Thursday, December 09, 2021
Delhi news Live: City records 65 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death

Delhi Live News, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Covid Latest: In the northeast riots case, a Delhi court has framed charges related to rioting and attempt to murder against Shahrukh Pathan, the man who had allegedly pointed a gun at a police officer during the Northeast Delhi riots.

Updated: December 9, 2021 10:10:11 am
delhi, delhi news, delhi covid news, omicron, delhi latest news updatesPeople relax at a park in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi live news: As fear of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron continues, Delhi has so far detected only one case related to it, while genome sequencing reports of around 18 are awaited. The national capital, on Wednesday, reported 65 new Covid-19 cases and one death, with the positivity rate rising to 0.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, the air quality levels in the city is expected to be in the ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category, the Air Quality Early Warning System forecast informed. The AQI has been witnessing slight improvements due to favourable weather conditions.

On the other hand, a study by researchers at the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago found that high and low-income households in Delhi recorded poor indoor air quality. The study involved deploying indoor air quality monitors in households across varying socio-economic strata (SES) to record indoor air pollution levels during winter.

In the Northeast Delhi riots case, a court has framed charges related to rioting and attempt to murder against Shahrukh Pathan, the man who had allegedly pointed a gun at a police officer during the Northeast Delhi riots.

Delhi live news: One Omicron case detected so far, results of 18 awaited; AQI sees slight improvement; High and low-income households in Delhi recorded poor indoor air quality, says study; Follow this space for latest updates

10:10 (IST)09 Dec 2021
Delhi: Couple dead, minor daughter injured as truck overturns on their car

A couple died while their minor daughter suffered severe injuries after a speeding truck overturned and hit their car near Hyatt hotel in Southwest Delhi’s RK Puram area.

The incident took place at around midnight on the Ring Road on Wednesday. The couple and their 6-year-old daughter were driving towards their home when a truck carrying gravel overturned. Officials said the victims were trapped inside the vehicle for almost two hours. Read more 

09:54 (IST)09 Dec 2021
Centre agrees to withdraw cases, farm stir set to be called off today

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will meet Thursday noon at the Singhu border of Delhi to take a “formal decision” to lift the year-long protest against the farm laws after the 32 unions under its ambit accepted a revised draft proposal from the Government, including the unconditional withdrawal of all police cases lodged against protesters during the agitation. Read more

In a first, Delhi High Court judges to hold meeting on street vending issues in capital’s markets

delhi news, delhi latest news, delhi high court, delhi live news A crowded market in Chandni Chowk in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A division bench of the Delhi High Court Wednesday said it would meet chairpersons of municipal bodies and the director of the DDA on Saturday to understand the problems being faced in implementation of the Street Vendors Act.

The division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh has, for the past few weeks, been hearing the petitions on street vending in the national capital, and has pulled up authorities for not having a plan in place as required under the law and for allowing street vendors to function even in markets declared no-hawking zones. The court has been hearing petitions of traders’ bodies of various markets as well as those filed by the street vendors.

Delhi: As Israel embassy steps up security, number of ‘suspicious’ persons detained goes up

Ever since a minor blast took place near the Israel embassy in Delhi on January 29, security has been strengthened outside and high-end CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor any “suspicious” activity. This year, around 20 men have been detained from outside the embassy premises after they were found to be “suspicious”, only to be let off only after being questioned by intelligence agencies, it is learnt.

Cannot run away giving excuses: Delhi court junks plea challenging monthly maintenance to estranged wife

Dismissing a man’s plea challenging the payment of maintenance to his estranged wife, a Delhi court said an aggrieved woman needs economic support and that every able-bodied man is bound to maintain his wife and not give excuses.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Ramesh Kumar passed the order on December 2 observing, “It is settled law that the appellant, being the husband of the respondent, cannot escape from his moral duty of providing maintenance to his wife. The Domestic Violence Act, 2005, is aimed at strengthening the economic independence of a woman.”

