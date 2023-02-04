Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi University’s DDU college staff raise concerns about pending salaries

Delhi news live updates: Salary irregularities among teaching and non-teaching staff, limited infrastructure funding, inadequacy to bear miscellaneous charges such as water and electricity — teachers and staff of Delhi University’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, who have been protesting for the past three days, raised apprehensions regarding the institution’s future. Funded by the Delhi government, the college has so far received 10 electricity disconnection notices from BSES and three notices to disconnect water supply, said the staff union. Payments for security and sanitation have not been made in the past six months.
Meanwhile, despite an alert issued by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) days earlier, a post office in Gurgaon handed over nearly 130 kg of “contraband” items, suspected to be party drugs, to a man who came to collect them, The Indian Express has learnt. The items arrived in 13 packets from Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, and were meant for a Gurgaon-based recipient. According to documents accessed by The Indian Express, the DRI sent an alert on January 20 to the office of the Chief Postmaster General (CPMG), Haryana Circle, Ambala to hold these items as they contained suspected “contraband”. Sources said the contents are likely party drugs.
In other news, investigation agencies cannot act according to their whims and fancies and courts have ample power to check any misuse or abuse of powers by them, a Delhi court said, while pulling up the police for not engaging other agencies to investigate whether a case of sexual assault also had a dispute over property. Additional Sessions Judge Atul Krishna Agrawal, in an order passed on January 28, said that the court had the power to supervise and monitor an investigation to ensure its fairness and impartiality and senior police officers were expected to improve the investigation mechanism instead of “justifying manifestly improper conduct of investigating officers”.
India Post is set to organise a five-day National Philatelic Exhibition from February 11 to 15, featuring stamps and photographic collections on the country’s history and culture. Philatelists will showcase their collections of stamps at the exhibition which will include around 1400 frames in addition to digital displays on India’s art, history, heritage and culture. Booths are being set up for the sale of philatelic objects. Curated and guided tours and kiosks to generate digital postcards will also be part of the exhibition.
The AAP Delhi government has been victimising the OBC community for the last eight years by not allowing the issuance of caste certificates since it came to power, Delhi BJP leader Sunil Yadav has alleged.
Convener of the OBC Sangharsh Sanyukt Committee, Yadav, who took on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the latter’s home turf in New Delhi in the 2020 Assembly elections, alleged that the community was also being deprived of the benefit of central schemes as a result. Read more here
Three months after three persons were acquitted by the Supreme Court in the 2012 Chhawla gangrape-murder case, the Delhi Police has arrested one of the three accused in a case of murder.
Police had on January 30 arrested two men, Vinod and Pawan, for allegedly stabbing to death a 40-year-old rickshaw driver in a robbery bid in Dwarka. The incident took place around 1.56 am on January 26. Know more...