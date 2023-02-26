Delhi News Live Updates: Manish Sisodia to appear before CBI officers today amid apprehensions of his arrest

AAP vs BJP in posters (Express Photo)

A day after raining blows on each other on the floor of the MCD House, the AAP and BJP found themselves in the midst of a perception brawl — through Bollywood-inspired posters. On Saturday morning, the posters, ostensibly intended to provoke each other, were posted by each party on their social media handles. These sported images of leaders from the opposing camp photoshopped onto them.

While the BJP’s weapon of choice was 1993 Jeetendra and Jaya Prada-starrer Khalnayika, the AAP was quick to retaliate with its rendition of 1974 Shashi Kapoor and Mumtaz starrer Chor Machaye Shor.

Annie Ernaux is the the first French woman to receive Nobel Prize for Literature. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

In 2021, a year before she won the Nobel Prize for Literature, the rumour mills had been on overdrive about Annie Ernaux’s odds of being conferred literature’s top prize. Ernaux, who had recently turned 81, was filled with disquiet about the speculation. “I thought they are going to take away my old age from me now,” says the writer, with a little laugh.

A year later, when she became the first French woman to receive the prize, nothing changed and yet everything did. For one, it afforded her less time to spend with her writing — “In a few months, I think I will try and forget that I got the Nobel Prize”.

Burnt shops and vehicle after clash between pro and anti CAA protesters during the riots at Yamuna Vihar in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Three years into the New Delhi riots, in which 53 were killed and over 700 injured, the wheels of justice are moving — slowly. The Northeast district of the Delhi Police filed 695 cases of rioting and arson in the Karkardooma court. Until February 20 this year, verdicts have come in 47 cases. Of these, 36 have ended in acquittals.

All these 695 cases were filed under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting; two-year prison term); 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon; three-year prison term); 149 (unlawful assembly); and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc; life term), among others.