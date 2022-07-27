scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Jawan killed in clashes between kanwariyas; 6 from Haryana held

Delhi News Live Updates, July 27: A 30-year-old died after a stray kite string (Chinese manjha) got stuck on his neck while riding his bike on Haiderpur flyover Monday. Police said that though he tried to untangle it, it was sharp and slit his throat and chest.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 27, 2022 8:18:05 am
Muzaffarnagar police have arrested six kanwariyas, all from Chulkana village in Haryana's Panipat district. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live Updates, July 27: A 25-year-old army personnel from UP’s Sisauli town, who was taking part in kanwar yatra, was killed as two groups of kanwariyas clashed near Roorkee in Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning. According to police, the kanwariyas from Sisauli chased the group of kanwariyas from Haryana after Kartik Kumar was killed in clash in Roorkee, and cornered them in Barla in Muzaffarnagar district of UP where they clashed again. In the clashes that took place in Roorkee and Barla, at least 10 people from both the sides were injured.

More than 300 trucks and other heavy vehicles have been stranded on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway passing through Noida and Ghaziabad for the past few days, amid the ongoing kanwar yatra procession which ends on Tuesday.

In other news, know How a Delhi doctor diagnosed first local transmission of monkeypox in India: Unusual lesions that did not completely fit the criteria for any one disease led the West Delhi skin specialist to suspect monkeypox even without an international travel history in Delhi’s first case. A 34-year-old from Paschim Vihar was diagnosed with monkeypox on Sunday, confirming the country’s first local transmission of the infection. The patient has since remained in isolation at Lok Nayak hospital.

Delhi News Live Updates: Jawan killed in clashes between kanwariyas; 6 from Haryana held; News on monkeppox and more. Watch this space for all news updates from Delhi-NCR.

08:18 (IST)27 Jul 2022
Good morning! Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Delhi-NCR region. 

From August, power bill to come with opt-in form thanking CM, reminding consumers of subsidy

From August, Delhi residents will get an electricity bill along with a receipt of the amount they saved over the past seven years because of the state government’s subsidy.

A letter from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with a consent form to continue availing of the subsidy, will also be attached to the bill.

The letter from the CM will have his picture and will read, “2015 main, Delhi main nayi sarkar banne ke baad se abhi tak aapko aapke Bijli bilo mein Rs xxxx ki chhoot di gayi. Abhi yeh nirnaya liya gaya hai ki October 2022 se ye chhoot unhi logon ko di jayegi jo iske liye aavedhan karenge. Yadi aap chahate hain li bijlee bilon mein aapko chhoot milti rahe to aap, nimn form bharkar, nimn pate… par jama kar dein… aapka Arvind Kejriwal.” (In 2015, after the new government was formed in Delhi, you have got a subsidy of Rs XXXX in your electricity bill so far. It has now been decided that from October 2022, the subsidy will be given only to those who opt for it. If you want to continue getting the subsidy, submit the following form at the address that follows… yours, Arvind Kejriwal).

