Delhi News Live Updates: Reduced flights in peak hours to display boards with wait time, IGI Airport set for changes

Delhi News Live Updates: Amid complaints of long lines and chaos at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport in Delhi, officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry and DIAL officials have come up with a plan to cut down wait times. The changes at the airport include digital display boards showing wait time at each entry gate and reduced flights during peak hours between 5 am to 9 am, among others.
In other news, two years since his arrest in a UAPA case over the northeast Delhi riots, former JNU student Umar Khalid will for the first time walk out of Tihar jail to attend his sister’s wedding following a Delhi court order. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted Umar interim bail for one week which will start from December 23 and he will have to surrender on the 30th of this month without seeking further extension.
The Supreme Court, meanwhile, refused to entertain a plea filed by jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain against an order of the Delhi High Court which sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate to his plea seeking bail in a money laundering case, saying the apex court is not there to fix the HC’s roster.
This October and November, Delhi saw no severe, prolonged ‘smog episodes’, a first for the city in the past five years, as per an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).
According to Avikal Somvanshi, programme manager at CSE’s Urban Lab, the analysis considers a severe smog episode to be when PM2.5 or PM10 concentrations of 300µg/m3 or 500 µg/m3 respectively persist for three days, which is old Graded Response Action Plan’s ‘severe +’ category. The analysis stated that there is “usually one smog episode during October-November lasting 6-10 days”, and last winter, there were two smog episodes in November with one lasting 10 days from November 4-13. Read more
Officials are also planning to introduce crowd managers and ushers to guide travellers, and fully manned check-in counters. Read more here
