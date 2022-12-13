Delhi News Live Updates: Reduced flights in peak hours to display boards with wait time, IGI Airport set for changes

Crowds seen at the departure terminal of the IGI T3 airport in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi News Live Updates: Amid complaints of long lines and chaos at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport in Delhi, officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry and DIAL officials have come up with a plan to cut down wait times. The changes at the airport include digital display boards showing wait time at each entry gate and reduced flights during peak hours between 5 am to 9 am, among others.

In other news, two years since his arrest in a UAPA case over the northeast Delhi riots, former JNU student Umar Khalid will for the first time walk out of Tihar jail to attend his sister’s wedding following a Delhi court order. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted Umar interim bail for one week which will start from December 23 and he will have to surrender on the 30th of this month without seeking further extension.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, refused to entertain a plea filed by jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain against an order of the Delhi High Court which sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate to his plea seeking bail in a money laundering case, saying the apex court is not there to fix the HC’s roster.