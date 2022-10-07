scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: To prep for MCD polls, Nadda meeting, BJP delegation in Himachal called back to Delhi

Delhi News Live Updates, October 7, 2022: Among those sent to Himachal were former leader of opposition Vijender Gupta, former mayor Jai Prakash, MLAs Abhay Verma and Ajay Mahawar and party leaders Manoj Kumar and Jitender Garg. 

New Delhi | October 7, 2022 7:13:57 am
On October 16, Nadda is set to address around 70,000 booth leaders at Ramlila Maidan. (File)

Delhi News Live Updates: A delegation of 23 BJP leaders from Delhi that had been sent to oversee the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls has been called back to the capital, leading to speculation that the Centre may push for MCD polls in December. Among those sent to Himachal were former leader of opposition Vijender Gupta, former mayor Jai Prakash, MLAs Abhay Verma and Ajay Mahawar and party leaders Manoj Kumar and Jitender Garg.

In other news, a Delhi court Thursday sent Vijay Nair, the former CEO of events company Only Much Louder (OML) and current communications in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case. Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Nair to judicial custody after the CBI submitted that his custody was no longer needed. He will now be produced in court on October 20.

Meanwhile, the district administration on Thursday detained controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand ahead of his proposed march to Meerut to protest against the beheading of a man there. Deepak Tyagi (20) was allegedly killed last week by one Fahmid as he suspected him of being in a relationship with his daughter. After the recovery of Tyagi’s severed head, police had arrested Fahmid and his accomplice Asif. Narsinghanand had announced to march on foot to Meerut, along with other seers, on Thursday.

Live Blog

To prep for MCD polls, Nadda meeting, BJP delegation in Himachal called back to Delhi; Vijay Nair, AAP communications in-charge, sent to judicial custody for 14 days; Follow for live updates

A limited edition Jacob & Co Billionaire White Diamonds watch, six expensive Rolex and Piaget watches, an iPhone 14 and a diamond-studded gold bracelet were recovered from a passenger at the Delhi International Airport Tuesday. Delhi customs said this is one of the biggest and most expensive hauls. All the items were being smuggled to India from Dubai by a passenger.

Referring to the letters written to him by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked him to “chill”, adding that even his wife did not write as many “love letters” to him. “My wife doesn’t scold me as much as L-G sahib does every day. In the past six months, the number of love letters that the L-G has written to me, my wife hasn’t written to me in my whole life. L-G sahib, chill a little. And please tell your super boss to chill a little as well,” Kejriwal tweeted.

A minor girl was allegedly gangraped inside the washroom of her school in Delhi, by two boys who were her seniors, a few months ago. The Delhi Police said a case was registered against the two teenagers on Tuesday. The matter came to light after the girl approached police and a case was registered on Tuesday. Confirming the incident, DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said they received a complaint and immediately registered a case under sections of sexual assault and the POCSO Act. Police said the matter is being investigated and nobody has been apprehended yet. School officials said the incident was not reported to principal by the victim. The authorities have ordered an inquiry into the case.

