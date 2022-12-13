scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Reduced flights in peak hours to display boards with wait time, IGI Airport set for changes

Delhi News Live Updates: Amid long wait lines and lack of smooth management at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials are planning to introduce crowd managers and ushers to guide travellers, and fully manned check-in counter.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 13, 2022 9:33:19 am
Crowds seen at the departure terminal of the IGI T3 airport in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi News Live Updates: Amid complaints of long lines and chaos at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport in Delhi, officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry and DIAL officials have come up with a plan to cut down wait times. The changes at the airport include digital display boards showing wait time at each entry gate and reduced flights during peak hours between 5 am to 9 am, among others.

In other news, two years since his arrest in a UAPA case over the northeast Delhi riots, former JNU student Umar Khalid will for the first time walk out of Tihar jail to attend his sister’s wedding following a Delhi court order. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted Umar interim bail for one week which will start from December 23 and he will have to surrender on the 30th of this month without seeking further extension.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, refused to entertain a plea filed by jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain against an order of the Delhi High Court which sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate to his plea seeking bail in a money laundering case, saying the apex court is not there to fix the HC’s roster.

Delhi News Live Updates: Amid delays at Terminal 3, IGI Airport set for changes; Umar Khalid to walk out of jail on interim bail for one week; Follow latest updates here

09:33 (IST)13 Dec 2022
In a first in 5 years, Delhi sees no ‘smog episodes’ in Oct and Nov: Analysis

This October and November, Delhi saw no severe, prolonged ‘smog episodes’, a first for the city in the past five years, as per an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

According to Avikal Somvanshi, programme manager at CSE’s Urban Lab, the analysis considers a severe smog episode to be when PM2.5 or PM10 concentrations of 300µg/m3 or 500 µg/m3 respectively persist for three days, which is old Graded Response Action Plan’s ‘severe +’ category. The analysis stated that there is “usually one smog episode during October-November lasting 6-10 days”, and last winter, there were two smog episodes in November with one lasting 10 days from November 4-13. Read more

09:30 (IST)13 Dec 2022
What's set to change at the Delhi IGI Airport?

Amid complaints of long lines and chaos at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport in Delhi, officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry and DIAL officials have come up with a plan to cut down wait times. The changes at the airport include digital display boards showing wait time at each entry gate and reduced flights during peak hours between 5 am to 9 am.

Officials are also planning to introduce crowd managers and ushers to guide travellers, and fully manned check-in counters. Read more here

09:29 (IST)13 Dec 2022
From long wait times at Delhi IGI Airport and the authorities' plan to improve management to Umar Khalid's interim bail, we bring you the latest updates from the national capital.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Express File Photo)

No Supreme Court relief for Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia in defamation case by Assam CM

The Supreme Court Monday refused to quash the defamation proceedings initiated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia over comments at a press conference.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka said he will have to suffer the consequences if he reduces public discourse to such a level and that he should have apologised instead.

“If you reduce public debate to this level, you should face the consequences. You should unconditionally apologise for your conduct. You have said ‘Assam ke BJP CM ke bhrastachar ka ye hai kacha chittha’. I don’t have to explain to you what this means. Your Hindi is as good as mine,” Justice Kaul told Senior Advocate A M Singhvi who appeared for Sisodia.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 09:26:48 am
