Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Delhi Mayor Polls Live Updates: AAP, BJP war of words ahead of Delhi Mayor election

Delhi News Live Updates: The first two sessions held on January 6 and January 24, respectively, were adjourned by the presiding officer without electing a mayor as the sessions were marred by ruckus and acrimonious exchanges among the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | February 6, 2023 11:14 IST
AAP Mayor candidate Shelly taking attendance of newly elected Councillors in the House before voting for Mayor election, at Civic Centre in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live Updates: The Municipal House in Delhi will convene today to elect a mayor for the city, after failing to carry out the exercise in two previous attempts. The first two sessions held on January 6 and January 24, respectively, were adjourned by the presiding officer without electing a mayor as the sessions were marred by ruckus and acrimonious exchanges among the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party. Both the parties have scheduled pressers shortly before the MCD Mayoral election that is supposed to get underway at 11 am today.

Municipal polls were held in the national capital on December 4, 2022, in which the Aam Aadmi Party dislodged the BJP from power in the MCD after three terms lasting 15 years — and took control of the civic body for the first time in the national capital where it has a government.  AAP won 134 of 250 wards, while the BJP got 104, and the Congress came a distant third with just nine.

After two adjourned House sessions of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, AAP’s Mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi and Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal had moved the Supreme Court asking that the elections be held “immediately”. She withdrew her plea day before yesterday. Meanwhile, the nominees for the post of deputy mayor are — Aaley Mohammad Iqbal (AAP) and Kamal Bagri (BJP).

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Monument revamp, food street, heritage walk - More in store for G20 Summit in Delhi; Passenger hides Rs 50 lakh worth Dollars, Euros inside clothes, caught at Delhi airport

11:14 (IST)06 Feb 2023
AAP MLA and MCD in charge Durgesh Pathak arrives at the MCD House

11:02 (IST)06 Feb 2023
Mayoral election supposed to begin at 11 am today; BJP councillors yet to arrive

The Municipal House in Delhi will convene today at 11 am to elect a mayor for the city, after failing to carry out the exercise in two previous attempts. While the AAP councillors have arrived at the MCD House, the BJP councillors are yet to come. 

11:01 (IST)06 Feb 2023
10:56 (IST)06 Feb 2023
In Pics | AAP councillors in the House before voting for Mayor election in Delhi

10:45 (IST)06 Feb 2023
AAP Mayor candidate Shelly takes attendance of newly elected Councillors in the House before voting for Mayor election on Monday

10:44 (IST)06 Feb 2023
'Let Delhi get a mayor, we will do a good job,' AAP leader Durgesh Pathak tells the BJP; refutes allegations of approaching BJP councillors

"BJP leaders were saying yesterday that 20 AAP councillors will join BJP before the polls today. Today, when that did not happen, they came forward with a new story that 'our councillors were approached by AAP'. The people have given you a chance to be in the opposition, do it. Work for people," said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Monday, ahead of the mayoral election in the national capital. 

"Let Delhi get a mayor, we will do a good job. You got 15 years, but you didn't work. We have got 5 years, let us work. If we don't do good work, you will get a chance again. This is democracy. Every single AAP councillor will be at their best behaviour, there will be no ruckus from our end. We will keep sitting till the mayoral and standing committee elections are done," he said. 

10:37 (IST)06 Feb 2023
AAP's mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi arrives at the MCD House

10:33 (IST)06 Feb 2023
'Whenever BJP loses, it tries to form government via the backdoor' says AAP MLA Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi on Monday accused the BJP of trying to postpone mayoral elections. "MCD elections were held in December and BJP lost. As you have seen, whenever BJP loses, it tries to form government via the backdoor. First they nominated aldermen illegally, then appointed the presiding officer illegally. Now, they are trying to postpone mayoral elections through the presiding officer. They are doing this because they know they don't have the numbers to win the mayoral polls," she said.

"We have learnt that they will try to get MCD House proceedings adjourned without holding elections today as well. The BJP did a conference a few minutes ago and made false and laughable allegations that AAP tried to break away 10 of their councillors. It is laughable because BJP is known for its Operation Lotus, whereby it buys MLAs regularly, and is trying now accuse AAP of the same thing. The people who tried to buy AAP MLAs, who lured them with money, with posts and with promises of MLA tickets in future, are now making these allegations against AAP and it's laughable. But they are doing it as part of their plan to stall elections. I appeal to BJP to accept the people's mandate," she further said. 

10:26 (IST)06 Feb 2023
BJP and AAP Councillors arrive at MCD house for mayoral polls today

10:25 (IST)06 Feb 2023
'BJP has instructed its councillors not to allow the mayoral election to be held again in the MCD meeting today' alleges Manish Sisodia

10:20 (IST)06 Feb 2023
Delhi BJP alleges AAP’s senior leadership of trying to to poach 10 of its elected councillors

Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta has alleged that AAP’s senior leadership tried to poach 10 of BJP's elected councillors. "These ten BJP councillors were offered everything from crores of Rupees to posts of their choice by the AAP; one of the leaders who contacted them was AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak," he said. 

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 10:14 IST
