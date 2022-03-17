Delhi News Live Updates: Nearly 3,800 Covid-19 doses administered on day 1 of vaccination for children between 12-14 years

Gurugram: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram expressway, ahead of the Holi festival, at Gurugram Delhi border near Sirhaul toll plaza, in Gurugram, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is using different means to deter people from using single-use plastic like slapping fines on violators, holding awareness campaigns and constructing ecobrick walls using plastic bottles. The wall in Saket to encourage people to not use single-use plastic has been constructed with stray bottles. Through this wall, SDMC has given a message not to use single-use plastic, said deputy commissioner of the south zone Ankita Chakravarty.

In addition to this, an awareness effort ‘Spit Free India Campaign’ was also launched in the south zone. The campaign was kicked off from DLF Avenue Mall, Saket to Madangir village. A puppet show to raise awareness about sanitation and medical problems of spitting was organised in Madangir clusters. Madangir children gave a talk about the disease caused by spitting and pledges were taken to stop spitting, said a senior South DMC official.

A court in Delhi summoned the former husband and father-in-law of Priyanka alias Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, in connection with a defamation case. Metropolitan Magistrate Vivek Beniwal summoned the former husband, Vishwas Gupta, and his father, Mahendra Pal Gupta, on March 14 stating that in his estimation a prima facie case of defamation is made out against them. The court will hear the matter on July 12, 2022.

Honeypreet stated on oath before the court that the accused gave a defamatory interview on a news channel, Karnal Breaking News, on June 10, 2021, where both of them “made categorical allegations” that she had approached public officials and purchased them and for this purpose, she entered into a criminal conspiracy.

Almost two years after Markaz Nizamuddin was locked and public entry was prohibited in connection with a case alleging violation of Covid norms, the Delhi High Court Wednesday said devotees, irrespective of their number, be allowed to offer prayers on Masjid Bangley Wali’s four floors on Shab-e-Barat over the weekend. Police earlier had said less than 100 persons would be permitted on each floor.