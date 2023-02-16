Delhi News Live Updates, January 16: PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ tribal festival today; dozens left homeless after shelter home razed

Machindra Kasture was the executive chef to former Presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee

Chef to Presidents Patil and Mukherjee, who brought Maharashtrian cuisine to Delhi power corridors, no more

Machindra Kasture, executive chef to former Presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee, died Tuesday night of a heart attack. He was 60.

His body is being taken to Pune for cremation. Kasture is survived by his wife, Hemlata, a Marathi news reader, daughter Vedvanti, an assistant film director in Mumbai, and son Vaishnav, a management trainee with a leading hotel chain.

Under Kasture, it was after nearly 250 years, when Marathas were ousted from Delhi, that simple Maharashtrian food was once again cooked in the highest citadels of power in the national capital. Kasture was chosen by President Patil to serve her simple fare of amti and pooran poli and adhere to her strictly vegetarian diet.

Delhi fridge murder: Sahil tried to mislead Nikki’s family, his father told them the truth

For over two days after Nikki Yadav (24) went missing, her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot (24) continued to mislead her family, telling them over phone calls that she had gone to either Dehradun or Rishikesh with friends and that he was busy in his wedding preparations, her father told The Indian Express on Wednesday. Sahil is accused of strangling Nikki early on February 10 and stuffing her body in a fridge at a dhaba owned by his family.

The family grew suspicious and, according to Nikki’s father, Sahil’s father was the one who eventually told them that their daughter is dead, and that his son had surrendered before the police. While senior police officers said a secret informer had told them about Nikki going missing, sources said it was Sahil’s father who reached out to the police.