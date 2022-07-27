Delhi News Live Updates: Jawan killed in clashes between kanwariyas; 6 from Haryana held

Muzaffarnagar police have arrested six kanwariyas, all from Chulkana village in Haryana's Panipat district. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live Updates, July 27: A 25-year-old army personnel from UP’s Sisauli town, who was taking part in kanwar yatra, was killed as two groups of kanwariyas clashed near Roorkee in Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning. According to police, the kanwariyas from Sisauli chased the group of kanwariyas from Haryana after Kartik Kumar was killed in clash in Roorkee, and cornered them in Barla in Muzaffarnagar district of UP where they clashed again. In the clashes that took place in Roorkee and Barla, at least 10 people from both the sides were injured.

More than 300 trucks and other heavy vehicles have been stranded on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway passing through Noida and Ghaziabad for the past few days, amid the ongoing kanwar yatra procession which ends on Tuesday.

In other news, know How a Delhi doctor diagnosed first local transmission of monkeypox in India: Unusual lesions that did not completely fit the criteria for any one disease led the West Delhi skin specialist to suspect monkeypox even without an international travel history in Delhi’s first case. A 34-year-old from Paschim Vihar was diagnosed with monkeypox on Sunday, confirming the country’s first local transmission of the infection. The patient has since remained in isolation at Lok Nayak hospital.