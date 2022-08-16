Delhi News Live Updates: PM Modi sends birthday greetings to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and PM Narendra Modi (File)
Delhi News, Delhi-NCR News Live Updates: On the occasion of the Delhi Chief Minister’s birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Arvind Kejriwal over Twitter. According to PTI, Kejriwal turned 54 on Tuesday.
Delhi on Monday recorded 1,227 new coronavirus cases, down from the previous day’s 2,162 Covid-19 infections. The daily positivity rate, however, increased to 14.57 per cent from Sunday’s 12.64 per cent. Meanwhile, eight Covid-related fatalities were recorded on Monday.
The Red Fort is set to reopen Monday, with its very own restaurant. With Cafe Delhi Heights’ new outlet inside the complex throwing its doors open to patrons from August 16, the Red Fort becomes the country’s first national monument to host a full-fledged restaurant.
Delhi news Live Updates: CM Arvind Kejriwal's birthday today, turns 54; Red Fort to reopen with full-fledged restaurant; Delhi records 1,227 new Covid-19 cases
Delhi Government students parade at 75th Independence day celebration at Chattarsal stadium. (Express Photo)
Among those who attended Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium for the first time on Monday were hundreds of students, including those who shifted from private schools during the pandemic, from around 15-20 Delhi government schools.
The Indian Express spoke to these former private school students on what the shift entailed for them.
Khushboo Verma, a class 9 student of Sarvodaya Co-ed School, Malcha Marg, who was earlier enrolled at a private school, said, “Due to financial circumstances, my parents enrolled me in this school during Covid. I was against the move… but my father said government schools have improved. I was not happy at all, but when I started attending school, my perception about government schools changed completely.”
In line with its thrust towards promoting sports, the Delhi government’s education department has instituted a new set of awards to be conferred to teachers of sports and yoga.
Called the State Sports Teachers Awards, these will be conferred at a function next month along with the existing State Teachers Awards. These awards are for coaches, PE teachers and yoga teachers working in the different coaching centres, complexes and stadiums of the sports branch and in schools run by the Delhi government and local bodies.
A total of 15 awards will be given — one for the best sports coach or yoga teacher working at a coaching centre of the sports branch, twelve for the best PE teacher with one from each district, one for the best PE teacher from the MCD, one for the best yoga teacher from the Directorate of Education and one for the best PE teacher or yoga teacher from the NDMC or Delhi Cantonment Board.
On the occasion of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Kejriwal over Twitter.
A 40-year-old man was shot dead by unknown assailants in Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar Sunday. Police said the victim was identified as Jamia Nagar resident Waseef Sattar Ghazi, who worked as a property dealer.
CCTV visuals appear to show two bike-borne assailants hitting the victim’s bike, knocking him down before shooting him at close range. Read more
Delhi Police Monday registered an FIR against social media influencer and bodybuilder Bobby alias Balwant Kataria seven months after he recorded a video in which he is seen lighting a cigarette inside a SpiceJet aircraft, it is learnt.
The video was shared by several people on social media last week, following which Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had ordered an investigation into the matter.
The incident came to the airline’s notice on January 24 and it filed a complaint with Gurgaon Police on February 2, which said the matter pertains to the IGI airport. The complainant, Jasbir Chaudhary, manager, legal and company affairs, of SpiceJet then filed a complaint with Delhi Police on August 13, alleging that Kataria is ostensibly encouraging his fans to emulate such illegal acts and follow hazardous behaviour. After taking legal opinion, Delhi Police lodged an FIR under Section 3 of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982. Read more
Delhi on Monday recorded 1,227 new coronavirus cases, down from the previous day's 2,162 Covid-19 infections. The daily positivity rate, however, increased to 14.57 per cent from Sunday’s 12.64 per cent.
Meanwhile, eight Covid-related fatalities were recorded on Monday.
Delhiites are likely to witness a cloudy sky today with the minimum temperature expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 34 degrees Celsius. Light rain is also expected in the city.
