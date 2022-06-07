scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Delhi News Live: Police provide security to Nupur Sharma after alleged death threats

Delhi news live: Thirty-two nominations in all have been received for the upcoming bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat in Delhi, poll authorities said on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 7, 2022 10:37:02 am
Nupur Sharma, Delhi police, Security to Nupur Sharma, death threats to nupur sharma, rape threats Nupur sharma, Nupur sharma Prophet remark, indian expressFormer BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Facebook)

Delhi news live updates: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that they provided security to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after she received multiple death and rape threats over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Thirty-two nominations in all have been received for the upcoming bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat in Delhi, poll authorities said on Monday. June 6 was the last date to file nomination for the contest. While AAP has fielded its MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak, BJP has nominated former councillor Rajesh Bhatia as its candidate for the June 23 bypoll, results for which will be declared on June 26. Congress has fielded its former municipal councillor Prem Lata for this seat.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday met LG Vinai Kumar Saxena amid allegations of interference by him in the government’s work. Earlier in the day, a group of AAP MLAs also called on the LG, who took oath of office on May 26.

Delhi News Highlights: Thirty-two nominations received for the upcoming bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat; Follow live updates.

10:37 (IST)07 Jun 2022
Body of minor boy found near school in Delhi’s Anand Parbat, two suspects identified

The body of a 17-year-old boy was found near a school in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area, the police said Tuesday. The body was found by locals early on Monday and the deceased had a stab injury, officers revealed, adding that two suspects have been identified in the case. Read more

10:36 (IST)07 Jun 2022
Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena launches e-Sanjeevani Services in MCD hospital

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena has launched e-Sanjeevani Services at the Hindu Rao Hospital of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Read more

10:29 (IST)07 Jun 2022
Delhi Police provide security to Nupur Sharma after alleged death threats

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that they provided security to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after she received multiple death and rape threats over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

10:05 (IST)07 Jun 2022
Garbage disposal, unauthorised construction among issues raised during MCD ‘Jan Sunwai’

Garbage disposal, unauthorised construction and problems faced in getting licences and death certificates were among the issues raised during public hearings held by the civic authorities here on Monday, officials said. A total of 43 complaints were received on various issues and six were resolved on the spot, according to MCD officials. The MCD had on June 3 launched a ‘Jan Sunwai’ campaign, saying this effort would prove to be a “milestone in the dissemination of civic services”. (PTI)

Delhi HC stays DCW summon to MCD’s commissioner, additional director of education to appear instead

The Delhi High Court Monday stayed a Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) order summoning the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner in connection with the safety and security of girl students in municipal schools. The court was told that the additional director (education) would appear instead before the DCW on June 9.

No new smog tower as Delhi HC corrects its order

Days after the Delhi High Court imposed a cost of Rs 12.5 crore on a private company for concealment in a tender matter and ordered that the amount be utilised for installation of a smog tower in the city, the court reduced the fine to Rs 1.21 crore after being told that there was an error in its judgment dated June 1. This means that Delhi would not get a new smog tower as envisaged earlier.

