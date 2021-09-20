Delhi news Live Updates: Capital reports 28 fresh Covid cases, zero deaths

Beneficiaries receive Covid-19 vaccines in New Delhi. According to government data, over 1.60 crore doses have been administered in Delhi so far, out of which atleast 48.01 lakh people have received both doses. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News, Delhi News Covid: Delhi on Sunday recorded 28 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, the health department data informed. The positivity rate currently stands at 0.04 percent. The city’s daily death toll has scaled down significantly with only 3 Covid-related fatalities being reported in September so far. The cumulative case count of Delhi stands at 14,28,497.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality reached the “satisfactory” category with the 24-hour average AQI standing at 82 on Sunday. It is expected to remain in this category for the next 5 days, according to government forecasting agencies.

According to state government data, over 1.60 crore doses have been administered in Delhi so far, of which at least 48.01 lakh people have received both doses. There are 1,125 vaccination centres in the city currently which can administer around 2.70 lakh doses daily.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department has predicted a rainy week for the capital. While Sunday was dry, thundershowers are likely on September 24 and 25.