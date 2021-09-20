Delhi news Live Updates: Capital reports 28 fresh Covid cases, zero deaths

Delhi News, Delhi News Covid: Delhi on Sunday recorded 28 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, the health department data informed. The positivity rate currently stands at 0.04 percent. The city’s daily death toll has scaled down significantly with only 3 Covid-related fatalities being reported in September so far. The cumulative case count of Delhi stands at 14,28,497.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality reached the “satisfactory” category with the 24-hour average AQI standing at 82 on Sunday. It is expected to remain in this category for the next 5 days, according to government forecasting agencies.
According to state government data, over 1.60 crore doses have been administered in Delhi so far, of which at least 48.01 lakh people have received both doses. There are 1,125 vaccination centres in the city currently which can administer around 2.70 lakh doses daily.
On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department has predicted a rainy week for the capital. While Sunday was dry, thundershowers are likely on September 24 and 25.
On Monday, the minimum temperature recorded was at 26.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to be 35 degrees Celsius. The city is expected to see a cloudy sky through the day. Rain is expected over the next six days
Gautam Gambhir Foundation has filed a petition before Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the complaint filed against it by Delhi's Drugs Control department for alleged “unauthorised purchase/procurement, stocking and distribution” of Favipiravir, a drug being used to treat Covid-19, and medical oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19.
In July, the department had initiated proceedings against M/s Gautam Gambhir Foundation, its trustees and CEO for allegedly contravening the provisions of Section 18(c) read read with Section 27 (b) (ii) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.
The drugs control department also had suspended the sale licenses of five dealers and retailers, who sold the drugs to the Foundation, for a period of ten days between July 14 and July 23 for contravening the law and rules. Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar will hear the case today.
The Tihar Jail administration, after an internal probe into an extortion racket allegedly run by conman Sukesh Chandrasehkar from Rohini jail, has initiated a proposal for departmental action against nine officials after finding negligence on their part.
Confirming this, DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel told The Indian Express, “We have already suspended six jail officials.” Read more