Delhi News Live Updates: Three people hospitalised as under-construction building collapses in Azad market

Delhi News Live Updates today: At least three people were hospitalised and several others trapped when an under-construction building collapsed Friday morning in Delhi’s North district. The Delhi Fire Service said that the building collapsed in the Sheesh Mahal area of Azad Market. The visuals of the scene appeared to show a completely collapsed building with fallen bricks and steel bars covering the area.
In other news, the Delhi government has started preparing to spray the bio-decomposer on farmland to prevent stubble burning, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai. Rai said the decomposer will be sprayed free of cost on all basmati and non-basmati paddy fields in Delhi. The agriculture department has been tasked with getting the farmers to fill out forms to get the decomposer sprayed, according to a communication from Rai’s office.
A 22-year-old woman in Greater Noida’s Sector 151 died by suicide Thursday, as she was allegedly unhappy with her National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result, police said. The woman had jumped from the 19th floor of an apartment tower, officers said. The results of the examination were declared on September 7. Police at the Knowledge Park station said that the incident had occurred around 11 am, and that family members had reached the spot.
The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) on Thursday ordered directors of Raheja Developers Ltd (RDL) to appear before it in person on October 4 and explain the actions it has taken to address pending grievances of the residents of Raheja Atharva Residential Group Housing Society in Sector 109, Gurgaon.
HRERA said the residents’ welfare association of the society had approached it in October 2021 and sought a structural audit of all towers in the society, besides raising other grievances. The authority said it had directed the developer to file a reply in the matter, but in subsequent hearings, it observed continued non-compliance. Read more.
"With the redevelopment of the entire stretch, I have also become a part of this historic work. I will never forget this moment," beamed Neeraj Kumar, who was among 16 workers who were part of the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"People will come here and see my work forever. I feel proud to have been a part of it," the 25-year-old from Bihar's Bhagalpur told PTI.
Modi inaugurated Kartavya Path, earlier known as Rajpath, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate here on Thursday.
He thanked workers involved in the development of the 2.5-km-long Kartavya Path and said that they not only built it but also showed others the way of 'kartavya' (duty).
Neeraj's 19-year-old teammate Vasudev Kumar was also elated to have met the prime minister, who invited him to the 2023 Republic Day celebrations as a "special guest" with his family.
"I will definitely come with my family to attend the Republic Day function as it is a matter of pride for me and my family members," Vasudev, who hails from Bihar's Katihar district, told PTI.
As part of the inaugural ceremony, folk artists from different parts of the country performed on the Kartavya Path.
The performance of the Kalbelia dance group was among the key attractions of the event.
Speaking at the event, Modi said the renaming of the stretch has given the country a new energy and inspiration. PTI
Noida police have banned the operation of drones from September 8-15 as part of security preparations for the upcoming World Dairy Summit 2022 which will commence on September 12 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, officers said Thursday. The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well.
A statement issued by Noida police said, “In view of security, it is necessary to ban the operation of private drones. Therefore, the additional deputy commissioner of police law/order has passed this order under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure wherein no private person/institution will be allowed to operate drones between September 8 and September 15. A violation of this order will be an offence punishable under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.” Read more.
IIT Delhi has launched a mobile application through which residents of the national capital can report flooding in real time to help researchers develop an early warning system to predict urban floods.
The app IITD Aab Prahari, developed as part of the civil engineering department’s Water Security Hub project aimed at tackling the challenges to water security and sustainable development, is now available on Google’s Play Store.
Through the app, communities and individuals can report flooding in their surroundings. The information thus fed to the app will go to researchers at the Water Security Hub. The aim is to help the local administration take quick action. Read more.
DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that, no casualties were reported. Four were injured in the collapse and all of them were taken to a hospital. None were staying at the place.
It was a four-story building. Prima facie suggested that the collapsed was due to over weight.
At 9 30 AM, a message from fire department confimed that more than six persons were trapped in debris.
According to DFS Chief Atul Garg: A call regarding the matter was received at about 8.30 AM. Four fire tenders were rushed to the site and the rescue operation had begun.
