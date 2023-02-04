Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi University’s DDU college staff raise concerns about pending salaries

Delhi news live updates: Salary irregularities among teaching and non-teaching staff, limited infrastructure funding, inadequacy to bear miscellaneous charges such as water and electricity — teachers and staff of Delhi University’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, who have been protesting for the past three days, raised apprehensions regarding the institution’s future. Funded by the Delhi government, the college has so far received 10 electricity disconnection notices from BSES and three notices to disconnect water supply, said the staff union. Payments for security and sanitation have not been made in the past six months.

Meanwhile, despite an alert issued by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) days earlier, a post office in Gurgaon handed over nearly 130 kg of “contraband” items, suspected to be party drugs, to a man who came to collect them, The Indian Express has learnt. The items arrived in 13 packets from Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, and were meant for a Gurgaon-based recipient. According to documents accessed by The Indian Express, the DRI sent an alert on January 20 to the office of the Chief Postmaster General (CPMG), Haryana Circle, Ambala to hold these items as they contained suspected “contraband”. Sources said the contents are likely party drugs.

In other news, investigation agencies cannot act according to their whims and fancies and courts have ample power to check any misuse or abuse of powers by them, a Delhi court said, while pulling up the police for not engaging other agencies to investigate whether a case of sexual assault also had a dispute over property. Additional Sessions Judge Atul Krishna Agrawal, in an order passed on January 28, said that the court had the power to supervise and monitor an investigation to ensure its fairness and impartiality and senior police officers were expected to improve the investigation mechanism instead of “justifying manifestly improper conduct of investigating officers”.