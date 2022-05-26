Delhi News Live Updates: Vinai Kumar Saxena to take oath as Delhi L-G today; clear skies on the forecast

scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 26, 2022 10:27:09 am
Vinai Kumar Saxena will be taking the oath as Delhi L-G on Thursday.

Delhi News Live Updates: Vinai Kumar Saxena who was appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi earlier this week will be taking the oath today (May 26). He earlier served as the chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and will be replacing Anil Baijal.

Delhi will witness clear skies and a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast indicates that the maximum temperature could increase to around 40 degrees Celsius by May 28, and further to 42 degrees Celsius by June 1.

Meanwhile, athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium have been complaining about being forced to wrap training earlier than usual, by 7 pm. The reason, according to them, is this: Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar walks his dog at the facility about half-an-hour later. Khirwar accepted that he “sometimes” takes his pet for a walk at the facility but denied that it disrupted the practice routine of athletes.

10:23 (IST)26 May 2022
Delhi weather: Clear skies, maximum temperature at 37 degrees Celsius predicted

Delhi will witness clear skies and a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

The IMD forecast indicates that the maximum temperature could increase to around 40 degrees Celsius by May 28, and further to 42 degrees Celsius by June 1. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory has remained below 40 degrees Celsius for the past four days. It is likely to rise by three to five degrees over Northwest India in the next five days, according to the IMD. Read more

09:57 (IST)26 May 2022
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Delhi-NCR.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a Tweet, “From boardrooms to buses. There is no way to constantly improve than from the feedback we give ourselves.” (File)

 

DTC officers told to take weekly bus trips to get more people on board

In order to encourage people to switch to public transportation and ensure quality service, the Delhi government has directed all Group A and B officers of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to take a compulsory bus trip once every week.

The officers have also been asked to submit feedback about maintenance and conditions of the bus, behaviour of drivers and conductors towards passengers and bus marshals, including the bus number and time travelled on a Google form every week.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a Tweet, “From boardrooms to buses. There is no way to constantly improve than from the feedback we give ourselves.”

Stray dogs in city a neglected lot: Delhi HC

Observing that stray dogs in the capital are a neglected lot, the Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Delhi government and the municipal bodies to respond to a petition seeking a regular supply of vaccines to save the animals from diseases like canine distemper and parvovirus.

“It is necessary to look after stray dogs not only as a measure of showing respect for animal life but also because there will be a direct impact on the human population,” said the division bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta.

The court was hearing a petition that alleged there is no mechanism to vaccinate stray dogs to protect them from diseases such as canine distemper and parvovirus and the existing infrastructure for their vaccination and treatment is practically dysfunctional. The court was also told that there is no helpline to report in case a stray dog needs medical attention.

