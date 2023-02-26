scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Delhi News Live Updates: Manish Sisodia to appear before CBI officers today amid apprehensions of his arrest

Delhi News Live Updates: MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi faces setback, Delhi HC stays her notice calling for re-election; Temple, mosque at ITO face demolition; boundary walls gone.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | February 26, 2023 09:05 IST
Police erect barricades outside the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Sunday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi News Live Updates: Amid apprehensions of his arrest, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is likely to appear before CBI officers Sunday for questioning in connection with the excise policy case. The CBI has reportedly prepared an exhaustive set of questions for the Deputy CM. “They are using the CBI to take revenge and I am sure they will do that by getting me arrested,” PTI quoted Sisodia as saying. Though Sisodia was summoned last Sunday, he sought deferment of his questioning citing the Budget exercise as he also holds the Finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet. Police have already beefed up security on the roads leading his residence.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court, in a special hearing Saturday, stayed the notice issued by the Municipal Corporation Delhi’s new Mayor Shelly Oberoi calling for the re-election of six members of the standing committee. The AAP, meanwhile, dubbed the Delhi High Court’s stay on the re-election as a “major victory” for the party and also claimed that the party can run the affairs of the civic body till the court examined the matter.

In other news, the boundary walls and ceilings of a temple and a mosque situated at Central Delhi’s ITO were demolished by the Delhi government’s Public Works Department as part of an anti-encroachment drive Saturday. The development came after a single judge bench of the Delhi High Court comprising Justice Prathiba Singh directed the PWD to carry out construction to make a pedestrian pathway at Jheel Ka Piao at Mathura Road and ITO.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Manish Sisodia likely to appear before CBI officers today. Keep scrolling down to read the latest updates on what's happening.

08:36 (IST)26 Feb 2023
Good Morning Delhi!

Welcome to our Live Blog. Amid apprehensions of his arrest, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is likely to appear before CBI officers Sunday for questioning in connection with the excise policy case. The CBI has prepared an exhaustive set of questions for Sisodia, PTI reported. 

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news updates from the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

AAP vs BJP in posters (Express Photo)

Fistfight inside MCD, poster war outside

A day after raining blows on each other on the floor of the MCD House, the AAP and BJP found themselves in the midst of a perception brawl — through Bollywood-inspired posters. On Saturday morning, the posters, ostensibly intended to provoke each other, were posted by each party on their social media handles. These sported images of leaders from the opposing camp photoshopped onto them.

While the BJP’s weapon of choice was 1993 Jeetendra and Jaya Prada-starrer Khalnayika, the AAP was quick to retaliate with its rendition of 1974 Shashi Kapoor and Mumtaz starrer Chor Machaye Shor.

Annie Ernaux is the the first French woman to receive Nobel Prize for Literature. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

I think I will try and forget that I got the Nobel: Annie Ernaux

In 2021, a year before she won the Nobel Prize for Literature, the rumour mills had been on overdrive about Annie Ernaux’s odds of being conferred literature’s top prize. Ernaux, who had recently turned 81, was filled with disquiet about the speculation. “I thought they are going to take away my old age from me now,” says the writer, with a little laugh.

A year later, when she became the first French woman to receive the prize, nothing changed and yet everything did. For one, it afforded her less time to spend with her writing — “In a few months, I think I will try and forget that I got the Nobel Prize”.

Burnt shops and vehicle after clash between pro and anti CAA protesters during the riots at Yamuna Vihar in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

3 years after Delhi violence, verdicts in less than a tenth of riot, arson cases

Three years into the New Delhi riots, in which 53 were killed and over 700 injured, the wheels of justice are moving — slowly. The Northeast district of the Delhi Police filed 695 cases of rioting and arson in the Karkardooma court. Until February 20 this year, verdicts have come in 47 cases. Of these, 36 have ended in acquittals.

All these 695 cases were filed under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting; two-year prison term); 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon; three-year prison term); 149 (unlawful assembly); and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc; life term), among others.

