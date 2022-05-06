Delhi News Live Updates: BJP leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga picked up by Punjab Police

Delhi News Live Updates: BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has been picked up by the Punjab Police from his residence in West Delhi. Punjab Police intimated the Janakpuri police station before apprehending him. The Punjab Police, last month, booked Bagga, who has been targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’, on charges of making provocative statement, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation.
Chief Minister Kejriwal Thursday announced that from October 1, a subsidy for electricity will be given only to those who ask for it. The decision was taken by the Delhi cabinet. “We have decided that we will give people an option. We will ask them if they want electricity subsidy. If they say yes, we will give it to them. If they say no, we will not give it to them. This process of asking people will start soon, and from October 1, a subsidy will be provided only for those who ask for it,” he said.
Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 1,365 Covid-19 cases and zero fatality on Thursday. The positivity rate declined to 6.35 per cent from the previous day’s 7.64 per cent.
The arrest of BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga comes days after the then head of Punjab Police's cyber cell unit G Nageswara Rao was transferred out and posted as ADGP, human rights.
The transfer took place days after the FIR was registered against Bagga. The case was registered when Rao was the chief. Later, the case was also transferred to Mohali Police. -- inputs from ENS Chandigarh
Punjab Police Friday picked up BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in West Delhi, a month after he was booked for his statements against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter’s views on the movie “The Kashmir Files”.
Before arresting him, the Punjab Police had intimated the Janakpuri police station. Sources said a team from Punjab came to Janakpuri police station on Friday morning and shared their case details with them. “After sharing the details, they sent their team to his house from where he was picked up and taken to Janakpuri police station. They are now completing legal documentation work,” an officer informed.
Earlier on April 1, the Punjab Police had booked the BJP leader. According to the FIR, a copy of which was accessed by The Indian Express, Ahluwalia said Bagga’s comments were “… criminal intimidation… to cause violence… imminent hurt to Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in a pre-designed, well planned, orchestrated manner…”.Bagga and other have been booked under: Sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony); 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief); 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes); and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Read more
“Many people get free electricity for which the Delhi government gives free subsidy. Time and again, I get suggestions and letters from people saying it’s good that you’re giving us free electricity, but since some of us are capable, we don’t want free subsidy and free electricity. You can use this money to set up schools and hospitals,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference Thursday.
“So, we have decided that we will give people an option. We will ask them if they want electricity subsidy. If they say yes, we will give it to them. If they say no, we will not give it to them. This process of asking people will start soon, and from October 1, a subsidy will be provided only for those who ask for it,” he added. Read more
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates on the Covid-19 situation, weather, traffic and other developments from Delhi-NCR.