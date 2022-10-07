Delhi News Live Updates: To prep for MCD polls, Nadda meeting, BJP delegation in Himachal called back to Delhi

Delhi News Live Updates: A delegation of 23 BJP leaders from Delhi that had been sent to oversee the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls has been called back to the capital, leading to speculation that the Centre may push for MCD polls in December. Among those sent to Himachal were former leader of opposition Vijender Gupta, former mayor Jai Prakash, MLAs Abhay Verma and Ajay Mahawar and party leaders Manoj Kumar and Jitender Garg.
In other news, a Delhi court Thursday sent Vijay Nair, the former CEO of events company Only Much Louder (OML) and current communications in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case. Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Nair to judicial custody after the CBI submitted that his custody was no longer needed. He will now be produced in court on October 20.
Meanwhile, the district administration on Thursday detained controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand ahead of his proposed march to Meerut to protest against the beheading of a man there. Deepak Tyagi (20) was allegedly killed last week by one Fahmid as he suspected him of being in a relationship with his daughter. After the recovery of Tyagi’s severed head, police had arrested Fahmid and his accomplice Asif. Narsinghanand had announced to march on foot to Meerut, along with other seers, on Thursday.