Delhi News Live Updates: Accused brought another date home with live-in partner’s body in fridge

Delhi News Live Updates: Polices sources have revealed chilling details about the murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner, 28-year-old Aaftab Poonwala, at a rented flat in Delhi. Poonawala allegedly told the police he was inspired by the US television crime series Dexter to carry out the act. He also allegedly brought another woman to his flat on a date while his partner’s body parts were stuffed in a fridge.
Their relationship was a turbulent one with friends alleging that Poonawala “mentally tortured her (Walkar) and physically assaulted her several times”.
In other news, a Tihar Jail superintendent was suspended on Monday over alleged VIP treatment to jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain. Jain’s lawyers told a Delhi court Friday that the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) allegations that he received a foot massage and fresh cut fruits in jail was made to prejudice the judge’s mind during his bail plea in a money laundering case.
The AIIMS Delhi administration Monday initiated an inquiry into a complaint that a cockroach was found in the food served to a young patient admitted at the premier institute.
The incident came to light after a Twitter user posted details along with photographs. He claimed that a cockroach was found in the dal served to the four-year-old patient. ”Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving “Cockroach Daal” to a 4 year old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi Shocked beyond belief,” the user Sahil Zaidi said in a tweet. Read more
The Delhi High Court has “permanently restrained” various sellers from selling identical products under the ‘Rooh Afza’ trademark, the famed Indian sherbet, after its owner Hamdard National Foundation filed a suit alleging that the products of its Pakistani counterpart are being sold in India through an e-commerce site.
A single judge bench of Justice Pratibha Singh made this observation in a trademark infringement suit moved by plaintiffs Hamdard National Foundation and Hamdard Laboratories India claiming that a company Golden Leaf was selling products under the ‘Rooh Afza’ mark on Amazon India which were not sold by them. Read more
