Delhi News Live Updates: French President Emmanuel Macron to attend AI Impact Summit 2026; Delhi-NCR wakes up to rain

Delhi News Live Updates: On Day 3 of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 , the focus will move towards research and the real-world use of artificial intelligence. The Research Symposium will bring together leading academics, researchers, and think tanks to present the latest AI studies, new methodologies, and evidence-based policy ideas. A keynote address at the Research Symposium will be delivered by Sir Demis Hassabis, CEO and Co-Founder of Google DeepMind. French President Emmanuel Macron will also travel to New Delhi for the AI Impact summit today. Dedicated Industry Sessions will feature global technology leaders, startups, and industry experts showcasing practical AI solutions, real-world applications, and future-ready innovations.

Delhi weather whiplash: Parts of Delhi NCR woke up to light rainfall on Wednesday morning, bringing the temperature down. Early morning visuals from India Gate, Kartavya Path, and Akshardham Temple showed wet roads and drizzle across the city. This comes after the capital saw an unusually warm day on Monday, when the temperature in the Capital crossed 30°C for the first time this season. Delhi recorded a maximum of 31.6°C, seven degrees above the seasonal average.

Story continues below this ad Traffic advisory: Amid the ongoing AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam and the movement of VVIPs, the Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid routes in central parts of Delhi on Wednesday evening. Special traffic regulations will remain in force from 4 pm to 10 pm to ensure smooth and secure movement in and around the venue. Several key roads in central Delhi are likely to be affected during the six-hour period which include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Windsor Place, Tees January Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subramaniam Bharti Marg. Real time traffic updates will be available via the Delhi Traffic Police website, social media platforms, WhatsApp (8750871493), and helplines 1095 and 011-25844444. Officials have appealed for public cooperation to ensure the smooth conduct of the summit and minimal inconvenience to commuters. Live Updates Feb 18, 2026 10:08 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | 'AI most transformative tech of human history': Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind hailed the gathering of the top minds from India and across the world at the Summit and said, "We are at a threshold moment where Artificial Generative Intelligence is on the horizon in the next 5-8 years. So this summit comes at a critical moment as we start seeing more autonomous AI systems. The opportunties are incredible." He highlighted the avenues where AI can play a crucial role-- science, medicine, climate change, human health. Feb 18, 2026 10:06 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | Delhi receives light rain; IMD predicts slight temperature dip Light rain lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday, bringing respite after an unusually warm spell. Visuals from Moti Bagh and Rajokri village showed wet streets and residents making their way through light showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the day, forecasting a slight temperature drop. Overall, the air quality remained in the "poor" category. Feb 18, 2026 10:00 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates: President of Spain Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon to attend AI Impact Summit President of Spain Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon arrived in India to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 and was greeted by Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Singh. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, it started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026.

