Delhi News Live: Police provide security to Nupur Sharma after alleged death threats

Delhi news live updates: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that they provided security to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after she received multiple death and rape threats over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Thirty-two nominations in all have been received for the upcoming bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat in Delhi, poll authorities said on Monday. June 6 was the last date to file nomination for the contest. While AAP has fielded its MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak, BJP has nominated former councillor Rajesh Bhatia as its candidate for the June 23 bypoll, results for which will be declared on June 26. Congress has fielded its former municipal councillor Prem Lata for this seat.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday met LG Vinai Kumar Saxena amid allegations of interference by him in the government’s work. Earlier in the day, a group of AAP MLAs also called on the LG, who took oath of office on May 26.