Delhi News Live Updates: Accused brought another date home with live-in partner’s body in fridge

Delhi News Live Updates: Polices sources have revealed chilling details about the murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner, 28-year-old Aaftab Poonwala, at a rented flat in Delhi. Poonawala allegedly told the police he was inspired by the US television crime series Dexter to carry out the act. He also allegedly brought another woman to his flat on a date while his partner’s body parts were stuffed in a fridge.

Their relationship was a turbulent one with friends alleging that Poonawala “mentally tortured her (Walkar) and physically assaulted her several times”.

In other news, a Tihar Jail superintendent was suspended on Monday over alleged VIP treatment to jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain. Jain’s lawyers told a Delhi court Friday that the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) allegations that he received a foot massage and fresh cut fruits in jail was made to prejudice the judge’s mind during his bail plea in a money laundering case.