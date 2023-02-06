Delhi Mayor Polls Live Updates: AAP, BJP war of words ahead of Delhi Mayor election

'Whenever BJP loses, it tries to form government via the backdoor' says AAP MLA Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi on Monday accused the BJP of trying to postpone mayoral elections. "MCD elections were held in December and BJP lost. As you have seen, whenever BJP loses, it tries to form government via the backdoor. First they nominated aldermen illegally, then appointed the presiding officer illegally. Now, they are trying to postpone mayoral elections through the presiding officer. They are doing this because they know they don't have the numbers to win the mayoral polls," she said.

"We have learnt that they will try to get MCD House proceedings adjourned without holding elections today as well. The BJP did a conference a few minutes ago and made false and laughable allegations that AAP tried to break away 10 of their councillors. It is laughable because BJP is known for its Operation Lotus, whereby it buys MLAs regularly, and is trying now accuse AAP of the same thing. The people who tried to buy AAP MLAs, who lured them with money, with posts and with promises of MLA tickets in future, are now making these allegations against AAP and it's laughable. But they are doing it as part of their plan to stall elections. I appeal to BJP to accept the people's mandate," she further said.