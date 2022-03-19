Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi records 140 Covid cases, zero death; Delhi govt may shut down some vaccination centres

A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a student between the age group of 12 to 14 years at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Express)

Delhi News Live Updates Today: Delhi reported 140 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths due to the viral disease on Friday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.43 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi’s Covid caseload increased to 18,63,633, while the death toll remained at 26,145. The city had recorded zero fatality count on March 5, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 14 as well.

With vaccination reaching a saturation point in Delhi and the number of shots each day continuing its downward slide, the government is soon likely to take a decision on shutting down a few centres, especially those that were opened at schools. “Currently, children are on vacation and many are out of the city as well. So, the vaccination count is lower. Hopefully, the numbers will increase once the drives begin at schools. We have already reached out to the department of education to check with schools and give us a schedule on when the camps can be organised,” said a Delhi government official.

G-23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Friday met party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi. The development comes in the backdrop of Sonia Gandhi reaching out to Azad with sources saying that a meeting between Sonia and some of the leaders was on the cards.