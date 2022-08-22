scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar to protest; security tightened at border

Delhi News Live Updates: On Sunday, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait alleged that the Delhi Police arrested him while he was on his way to the national capital.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: August 22, 2022 9:12:23 am
Farmers begin arriving at Jantar Mantar on Monday. (ANI)

Delhi News Live Updates: Security has been ramped up at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut highway, in view of the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to protest against unemployment at the Jantar Mantar.

On Sunday, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait alleged that the Delhi Police arrested him while he was on his way to the national capital. Meanwhile, the police said that Tikait was detained and later released as per the security arrangements in New Delhi. He was asked to return and “escorted back”.

In view of the SKM’s meeting, security was ramped up in both Delhi and Haryana. Sameer Sharma, DCP (Outer) said: “We received inputs about the mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar. We have been told that SKM protesters and other groups will pass through the border to the protest site. As per the inputs, adequate deployment of local police and outside forces will be made in the area of the Outer District i.e. at the Tikri border, major intersections, railway tracks and metro stations. This will be done to avoid any untoward incident. A full-proof law and order arrangement has already been set up in the area”

Live Blog

Farmers Protest at Jantar Mantar: Security tightened at Delhi borders; Rakesh Tikait 'detained' at Ghazipur border on Sunday; Follow latest updates here

09:12 (IST)22 Aug 2022
In photos | Farmers begin arriving at Jantar Mantar amid heavy security

Security has been tightened at the Delhi borders, while farmers began arriving at the Jantar Mantar on Monday morning.

09:11 (IST)22 Aug 2022
Farmers to protest at Jantar Mantar today

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has given a call for protest against unemployment at the Jantar Mantar today. On Monday morning, farmers started arriving at the site. Meanwhile, the police have ramped up security at the Delhi borders to prevent any "untoward" incident.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait was detained by the Delhi Police. (Twitter/RakeshTikait)

“The Delhi Police are working at the behest of the government…They can’t suppress the voice of the farmers. This arrest will bring a new revolution. This struggle will continue till our last breath…,” said  BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in his tweet about his alleged arrest.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said: “Tikait was stopped from going to Jantar Mantar today. We requested him to return and he agreed. He has been escorted back.”

Ahead of the farmer unions meeting in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police said they have stepped up security on the borders to prevent any ‘untoward’ incident. Farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana will be coming to Delhi to stage protests on August 22.

At the Tikri border, where farmers protested last year against the three farm laws, the police said they have increased security.

