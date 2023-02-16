Delhi News Live Updates, January 16: PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ tribal festival today; dozens left homeless after shelter home razed

Delhi Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate ‘Aasi Mahotsav’, the mega National Tribal Festival at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.
Meanwhile, around 50 men living in a shelter home near Sarai Kale Khan inter-state bus terminal were left homeless on Wednesday following a demolition drive by Delhi Development Authority. This comes on the heels of a letter by Delhi Police which said the place was being used by criminals and miscreants. The home shelter was run by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for the homeless, constructed after the Delhi High Court took cognizance in view of an increase in deaths of the homeless in the winter.
In related news, residents of the demolition-ridden Mehrauli area reached the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) office on Wednesday evening to show their land and flat documents to officials. The terrorised residents living in apartments and societies, including Green Park and Star one apartments, and those owning independent flats visited the office along with their legal representative who compiled the documents of all land and flat owners. A representative of each apartment and land was called by DDA officials where the documents were checked till late night.
