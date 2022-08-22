Delhi News Live Updates: Farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar to protest; security tightened at border

Delhi News Live Updates: Security has been ramped up at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut highway, in view of the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to protest against unemployment at the Jantar Mantar.

On Sunday, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait alleged that the Delhi Police arrested him while he was on his way to the national capital. Meanwhile, the police said that Tikait was detained and later released as per the security arrangements in New Delhi. He was asked to return and “escorted back”.

In view of the SKM’s meeting, security was ramped up in both Delhi and Haryana. Sameer Sharma, DCP (Outer) said: “We received inputs about the mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar. We have been told that SKM protesters and other groups will pass through the border to the protest site. As per the inputs, adequate deployment of local police and outside forces will be made in the area of the Outer District i.e. at the Tikri border, major intersections, railway tracks and metro stations. This will be done to avoid any untoward incident. A full-proof law and order arrangement has already been set up in the area”