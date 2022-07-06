Delhi News Live Updates: City to host India’s biggest shopping festival in Jan-Feb 2023, says Kejriwal; Lalu Prasad to be airlifted to AIIMS

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that Delhi will host India’s biggest shopping festival in January and February 2023.
Earlier, citing a Comptroller and Auditor General report which said the Delhi government was running in profit, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the numbers were the “biggest proof of its honesty”. AAP’s honesty has deprived the opponents of their sleep, he said.
Meanwhile, days after former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was hospitalised with severe injuries, the RJD Supremo on Wednesday is set to be airlifted to New Delhi where he will be admitted to AIIMS. Earlier this week, the former Bihar CM, who has been staying at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, tripped while climbing the stairs. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was found to have fractured his shoulder and injured his back.
In other news, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena invited suggestions from the public to improve the MCD’s poor financial health and also urged people to “honestly pay” their property taxes and dues to make the civic body financially stable. The LG said between financial years 2019-2020 and 2021-22, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) cash deficit stood at Rs 2,756.32 crore. The past financial mismanagement and non-payment of property taxes by most residents have led to the current financial crisis, Saxena said on Twitter.
Special big opening and closing ceremonies will be conducted during the Delhi Shopping Festival, CM Arvind Kejriwal said.
The country's top artists and dancers will be invited to perform during these 30 days. About 200 concerts and entertainment events will be conducted.
Special food walks will be organised. Hotels association and organisations will be kept in the loop to make arrangements for people visiting Delhi from different states and abroad.
The festival aims to boost the economy, create opportunities for traders and businessman and will generate thousands of job opportunities.
Nearly a month after a 21-year-old law student was allegedly sexually harassed by a man at Jor Bagh Metro station, the Delhi Police arrested the accused in the case.
The woman is resident of Gurgaon. The accused approached her inside the metro and later followed her. He molested her while she was booking a cab from the metro station.
Heavy discounts on all products from clothes, foods to household items will be given during the shopping festival, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced. Separate programs for entertainment of elders, children, youngsters, will be organised. About 200 different types of programs and events will be organised during this period.
Kejriwal pointed out that the festival will generate revenue as well as jobs in high numbers.
The Supreme Court agreed to hear the plea of a TV news anchor, facing several FIRs in some states for playing a doctored clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, seeking protection from coercive action for the alleged offence.
“List it tomorrow,” a vacation bench of justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheswari said when senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the TV anchor, sought an urgent hearing of the plea in view of registration of several FIRs against him in many states for telecast of the clip.
“This man was arrested yesterday by UP police at Noida and released on bail as the offence invoked was bailable, “ he said, adding that the anchor made an error in one of the shows and apologised for that and the news was taken back. (PTI)
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that a 30-day Delhi Shopping Festival will be organised from 28 January to 26 February next year.
"This will be the biggest shopping festival in India. We are starting it now. I expect that in a few years, we will make it the biggest shopping festival in the world," he said.
Citing a CAG report which said the Delhi government was running in profit, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the numbers were the "biggest proof of its honesty". AAP's honesty has deprived the opponents of their sleep, he said.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday said the Delhi government has had a revenue surplus from 2015-16 to 2019-20. It, however, mentioned that the Delhi government was able to maintain the revenue surplus largely because the pension liabilities of its employees were being borne by the central government and the Delhi Police's expenditure was borne by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
"This is the CAG report. It says the Delhi government is running in profit since AAP came to power. This is the biggest proof of honesty of AAP. This honesty has deprived our opponents of their sleep," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
The national capital witnessed a warm and humid morning on Wednesday as the city's minimum temperature was two notches above the normal, even as the weather office predicted light rain in the city.
The minimum temperature was 29.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "There will generally be cloudy sky with possibility of light rain during the day," an official said.
The weather office said the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 74 per cent and that the maximum temperature during the day is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will make a "big and important" announcement at 12 pm on Wednesday.
