Thursday, March 17, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Nearly 3,800 Covid-19 doses administered on day 1 of vaccination for children between 12-14 years

Delhi news live updates: The Delhi University Wednesday said teaching activities will remain suspended on March 17 in view of Holi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 17, 2022 9:24:08 am
A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a student between the age group of 12 to 14 years at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Express)

Delhi News Live Updates Today:  As many as 3,837 Covid-19 vaccines were administered to children between 12 and 14 year in Delhi on Wednesday as the vaccination exercise for this age group began amid a steady decline in the number of new infections.

Meanwhile, DCPs in every district of Delhi have been asked to make elaborate security arrangements in areas with “mixed population” to avoid any untoward incident following the release of The Kashmir Files film. Also, the BJP’s push for unification of the three MCDs has come as a surprise for the opposition Aam Aadmi Party but it has planned to tweak its campaign to use the current situation to its advantage, senior leaders in the party have said. Also, ahead of the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida Sector 93A, state pollution board officials are awaiting a final report to ascertain the scale of pollution that will be caused during the process.

In other news, Delhi University Wednesday said teaching activities will remain suspended on March 17 in view of Holi. In a notification, the university said all libraries of the university will also remain closed. “It is notified that the teaching work in faculties/departments/colleges/institutions of the University of Delhi shall remain suspended on Thursday, March 17, 2022 on account of Holi festival. All administrative work and other activities, including examination, shall be as per schedule,” the notification read, PTI reported.

09:24 (IST)17 Mar 2022
Momo seller robbed, assaulted, stabbed to death in North Delhi

A 35-year-old man was brutally assaulted, robbed, and stabbed to death in North Delhi. The deceased, identified as Rouhaan, ran a momo stall at Sadar Bazaar, and lived with his family and other known persons in a one-room set. Police said the accused had initially planned to rob the man’s wallet and phone, but when he heard the victim talking to his mother about carrying Rs 8,000- Rs 10,000 in cash, the accused planned to kill him. Read more

09:06 (IST)17 Mar 2022
Some hiccups on day 1 of vaccination for 12-14 age group in Delhi, turnout low

With the Covid-19 vaccination drive thrown open to children between the ages of 12 and 14 years just two days after it was announced, the government’s CoWIN portal had not been updated to allow booking for these slots. This resulted in very few children walking into vaccination sites, with 3,837 shots administered on Wednesday.

Officials in Delhi reported that they had to collect data of beneficiaries offline for half a day as the portal was being updated. “The turnout was very poor today as most people did not know whether they should go to the vaccination centres as the slots weren’t showing up online. Not more than 1,000 shots must have been administered, but I really do not know because the data is still being uploaded and compiled,” said a Delhi government official earlier in the day. Anonna Dutt reports


09:03 (IST)17 Mar 2022
Nearly 3,800 Covid-19 doses administered on day 1 of vaccination for children between 12-14 years

As many as 3,837 Covid-19 vaccines were administered to children between 12 and 14 year in Delhi on Wednesday as the vaccination exercise for this age group began amid a steady decline in the number of new infections.

08:48 (IST)17 Mar 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Hello and welcome to today's Delhi live blog. Follow this space for all the latest news from Delhi-NCR region.

Gurugram: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram expressway, ahead of the Holi festival, at Gurugram Delhi border near Sirhaul toll plaza, in Gurugram, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is using different means to deter people from using single-use plastic like slapping fines on violators, holding awareness campaigns and constructing ecobrick walls using plastic bottles. The wall in Saket to encourage people to not use single-use plastic has been constructed with stray bottles. Through this wall, SDMC has given a message not to use single-use plastic, said deputy commissioner of the south zone Ankita Chakravarty.

In addition to this, an awareness effort ‘Spit Free India Campaign’ was also launched in the south zone. The campaign was kicked off from DLF Avenue Mall, Saket to Madangir village. A puppet show to raise awareness about sanitation and medical problems of spitting was organised in Madangir clusters. Madangir children gave a talk about the disease caused by spitting and pledges were taken to stop spitting, said a senior South DMC official.

READ | South Delhi civic body comes up with fines, ecobrick walls to eliminate single-use plastic

A court in Delhi summoned the former husband and father-in-law of Priyanka alias Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, in connection with a defamation case. Metropolitan Magistrate Vivek Beniwal summoned the former husband, Vishwas Gupta, and his father, Mahendra Pal Gupta, on March 14 stating that in his estimation a prima facie case of defamation is made out against them. The court will hear the matter on July 12, 2022.

Honeypreet stated on oath before the court that the accused gave a defamatory interview on a news channel, Karnal Breaking News, on June 10, 2021, where both of them “made categorical allegations” that she had approached public officials and purchased them and for this purpose, she entered into a criminal conspiracy.

READ | Delhi court summons Honeypreet Insan’s ex-husband, his father for making defamatory statements

Almost two years after Markaz Nizamuddin was locked and public entry was prohibited in connection with a case alleging violation of Covid norms, the Delhi High Court Wednesday said devotees, irrespective of their number, be allowed to offer prayers on Masjid Bangley Wali’s four floors on Shab-e-Barat over the weekend. Police earlier had said less than 100 persons would be permitted on each floor.

READ | Open Nizamuddin Markaz for all devotees on Shab-e-Barat: Delhi HC

