Delhi News Live Updates: BJP leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga picked up by Punjab Police

Delhi News Live Updates: BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has been picked up by the Punjab Police from his residence in West Delhi. Punjab Police intimated the Janakpuri police station before apprehending him. The Punjab Police, last month, booked Bagga, who has been targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’, on charges of making provocative statement, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation.

Chief Minister Kejriwal Thursday announced that from October 1, a subsidy for electricity will be given only to those who ask for it. The decision was taken by the Delhi cabinet. “We have decided that we will give people an option. We will ask them if they want electricity subsidy. If they say yes, we will give it to them. If they say no, we will not give it to them. This process of asking people will start soon, and from October 1, a subsidy will be provided only for those who ask for it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 1,365 Covid-19 cases and zero fatality on Thursday. The positivity rate declined to 6.35 per cent from the previous day’s 7.64 per cent.