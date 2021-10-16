Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi University third cut-off list to be released today

Based on the first and second cut-offs, Delhi University has so far admitted over 48,000 students after receiving over 1.8 lakh applications. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live Updates: The Delhi University today will release the third cut-off list for its undergraduate admissions. Based on the first and second cut-offs, the university has so far admitted over 48,000 students after receiving over 1.8 lakh applications. The total number of seats in all DU colleges that are open for admissions is 70,000.

Most seats in top courses like Economics (H), BCom (H), English (H) were filled up after the first cut-off list was released on September 30.

In other news, in a case where a man was brutally lynched and strung up at the Singhu border on Friday morning, police said a preliminary probe suggested that the Nihangs killed a 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit Sikh resident of Cheema Kalan village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, because they suspected him of desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib — a claim the police said had not yet been corroborated.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 26 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths with a case positivity rate at 0.04 per cent, the city’s health department said. So far in October, only 2 deaths were registered in the national capital. Currently, there are 327 active cases.