus.

In 1899, Krishna Daaji Gurwale founded Hindu College in Kinari Bazar “as part of the nationalist sentiment of providing affordable modern education to students from middle-class and lesser well-off families”, as per an excerpt from a book ‘Hindu College Delhi: A People’s Movement’ written by Dr Kavita A Sharma, former principal of Hindu College, and W D Mathur, former bureau chief of The Indian Express.

Gurwale started the college after his father, Ramji Das Gurwale, who was Bahadur Shah Zafar’s banker, was tortured and hanged in the compound of the Chandni Chowk Kotwali by the British after Zafar’s arrest. “There was a strong nationalist streak which led Krishna Daaji Gurwale to start a college for the people of India as there was only St Stephen’s and Delhi College at the time,” said Dr Sharma.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 10:05 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close