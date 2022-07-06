Delhi News Live Updates: City to host India’s biggest shopping festival in Jan-Feb 2023, says Kejriwal; Lalu Prasad to be airlifted to AIIMS

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that Delhi will host India’s biggest shopping festival in January and February 2023.

Earlier, citing a Comptroller and Auditor General report which said the Delhi government was running in profit, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the numbers were the “biggest proof of its honesty”. AAP’s honesty has deprived the opponents of their sleep, he said.

Meanwhile, days after former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was hospitalised with severe injuries, the RJD Supremo on Wednesday is set to be airlifted to New Delhi where he will be admitted to AIIMS. Earlier this week, the former Bihar CM, who has been staying at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, tripped while climbing the stairs. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was found to have fractured his shoulder and injured his back.

In other news, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena invited suggestions from the public to improve the MCD’s poor financial health and also urged people to “honestly pay” their property taxes and dues to make the civic body financially stable. The LG said between financial years 2019-2020 and 2021-22, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) cash deficit stood at Rs 2,756.32 crore. The past financial mismanagement and non-payment of property taxes by most residents have led to the current financial crisis, Saxena said on Twitter.