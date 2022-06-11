scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Fire at Rohini hospital, one patient feared dead

Delhi News Live Updates June 11: As reported by PTI, fire officials said received the information about the fire on the third floor of the hospital at 5 am.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 11, 2022 9:11:46 am
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg told PTI that nine fire tenders had been rushed to the hospital to douse the fire. (File)

Delhi News Live Updates (11th June): A fire broke out in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Brahm Shakti Hospital in the Rohini area of Delhi on Saturday morning and one patient is feared dead, officials said. As reported by PTI, fire officials said received the information about the fire on the third floor of the hospital at 5 am. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg told PTI that nine fire tenders had been rushed to the hospital to douse the fire. Garg added that all patients had been rescued except one patient who was on a ventilator and is suspected to have died in the fire.

In Covid-related news, Delhi on Friday reported 655 fresh Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 3.11 per cent, taking the total number of infections to 19,11,268. The city reported two more deaths taking the toll to 26,218. The number of active cases stood at 2,008 on Friday.

More from Delhi

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Friday said that Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Saurav alias Mahakal, who was arrested in Pune earlier this week, had introduced two Maharashtra-based shooters to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which police say carried out the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala. According to police, Kamble told them that he introduced the shooters to Bishnoi’s aide, Vikram Brar, after which they were hired for Rs 3 lakh each, and that he also got Rs 50,000 for the introduction.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi recorded 655 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths on Friday; Lawrence Bishnoi gang hired Maharashtra-based shooters to eliminate Sidhu Moosewala says Delhi Police; Follow live updates.

Protest erupted outside Jama Masjid here after the Friday prayers demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed, police said. Scores of people, carrying placards, shouted slogans against Sharma. A senior police officer said that while some of the demonstrators left the site after some time, others continued to protest.

A Delhi court order on JNU student Sharjeel Imam's interim bail plea has been adjourned until July 7, news agency ANI reported.

Read | Appeal to Haryana for water on humanitarian grounds: CM Arvind Kejriwal

A Delhi University graduate has been arrested and eight women served notices for allegedly running a fake call centre at Rohini’s Sector-1 Avantika and duping men on the pretext of hiring them as gigolos, police said Friday. Police said a man had filed a complaint with the Outer North Cyber Crime Cell after he was defrauded of Rs 70,000 on the pretext of paying a registration fee for taking up the job of a gigolo or male escort.

