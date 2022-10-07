Delhi News Live Updates: To prep for MCD polls, Nadda meeting, BJP delegation in Himachal called back to Delhi

A limited edition Jacob & Co Billionaire White Diamonds watch, six expensive Rolex and Piaget watches, an iPhone 14 and a diamond-studded gold bracelet were recovered from a passenger at the Delhi International Airport Tuesday. Delhi customs said this is one of the biggest and most expensive hauls. All the items were being smuggled to India from Dubai by a passenger.

Referring to the letters written to him by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked him to “chill”, adding that even his wife did not write as many “love letters” to him. “My wife doesn’t scold me as much as L-G sahib does every day. In the past six months, the number of love letters that the L-G has written to me, my wife hasn’t written to me in my whole life. L-G sahib, chill a little. And please tell your super boss to chill a little as well,” Kejriwal tweeted.

A minor girl was allegedly gangraped inside the washroom of her school in Delhi, by two boys who were her seniors, a few months ago. The Delhi Police said a case was registered against the two teenagers on Tuesday. The matter came to light after the girl approached police and a case was registered on Tuesday. Confirming the incident, DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said they received a complaint and immediately registered a case under sections of sexual assault and the POCSO Act. Police said the matter is being investigated and nobody has been apprehended yet. School officials said the incident was not reported to principal by the victim. The authorities have ordered an inquiry into the case.