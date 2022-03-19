scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi records 140 Covid cases, zero death; Delhi govt may shut down some vaccination centres

Delhi News Today Live Updates 19 Mar, Delhi Latest News Today, Delhi Weather Today, Delhi MCD Election Updates: With vaccination reaching a saturation point in Delhi and the number of shots each day continuing its downward slide, the government is soon likely to take a decision on shutting down a few centres.

Updated: March 19, 2022 8:23:58 am
A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a student between the age group of 12 to 14 years at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Express)

Delhi News Live Updates Today:  Delhi reported 140 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths due to the viral disease on Friday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.43 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi’s Covid caseload increased to 18,63,633, while the death toll remained at 26,145. The city had recorded zero fatality count on March 5, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 14 as well.

With vaccination reaching a saturation point in Delhi and the number of shots each day continuing its downward slide, the government is soon likely to take a decision on shutting down a few centres, especially those that were opened at schools. “Currently, children are on vacation and many are out of the city as well. So, the vaccination count is lower. Hopefully, the numbers will increase once the drives begin at schools. We have already reached out to the department of education to check with schools and give us a schedule on when the camps can be organised,” said a Delhi government official.

G-23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Friday met party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi. The development comes in the backdrop of Sonia Gandhi reaching out to Azad with sources saying that a meeting between Sonia and some of the leaders was on the cards.

Children playing Holi after two years of Covid pandemic, in New Delhi on Friday.

Delhi education department asks schools to step up vaccination of kids in 12-14 age group

The Directorate of Education has instructed schools to take charge of registering, informing and getting their students in the 12-14 age bracket vaccinated.

Stating that “all heads of schools have an important role to play in ensuring proper coverage of this vaccination drive”, the department has stated that class teachers must ensure that parents are informed to inoculate their children at the nearest earmarked site. They also have to upload the vaccination status of all the eligible students and inform the directorate about this every day.

Schools designated as Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) have been asked to make provisions for separate rooms and staff for queue management and verification.

Delhi govt may shut down some vaccination centres amid dipping daily dose figures

With vaccination reaching a saturation point in Delhi and the number of shots each day continuing its downward slide, the government is soon likely to take a decision on shutting down a few centres, especially those that were opened at schools.

Delhi administered 3,907 doses of Corbevax to children of the 12 to 14 age group Thursday, slightly lower than the number of shots administered on the first day of the drive for this category. There were 3,937 shots administered Wednesday despite the government portal CoWIN not showing slots for it till afternoon. The numbers are likely to pick up only after Holi when the districts will organise camps at schools.

“Currently, children are on vacation and many are out of the city as well. So, the vaccination count is lower. Hopefully, the numbers will increase once the drives begin at schools. We have already reached out to the department of education to check with schools and give us a schedule on when the camps can be organised,” said a Delhi government official.

