Delhi News Live Updates: Nearly 3,800 Covid-19 doses administered on day 1 of vaccination for children between 12-14 years

Delhi News Live Updates Today: As many as 3,837 Covid-19 vaccines were administered to children between 12 and 14 year in Delhi on Wednesday as the vaccination exercise for this age group began amid a steady decline in the number of new infections.
Meanwhile, DCPs in every district of Delhi have been asked to make elaborate security arrangements in areas with “mixed population” to avoid any untoward incident following the release of The Kashmir Files film. Also, the BJP’s push for unification of the three MCDs has come as a surprise for the opposition Aam Aadmi Party but it has planned to tweak its campaign to use the current situation to its advantage, senior leaders in the party have said. Also, ahead of the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida Sector 93A, state pollution board officials are awaiting a final report to ascertain the scale of pollution that will be caused during the process.
In other news, Delhi University Wednesday said teaching activities will remain suspended on March 17 in view of Holi. In a notification, the university said all libraries of the university will also remain closed. “It is notified that the teaching work in faculties/departments/colleges/institutions of the University of Delhi shall remain suspended on Thursday, March 17, 2022 on account of Holi festival. All administrative work and other activities, including examination, shall be as per schedule,” the notification read, PTI reported.
A 35-year-old man was brutally assaulted, robbed, and stabbed to death in North Delhi. The deceased, identified as Rouhaan, ran a momo stall at Sadar Bazaar, and lived with his family and other known persons in a one-room set. Police said the accused had initially planned to rob the man’s wallet and phone, but when he heard the victim talking to his mother about carrying Rs 8,000- Rs 10,000 in cash, the accused planned to kill him. Read more
With the Covid-19 vaccination drive thrown open to children between the ages of 12 and 14 years just two days after it was announced, the government’s CoWIN portal had not been updated to allow booking for these slots. This resulted in very few children walking into vaccination sites, with 3,837 shots administered on Wednesday.
Officials in Delhi reported that they had to collect data of beneficiaries offline for half a day as the portal was being updated. “The turnout was very poor today as most people did not know whether they should go to the vaccination centres as the slots weren’t showing up online. Not more than 1,000 shots must have been administered, but I really do not know because the data is still being uploaded and compiled,” said a Delhi government official earlier in the day. Anonna Dutt reports
As many as 3,837 Covid-19 vaccines were administered to children between 12 and 14 year in Delhi on Wednesday as the vaccination exercise for this age group began amid a steady decline in the number of new infections.
Hello and welcome to today's Delhi live blog. Follow this space for all the latest news from Delhi-NCR region.