Delhi News Live Updates: 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi

Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | November 9, 2022 7:26:27 am
The tremors were felt at 1.58 am.

Delhi News Live Updates, November 9: Severe tremors were felt in and around Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday as a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal. The tremors were felt at 1.58 am. The National Center for Seismology put the epicenter of the earth quake at 90 km south east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal.

With the MCD polls weeks away, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to conduct 500 public meetings daily across the city. The decision was taken at a high-level strategy meeting held under the leadership of senior party leaders Manish Sisodia and AAP state convenor Gopal Rai. It was also attended by all party MLAs.
AAP also kick-started its two-week campaign, ‘Koode par Jansamvad’, at 13,600 poll booths from Tuesday. The first Jansamvad was launched by AAP MLA Atishi from Kalkaji.

In other news, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that in the two weeks from October 24 to November 7, when Delhi’s air quality deteriorated first to ‘very poor’ and then ‘severe’ categories, air quality monitoring stations at Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar recorded the worst AQI. From October 31-November 7, average AQI in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri was 434. It was the only place to have been on CPCB’s daily list of air pollution hotspots (top five monitoring stations with regard to AQI) on all eight days from October 31 to November 7.

MCD polls: Flooded with names of 15,000 probable candidates, BJP has its task cut out to pick 250

The BJP’s Delhi unit has been flooded with around 15,000 recommendations and biodatas in the run-up to the MCD polls, with at least three serious aspirants vying for a seat, party leaders said Monday.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 while counting will take place on December 7.

A senior BJP leader said these recommendations have come from different sources including teams of observers who collected feedback about probable candidates from local BJP leaders during a two-day process, recommendations of senior leaders, and biodatas received at the party office.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 07:26:27 am
