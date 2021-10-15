Delhi news Live Updates: Delhi wakes up to slight chill in air; sees 28 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi woke up to a slight chill in the air on Friday as the minimum temperature settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the weather office, it is likely to be a clear, sunny day with the maximum temperature reaching up to 34 degrees Celsius.
Delhi on Thursday recorded 28 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, the city’s health department said. The positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent. The total number of infections so far has now reached 14,39,311 while the death toll stands at 25,089. On Wednesday, 61,012 Covid-19 tests were conducted.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday wrote to Lt Governor Anil Baijal asking for permission to hold Chhath Puja celebrations at public places. In the letter, Kejriwal also mentioned that neighbouring states like Haryana, UP and Rajasthan have allowed Chhath puja celebrations keeping in view Covid-19 protocols.
Amid the ongoing festive season, markets in Delhi have reported an increase in footfall with Covid-19 guidelines not being followed in most cases. The Indian Express visited popular shopping hubs on Thursday and found that several customers and hawkers were not wearing masks properly and thermal screening was not being carried out.
Special cell of the Delhi Police arrested two constable of Delhi Police.
Allegations are that they were involved with Jitender Gogi gang and Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The personnel are identified as Deepak and Sunil. Sunil is posted with security. Deepak was posted with Sarojini Nagar.
Citing the low Covid case count in the city, Kejriwal wrote, “Delhi’s Covid situation has been in control for the past three months. I think we should allow the celebration of Chhath, keeping in mind the Covid protocol. Neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan too have allowed Chhath celebrations keeping in mind appropriate restrictions. I request you to call a DDMA meeting soon and allow the celebrations.” Read more