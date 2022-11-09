Delhi News Live Updates: 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi

Delhi News Live Updates, November 9: Severe tremors were felt in and around Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday as a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal. The tremors were felt at 1.58 am. The National Center for Seismology put the epicenter of the earth quake at 90 km south east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal.

With the MCD polls weeks away, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to conduct 500 public meetings daily across the city. The decision was taken at a high-level strategy meeting held under the leadership of senior party leaders Manish Sisodia and AAP state convenor Gopal Rai. It was also attended by all party MLAs.

AAP also kick-started its two-week campaign, ‘Koode par Jansamvad’, at 13,600 poll booths from Tuesday. The first Jansamvad was launched by AAP MLA Atishi from Kalkaji.

In other news, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that in the two weeks from October 24 to November 7, when Delhi’s air quality deteriorated first to ‘very poor’ and then ‘severe’ categories, air quality monitoring stations at Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar recorded the worst AQI. From October 31-November 7, average AQI in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri was 434. It was the only place to have been on CPCB’s daily list of air pollution hotspots (top five monitoring stations with regard to AQI) on all eight days from October 31 to November 7.