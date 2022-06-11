Delhi News Live Updates: Fire at Rohini hospital, one patient feared dead

Delhi News Live Updates (11th June): A fire broke out in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Brahm Shakti Hospital in the Rohini area of Delhi on Saturday morning and one patient is feared dead, officials said. As reported by PTI, fire officials said received the information about the fire on the third floor of the hospital at 5 am. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg told PTI that nine fire tenders had been rushed to the hospital to douse the fire. Garg added that all patients had been rescued except one patient who was on a ventilator and is suspected to have died in the fire.
In Covid-related news, Delhi on Friday reported 655 fresh Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 3.11 per cent, taking the total number of infections to 19,11,268. The city reported two more deaths taking the toll to 26,218. The number of active cases stood at 2,008 on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Friday said that Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Saurav alias Mahakal, who was arrested in Pune earlier this week, had introduced two Maharashtra-based shooters to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which police say carried out the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala. According to police, Kamble told them that he introduced the shooters to Bishnoi’s aide, Vikram Brar, after which they were hired for Rs 3 lakh each, and that he also got Rs 50,000 for the introduction.