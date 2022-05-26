Delhi News Live Updates: Vinai Kumar Saxena to take oath as Delhi L-G today; clear skies on the forecast

Delhi News Live Updates: Vinai Kumar Saxena who was appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi earlier this week will be taking the oath today (May 26). He earlier served as the chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and will be replacing Anil Baijal.
Delhi will witness clear skies and a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast indicates that the maximum temperature could increase to around 40 degrees Celsius by May 28, and further to 42 degrees Celsius by June 1.
Meanwhile, athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium have been complaining about being forced to wrap training earlier than usual, by 7 pm. The reason, according to them, is this: Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar walks his dog at the facility about half-an-hour later. Khirwar accepted that he “sometimes” takes his pet for a walk at the facility but denied that it disrupted the practice routine of athletes.
The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory has remained below 40 degrees Celsius for the past four days. It is likely to rise by three to five degrees over Northwest India in the next five days, according to the IMD.
