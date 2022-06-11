Delhi News Live Updates: Fire at Rohini hospital, one patient feared dead

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg told PTI that nine fire tenders had been rushed to the hospital to douse the fire. (File)

Delhi News Live Updates (11th June): A fire broke out in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Brahm Shakti Hospital in the Rohini area of Delhi on Saturday morning and one patient is feared dead, officials said. As reported by PTI, fire officials said received the information about the fire on the third floor of the hospital at 5 am. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg told PTI that nine fire tenders had been rushed to the hospital to douse the fire. Garg added that all patients had been rescued except one patient who was on a ventilator and is suspected to have died in the fire.