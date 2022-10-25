Delhi News Live updates: Despite cracker ban, pollution levels soar on Diwali night

Delhi News Live updates October 25, 2022: Particulate matter (PM) concentrations soared on Diwali night in Delhi with fireworks being set off in contravention of the ban that is in place. At some monitoring stations on Diwali night, the PM 2.5 level reached a figure that was as much as 15 times and PM 10 around 10 times the 24-hour standard, according to data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).
Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Police arrested 29 people including seven women for their alleged involvement in gambling after raiding the banquet hall of a hotel in Punjabi Bagh in the capital early on Sunday. Police said that over Rs 58 lakh and 10 sets of playing cards had been recovered. According to police, they received information from a source on Saturday about “large-scale gambling” going on for the past five-six days at Hotel City West End on Club Road in Punjabi Bagh.
A fire broke out Monday evening in a garment factory in east Delhi. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot. According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), no casualties have been reported, and the fire was under control. DFS chief Atul Garg said, “A call was received at 6.50 pm regarding a fire at Factory No. 58 in Gandhi Nagar’s Raghubar Pura-2… four people were rescued.”
Of the 72,800 students who accepted the college and course allotted to them by Delhi University, over 54,000 have sealed their admission by paying fees, an official said. The last date for payment of fees for admission to DU’s undergraduate programmes after the first round of seat allocation is October 25.
The Delhi High Court recently held that freedom of choice in marriage in accordance with law is an intrinsic part of Article 21 of the Constitution and “questions of faith” have no bearing on a person’s freedom to choose a life partner which is the essence of personal liberty.
The Biden administration has appointed senior foreign service officer Elizabeth Jones the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in New Delhi, an official announcement said.
