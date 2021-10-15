Delhi news Live Updates: Delhi wakes up to slight chill in air; sees 28 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

scorecardresearch
Friday, October 15, 2021
By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: October 15, 2021 10:39:39 am
delhi news, delhi news today, delhi news latest, delhi covid news, news today delhi, chhath puja, delhi covid cases, delhi corona cases, delhi weather news, delhi traffic updatesAn overcrowded marked in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi woke up to a slight chill in the air on Friday as the minimum temperature settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the weather office, it is likely to be a clear, sunny day with the maximum temperature reaching up to 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 28 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, the city’s health department said. The positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent. The total number of infections so far has now reached 14,39,311 while the death toll stands at 25,089. On Wednesday, 61,012 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday wrote to Lt Governor Anil Baijal asking for permission to hold Chhath Puja celebrations at public places. In the letter, Kejriwal also mentioned that neighbouring states like Haryana, UP and Rajasthan have allowed Chhath puja celebrations keeping in view Covid-19 protocols.

Amid the ongoing festive season, markets in Delhi have reported an increase in footfall with Covid-19 guidelines not being followed in most cases. The Indian Express visited popular shopping hubs on Thursday and found that several customers and hawkers were not wearing masks properly and thermal screening was not being carried out.

10:39 (IST)15 Oct 2021
Delhi Police arrests two constables for working with Gogi and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs

Special cell of the Delhi Police arrested two constable of Delhi Police. 

Allegations are that they were involved with Jitender Gogi gang and Lawrence Bishnoi gang. 

The personnel are identified as Deepak and Sunil. Sunil is posted with security. Deepak was posted with Sarojini Nagar.

10:35 (IST)15 Oct 2021
Allow Chhath celebrations in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal writes to Baijal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday wrote to L-G Anil Baijal asking him to call a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting and give permission to hold Chhath celebrations in public.

Citing the low Covid case count in the city, Kejriwal wrote, “Delhi’s Covid situation has been in control for the past three months. I think we should allow the celebration of Chhath, keeping in mind the Covid protocol. Neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan too have allowed Chhath celebrations keeping in mind appropriate restrictions. I request you to call a DDMA meeting soon and allow the celebrations.” Read more 

Accused in Gurgaon student murder held; shot dead cab driver in 2016, say police

delhi news, gurgaon news, gurgaon crime, delhi crime The victim, Vinit Kumar, was a final-year student

Six days after a 21-year-old student of SGT University in Budhera was shot dead allegedly by a fellow student on campus, police Thursday arrested the shooter in the case from Delhi.

Police said the accused is a 21-year-old student. He was arrested by the Crime Branch’s sector 10 unit from Najafgarh, where he had come to collect money from his father.

ACP (Crime) Preet Pal said, “The case was transferred to the Crime Branch on Tuesday. The prime accused, who had shot the victim, has been arrested. He will be produced in court and taken on remand. During remand, we will question him about the motive and ascertain the involvement of other accused in the crime.”

Meat shops in Najafgarh area ‘forcibly’ closed by Hindu Sena men, Delhi Police say no complaints so far

A group of men from the Hindu Sena allegedly forcibly shut meat shops in Delhi’s Dwarka district on Thursday and demanded that all such shops stay shut during Navratri. Police, however, said they have not received any complaint and added that the meat market was already shut and no shop was forced to close.

A video of the men going around a meat market in Najafgarh’s Som Bazaar and raising slogans was uploaded online on Tuesday. I

DU admissions: SRCC likely to be open in third cut-off list, mixed bag for other popular courses

As approval of admissions against the second list drew to a close on Thursday, popular colleges present a mixed bag of opportunities for aspirants with some colleges seeing many of their courses potentially closing for admissions while some are likely to have many seats up for grabs in the third list.

SRCC is likely to remain open in the third list for both its courses. There are 626 seats for BCom (Honours) and 155 seats for Economics. As of Thursday evening, 275 applications had been approved for BCom (Hons) and 87 applications approved for Economics with some of these applicants yet to pay their fees.

