Delhi news Live Updates: Traffic police to create list of Delhi’s 100 ‘most unsafe drivers’

People who have lost their spouse to Covid need not submit a surviving member certificate when they apply for compensation under the Delhi government’s scheme to support families of those who lost members during the pandemic.

If the applicant who is seeking compensation is the spouse of the person who died, the document will not be needed for application. It will, however, be required in other cases, for example in case children of the deceased are the applicants.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot with officials of the department on Wednesday. Read the full report here.