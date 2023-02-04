scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi University’s DDU college staff raise concerns about pending salaries

Delhi news live updates: Funded by the Delhi government, the college has so far received 10 electricity disconnection notices from BSES and three notices to disconnect water supply, said the staff union. Payments for security and sanitation have not been made in the past six months.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | February 4, 2023 10:18 IST
Delhi news live updates: Teachers claim they have not been paid salaries for the past four months. (Representational/File)

Delhi news live updates: Salary irregularities among teaching and non-teaching staff, limited infrastructure funding, inadequacy to bear miscellaneous charges such as water and electricity — teachers and staff of Delhi University’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, who have been protesting for the past three days, raised apprehensions regarding the institution’s future. Funded by the Delhi government, the college has so far received 10 electricity disconnection notices from BSES and three notices to disconnect water supply, said the staff union. Payments for security and sanitation have not been made in the past six months.

Meanwhile, despite an alert issued by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) days earlier, a post office in Gurgaon handed over nearly 130 kg of “contraband” items, suspected to be party drugs, to a man who came to collect them, The Indian Express has learnt. The items arrived in 13 packets from Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, and were meant for a Gurgaon-based recipient. According to documents accessed by The Indian Express, the DRI sent an alert on January 20 to the office of the Chief Postmaster General (CPMG), Haryana Circle, Ambala to hold these items as they contained suspected “contraband”. Sources said the contents are likely party drugs.

In other news, investigation agencies cannot act according to their whims and fancies and courts have ample power to check any misuse or abuse of powers by them, a Delhi court said, while pulling up the police for not engaging other agencies to investigate whether a case of sexual assault also had a dispute over property. Additional Sessions Judge Atul Krishna Agrawal, in an order passed on January 28, said that the court had the power to supervise and monitor an investigation to ensure its fairness and impartiality and senior police officers were expected to improve the investigation mechanism instead of “justifying manifestly improper conduct of investigating officers”.

Live Blog

Delhi news live updates: Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Rohini; follow this space for all the latest updates from Delhi

10:18 (IST)04 Feb 2023
India Post to organise five-day philatelic exhibition from Feb 11

India Post is set to organise a five-day National Philatelic Exhibition from February 11 to 15, featuring stamps and photographic collections on the country’s history and culture. Philatelists will showcase their collections of stamps at the exhibition which will include around 1400 frames in addition to digital displays on India’s art, history, heritage and culture. Booths are being set up for the sale of philatelic objects. Curated and guided tours and kiosks to generate digital postcards will also be part of the exhibition.

09:48 (IST)04 Feb 2023
Delhi BJP leader Sunil Yadav to lead protest against AAP government’s ‘marginalisation’ of OBCs

The AAP Delhi government has been victimising the OBC community for the last eight years by not allowing the issuance of caste certificates since it came to power, Delhi BJP leader Sunil Yadav has alleged.

Convener of the OBC Sangharsh Sanyukt Committee, Yadav, who took on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the latter’s home turf in New Delhi in the 2020 Assembly elections, alleged that the community was also being deprived of the benefit of central schemes as a result. Read more here

09:26 (IST)04 Feb 2023
Acquitted in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case, man now booked for murder

Three months after three persons were acquitted by the Supreme Court in the 2012 Chhawla gangrape-murder case, the Delhi Police has arrested one of the three accused in a case of murder.

Police had on January 30 arrested two men, Vinod and Pawan, for allegedly stabbing to death a 40-year-old rickshaw driver in a robbery bid in Dwarka. The incident took place around 1.56 am on January 26. Know more...

36th Surajkund Mela inaugurated (PTI)

What Delhi’s revamp for G20 summit will cost

Revamping Delhi’s infrastructure along the lines of countries like the United Kingdom, Singapore, Indonesia and Germany, that have hosted the G20 summit earlier, is set to cost around Rs 927.47 crore.

According to officials, more than 20 departments are working on preparations for the Summit. Key departments like the Public Works Department (PWD), which looks after major roads and flyovers in the city, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which looks after sanitation, waste management, markets and colony roads, have requested for the highest amount of funds.

The largest budget requirement of around Rs 448.37 crore has been mentioned by the PWD, which has already started beautification work on key stretches like the Airport road and around Pragati Maidan. Other departments like MCD require Rs 249.34 crore, I&FC Rs 73.69 crore and Department of Tourism Rs 71.56 crore.

Woman who posed as IPS officer, drove around in SUV with beacon, held in Gurgaon

A 37-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly impersonating an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Gurgaon on Thursday night, said police.

Police said the woman was wearing a jacket in the Army’s colours, which had an IPS insignia, and a cap with an IPS badge, and was moving around in an SUV with a beacon on top.

According to police, the incident was reported around 10 pm near Sahara Mall on MG Road. Police said information was received from the security branch that a pilot vehicle has been requested for an SUV to be taken to a resort in Manesar.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 09:16 IST
