Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi University third cut-off list to be released today

Delhi News Live Updates: The Delhi University today will release the third cut-off list for its undergraduate admissions. Based on the first and second cut-offs, the university has so far admitted over 48,000 students after receiving over 1.8 lakh applications. The total number of seats in all DU colleges that are open for admissions is 70,000.
Most seats in top courses like Economics (H), BCom (H), English (H) were filled up after the first cut-off list was released on September 30.
In other news, in a case where a man was brutally lynched and strung up at the Singhu border on Friday morning, police said a preliminary probe suggested that the Nihangs killed a 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit Sikh resident of Cheema Kalan village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, because they suspected him of desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib — a claim the police said had not yet been corroborated.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 26 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths with a case positivity rate at 0.04 per cent, the city’s health department said. So far in October, only 2 deaths were registered in the national capital. Currently, there are 327 active cases.
For the fourth consecutive week, a group of residents Friday objected to namaz being offered in the open at Gurgaon’s Sector 47 as police shifted the prayer site by 100 metres from its original spot.
Prayers were offered amid heavy police presence as at least 70-80 people, carrying placards, raised slogans and tried to march towards the site. Police created a security cordon and stopped them. Read more
