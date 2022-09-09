scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Three people hospitalised as under-construction building collapses in Azad market

Delhi Today, Delhi Live News, September 9, 2022: A 10-year-old boy was severely mauled by a pitbull in Sanjay Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad city on September 3, police said. Lalit Tyagi, the owner of the dog, had taken it for a walk in a park in the evening when it escaped and attacked the child, police added.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 9, 2022 12:03:11 pm
Delhi Live: Rescue operations on at the building collapse site in North Delhi's Azad Market.

Delhi News Live Updates today: At least three people were hospitalised and several others trapped when an under-construction building collapsed Friday morning in Delhi’s North district. The Delhi Fire Service said that the building collapsed in the Sheesh Mahal area of Azad Market. The visuals of the scene appeared to show a completely collapsed building with fallen bricks and steel bars covering the area.

In other news, the Delhi government has started preparing to spray the bio-decomposer on farmland to prevent stubble burning, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai. Rai said the decomposer will be sprayed free of cost on all basmati and non-basmati paddy fields in Delhi. The agriculture department has been tasked with getting the farmers to fill out forms to get the decomposer sprayed, according to a communication from Rai’s office.

A 22-year-old woman in Greater Noida’s Sector 151 died by suicide Thursday, as she was allegedly unhappy with her National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) resultpolice said. The woman had jumped from the 19th floor of an apartment tower, officers said. The results of the examination were declared on September 7. Police at the Knowledge Park station said that the incident had occurred around 11 am, and that family members had reached the spot.

Delhi News Live Updates: Three people hospitalised as under-construction building collapses in Azad market; Government begins preparation for decomposer to prevent stubble burning; Dog bite cases; Covid in Delhi NCR; City crime and more. Watch this space for all the latest updates from Delhi NCR region.

12:03 (IST)09 Sep 2022
Haryana real estate authority summons developer for non-compliance of order on structural audit

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) on Thursday ordered directors of Raheja Developers Ltd (RDL) to appear before it in person on October 4 and explain the actions it has taken to address pending grievances of the residents of Raheja Atharva Residential Group Housing Society in Sector 109, Gurgaon.

HRERA said the residents’ welfare association of the society had approached it in October 2021 and sought a structural audit of all towers in the society, besides raising other grievances. The authority said it had directed the developer to file a reply in the matter, but in subsequent hearings, it observed continued non-compliance. Read more.

11:45 (IST)09 Sep 2022
Proud to have been part of historic work, says Kartavya Path worker after meeting PM

"With the redevelopment of the entire stretch, I have also become a part of this historic work. I will never forget this moment," beamed Neeraj Kumar, who was among 16 workers who were part of the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"People will come here and see my work forever. I feel proud to have been a part of it," the 25-year-old from Bihar's Bhagalpur told PTI.

Modi inaugurated Kartavya Path, earlier known as Rajpath, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate here on Thursday.

He thanked workers involved in the development of the 2.5-km-long Kartavya Path and said that they not only built it but also showed others the way of 'kartavya' (duty).

Neeraj's 19-year-old teammate Vasudev Kumar was also elated to have met the prime minister, who invited him to the 2023 Republic Day celebrations as a "special guest" with his family.

"I will definitely come with my family to attend the Republic Day function as it is a matter of pride for me and my family members," Vasudev, who hails from Bihar's Katihar district, told PTI.

As part of the inaugural ceremony, folk artists from different parts of the country performed on the Kartavya Path.

The performance of the Kalbelia dance group was among the key attractions of the event.

Speaking at the event, Modi said the renaming of the stretch has given the country a new energy and inspiration. PTI

11:30 (IST)09 Sep 2022
PM Modi to inaugurate World Dairy Summit, Noida police ban drones ahead of event

Noida police have banned the operation of drones from September 8-15 as part of security preparations for the upcoming World Dairy Summit 2022 which will commence on September 12 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, officers said Thursday. The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well.

A statement issued by Noida police said, “In view of security, it is necessary to ban the operation of private drones. Therefore, the additional deputy commissioner of police law/order has passed this order under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure wherein no private person/institution will be allowed to operate drones between September 8 and September 15. A violation of this order will be an offence punishable under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.” Read more.

11:22 (IST)09 Sep 2022
IIT Delhi launches app to report flooding as part of developing early warning system

IIT Delhi has launched a mobile application through which residents of the national capital can report flooding in real time to help researchers develop an early warning system to predict urban floods.

The app IITD Aab Prahari, developed as part of the civil engineering department’s Water Security Hub project aimed at tackling the challenges to water security and sustainable development, is now available on Google’s Play Store.

Through the app, communities and individuals can report flooding in their surroundings. The information thus fed to the app will go to researchers at the Water Security Hub. The aim is to help the local administration take quick action. Read more. 

11:16 (IST)09 Sep 2022
Delhi building collapse: No casualties reported

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that, no casualties were reported. Four were injured in the collapse and all of them were taken to a hospital. None were staying at the place. 

It was a four-story building. Prima facie suggested that the collapsed was due to over weight. 

11:11 (IST)09 Sep 2022
Building collapse: Fire department confirms more than 6 trapped in debris

At 9 30 AM, a message from fire department confimed that more than six persons were trapped in debris.

11:09 (IST)09 Sep 2022
Delhi building collapse: Fire tenders reach spot at 8 30 AM

According to DFS Chief Atul Garg: A call regarding the matter was received at about 8.30 AM. Four fire tenders were rushed to the site and the rescue operation had begun. 

11:02 (IST)09 Sep 2022
Welcome to today's live blog!

Good morning. Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you all the latest news updates from Delhi-NCR region. 

Read also | Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Sannoth Lake, reviews revival progress

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to pay the money it owes to Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL) in four weeks in compliance with the 2017 arbitral award, which pertains to the Delhi Airport Metro Express Line.

“It is made clear that if the amount is not paid within four weeks, the Court shall be constrained to call the appearance of the Managing Director of the DMRC before this Court,” said Justice V. Kameswar Rao in an order.

In other updates from the region, citing “paucity of funds”, Delhi University’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College has released only a part of teachers’ salaries for the month of July, which they received only in September.

The college—one of the 12 DU colleges fully funded by the Delhi government—issued a notice stating it has retained Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 from the salary of Assistant and Associate Professors for July.

“This is for the information of all permanent teaching staff that due to paucity of funds, Rs 30,000 has been retained from the net salary of Assistant Professors and Rs 50,000 from net salary of Associate Professors for the month of July 2022. The same will be released as and when the funds are available,” read the notice issued by officiating principal Hem Chand Jain. Teachers have not been paid their salary for August.

Read also | Boy’s death inside Nuh mosque: Autopsy points to blunt trauma

Ride-hailing platform Uber has entered into a partnership with Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Services Private Limited (GMCBL), under which the latter will operate buses on specific routes and users of the ride-hailing app will be able to reserve tickets on these 36-seater buses.

Currently, Uber is conducting a pilot with GMCBL, which is a special purpose vehicle with the joint collaboration of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC).

