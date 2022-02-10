Delhi News Live Updates: DU to reopen on Feb 17; University’s Academic Council passes UGCF

(From left) Akash Dhiman, Arja Dileep K, Niharika Aggarwal, Adhiraj Hazarika.

Since the start of the national lockdown in March 2020, DU students have not attended a single day of offline theory classes. Limited spells of reopening have been restricted to laboratory access for practicals for final-year students.

In an order issued on Wednesday evening, the university said: “Offline classes for all the undergraduate and post-graduate courses shall begin with effect from 17th February, 2022. The outstation students are advised to plan reaching Delhi in such a manner that they are able to complete the isolation period of three days before reporting to their respective colleges/ departments.”

It said the libraries, laboratories and canteens of the colleges, departments and centres will also begin functioning from February 17, and advised everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, to clamp down on criminals in the area, two days after a 40-year-old woman was severely injured by two-bike borne snatchers at Shahdara, police restricted entry/exit points of localities and barricaded several roads in Anand Vihar.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, “We registered a case of robbery on the complaint of witnesses. We have apprehended around eight men who are involved in the crime. They were identified after scanning CCTVs. They are being interrogated, arrests will be made soon.”

800 metres. That’s roughly the distance between a park in Dwarka where a 19-year-old was allegedly raped by a man claiming to be a police officer, and the police station where she filed her complaint. Ten days after the incident, during which her friend was also assaulted, police are yet to make an arrest.

As reported by The Indian Express, the incident took place around 7.30 pm January 28, when the woman and her friend were at the park. She alleged they were approached by a man in khaki uniform who claimed they were indulging in obscenity and threatened to file a complaint against them. The man proceeded to intimidate the two, assault her friend, and rape her after forcing him to leave.

