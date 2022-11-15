Delhi News Live Updates: Accused brought another date home with live-in partner’s body in fridge

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 15, 2022 9:58:37 am
Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala met on a dating app, Bumble, in 2019.

Delhi News Live Updates: Polices sources have revealed chilling details about the murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner, 28-year-old Aaftab Poonwala, at a rented flat in Delhi. Poonawala allegedly told the police he was inspired by the US television crime series Dexter to carry out the act. He also allegedly brought another woman to his flat on a date while his partner’s body parts were stuffed in a fridge.

Their relationship was a turbulent one with friends alleging that Poonawala “mentally tortured her (Walkar) and physically assaulted her several times”.

In other news, a Tihar Jail superintendent was suspended on Monday over alleged VIP treatment to jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain. Jain’s lawyers told a Delhi court Friday that the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) allegations that he received a foot massage and fresh cut fruits in jail was made to prejudice the judge’s mind during his bail plea in a money laundering case.

09:58 (IST)15 Nov 2022
AIIMS Delhi orders probe after cockroach found in four-year-old patient’s food

The AIIMS Delhi administration Monday initiated an inquiry into a complaint that a cockroach was found in the food served to a young patient admitted at the premier institute. 

The incident came to light after a Twitter user posted details along with photographs. He claimed that a cockroach was found in the dal served to the four-year-old patient. ”Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving “Cockroach Daal” to a 4 year old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi Shocked beyond belief,” the user Sahil Zaidi said in a tweet. Read more

09:32 (IST)15 Nov 2022
Delhi HC permanently restrains sale of Pakistani-owned ‘Rooh Afza’ on Amazon

The Delhi High Court has “permanently restrained” various sellers from selling identical products under the ‘Rooh Afza’ trademark, the famed Indian sherbet, after its owner Hamdard National Foundation filed a suit alleging that the products of its Pakistani counterpart are being sold in India through an e-commerce site. 

A single judge bench of Justice Pratibha Singh made this observation in a trademark infringement suit moved by plaintiffs Hamdard National Foundation and Hamdard Laboratories India claiming that a company Golden Leaf was selling products under the ‘Rooh Afza’ mark on Amazon India which were not sold by them. Read more

09:27 (IST)15 Nov 2022
House of Horrors: Everything you need to know about the Delhi murder case

A 'Dexter-inspired' murder has shocked the national capital after a 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala killed and chopped up the body of his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and dumped the body parts in dumping grounds and the jungle over the next few months.

Anti-smog machine in Delhi to combat the deteriorating air quality. (Express Photo)

‘City’s air quality oscillating between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’, can’t close our eyes on this’: Delhi HC

In a plea initiated by itself in 2015 on the poor air quality in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Monday observed that the city is at present “oscillating between very poor and severe” category.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing Senior Counsel Kailash Vasdev, the amicus curiae in the matter, who informed the court about the “unauthorized construction” in the cities forest areas including Asola and areas around Vasant Vihar.

He argued that several forest areas in the city have turned into unauthorized colonies resulting in rampant deforestation.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 09:19:46 am
