Delhi news Live: City records 65 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death

People relax at a park in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi live news: As fear of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron continues, Delhi has so far detected only one case related to it, while genome sequencing reports of around 18 are awaited. The national capital, on Wednesday, reported 65 new Covid-19 cases and one death, with the positivity rate rising to 0.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, the air quality levels in the city is expected to be in the ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category, the Air Quality Early Warning System forecast informed. The AQI has been witnessing slight improvements due to favourable weather conditions.

On the other hand, a study by researchers at the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago found that high and low-income households in Delhi recorded poor indoor air quality. The study involved deploying indoor air quality monitors in households across varying socio-economic strata (SES) to record indoor air pollution levels during winter.

In the Northeast Delhi riots case, a court has framed charges related to rioting and attempt to murder against Shahrukh Pathan, the man who had allegedly pointed a gun at a police officer during the Northeast Delhi riots.