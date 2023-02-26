Delhi News Live Updates: Manish Sisodia to appear before CBI officers today amid apprehensions of his arrest

Delhi News Live Updates: Amid apprehensions of his arrest, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is likely to appear before CBI officers Sunday for questioning in connection with the excise policy case. The CBI has reportedly prepared an exhaustive set of questions for the Deputy CM. “They are using the CBI to take revenge and I am sure they will do that by getting me arrested,” PTI quoted Sisodia as saying. Though Sisodia was summoned last Sunday, he sought deferment of his questioning citing the Budget exercise as he also holds the Finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet. Police have already beefed up security on the roads leading his residence.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court, in a special hearing Saturday, stayed the notice issued by the Municipal Corporation Delhi’s new Mayor Shelly Oberoi calling for the re-election of six members of the standing committee. The AAP, meanwhile, dubbed the Delhi High Court’s stay on the re-election as a “major victory” for the party and also claimed that the party can run the affairs of the civic body till the court examined the matter.
In other news, the boundary walls and ceilings of a temple and a mosque situated at Central Delhi’s ITO were demolished by the Delhi government’s Public Works Department as part of an anti-encroachment drive Saturday. The development came after a single judge bench of the Delhi High Court comprising Justice Prathiba Singh directed the PWD to carry out construction to make a pedestrian pathway at Jheel Ka Piao at Mathura Road and ITO.
