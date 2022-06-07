Delhi News Live: Police provide security to Nupur Sharma after alleged death threats

Delhi news live updates: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that they provided security to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after she received multiple death and rape threats over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
Thirty-two nominations in all have been received for the upcoming bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat in Delhi, poll authorities said on Monday. June 6 was the last date to file nomination for the contest. While AAP has fielded its MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak, BJP has nominated former councillor Rajesh Bhatia as its candidate for the June 23 bypoll, results for which will be declared on June 26. Congress has fielded its former municipal councillor Prem Lata for this seat.
Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday met LG Vinai Kumar Saxena amid allegations of interference by him in the government’s work. Earlier in the day, a group of AAP MLAs also called on the LG, who took oath of office on May 26.
The body of a 17-year-old boy was found near a school in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area, the police said Tuesday. The body was found by locals early on Monday and the deceased had a stab injury, officers revealed, adding that two suspects have been identified in the case. Read more
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena has launched e-Sanjeevani Services at the Hindu Rao Hospital of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Read more
Garbage disposal, unauthorised construction and problems faced in getting licences and death certificates were among the issues raised during public hearings held by the civic authorities here on Monday, officials said. A total of 43 complaints were received on various issues and six were resolved on the spot, according to MCD officials. The MCD had on June 3 launched a ‘Jan Sunwai’ campaign, saying this effort would prove to be a “milestone in the dissemination of civic services”. (PTI)