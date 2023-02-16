scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Delhi News Live Updates, January 16: PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ tribal festival today; dozens left homeless after shelter home razed

Delhi Live Updates: Around 50 men living in a shelter home near Sarai Kale Khan inter-state bus terminal were left homeless on Wednesday following a demolition drive by Delhi Development Authority.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | February 16, 2023 10:30 IST
Sarai Kale Khan shelter razed, Sarai Kale Khan, Sarai Kale Khan shelter home razed, Sarai Kale Khan shelter demolished, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsDelhi Live Updates: The demolition drive underway at Mehrauli on Tuesday morning.

Delhi Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate ‘Aasi Mahotsav’, the mega National Tribal Festival at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

Meanwhile, around 50 men living in a shelter home near Sarai Kale Khan inter-state bus terminal were left homeless on Wednesday following a demolition drive by Delhi Development Authority. This comes on the heels of a letter by Delhi Police which said the place was being used by criminals and miscreants. The home shelter was run by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for the homeless, constructed after the Delhi High Court took cognizance in view of an increase in deaths of the homeless in the winter.

In related news, residents of the demolition-ridden Mehrauli area reached the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) office on Wednesday evening to show their land and flat documents to officials. The terrorised residents living in apartments and societies, including Green Park and Star one apartments, and those owning independent flats visited the office along with their legal representative who compiled the documents of all land and flat owners. A representative of each apartment and land was called by DDA officials where the documents were checked till late night.

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Aadi Mahotsav' tribal festival today; dozens left homeless after shelter home razed. Follow this space for the latest updates from the national capital

10:28 (IST)16 Feb 2023
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our Delhi live blog! Follow this space for the latest updates from the National Capital Region (NCR). 

Machindra Kasture was the executive chef to former Presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee

Chef to Presidents Patil and Mukherjee, who brought Maharashtrian cuisine to Delhi power corridors, no more

Machindra Kasture, executive chef to former Presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee, died Tuesday night of a heart attack. He was 60.

His body is being taken to Pune for cremation. Kasture is survived by his wife, Hemlata, a Marathi news reader, daughter Vedvanti, an assistant film director in Mumbai, and son Vaishnav, a management trainee with a leading hotel chain.

Under Kasture, it was after nearly 250 years, when Marathas were ousted from Delhi, that simple Maharashtrian food was once again cooked in the highest citadels of power in the national capital. Kasture was chosen by President Patil to serve her simple fare of amti and pooran poli and adhere to her strictly vegetarian diet.

Delhi fridge murder: Sahil tried to mislead Nikki’s family, his father told them the truth

For over two days after Nikki Yadav (24) went missing, her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot (24) continued to mislead her family, telling them over phone calls that she had gone to either Dehradun or Rishikesh with friends and that he was busy in his wedding preparations, her father told The Indian Express on Wednesday. Sahil is accused of strangling Nikki early on February 10 and stuffing her body in a fridge at a dhaba owned by his family.

The family grew suspicious and, according to Nikki’s father, Sahil’s father was the one who eventually told them that their daughter is dead, and that his son had surrendered before the police. While senior police officers said a secret informer had told them about Nikki going missing, sources said it was Sahil’s father who reached out to the police.

