Delhi News Live Updates: Vinai Kumar Saxena to take oath as Delhi L-G today; clear skies on the forecast

In order to encourage people to switch to public transportation and ensure quality service, the Delhi government has directed all Group A and B officers of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to take a compulsory bus trip once every week.

The officers have also been asked to submit feedback about maintenance and conditions of the bus, behaviour of drivers and conductors towards passengers and bus marshals, including the bus number and time travelled on a Google form every week.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a Tweet, “From boardrooms to buses. There is no way to constantly improve than from the feedback we give ourselves.”

Observing that stray dogs in the capital are a neglected lot, the Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Delhi government and the municipal bodies to respond to a petition seeking a regular supply of vaccines to save the animals from diseases like canine distemper and parvovirus.

“It is necessary to look after stray dogs not only as a measure of showing respect for animal life but also because there will be a direct impact on the human population,” said the division bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta.

The court was hearing a petition that alleged there is no mechanism to vaccinate stray dogs to protect them from diseases such as canine distemper and parvovirus and the existing infrastructure for their vaccination and treatment is practically dysfunctional. The court was also told that there is no helpline to report in case a stray dog needs medical attention.