Delhi news Live: Boosting Delhi’s groundwater level to ensure 24×7 supply to all, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Saturday, June 04, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 4, 2022 10:17:51 am
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

Delhi News Live Updates Today:  After inspecting the Rohini sewage treatment plant, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said the AAP government is working on increasing production capacity by recharging groundwater to provide 24×7 water supply to all houses in Delhi. He said the government is working on a unique mix of natural and scientific methods to prevent sewage from flowing into the Yamuna river, adding that water production levels have increased from 930 MGD to 990 MGD. “We are developing several lakes alongside the Rohini STP to treat water and increase the water table levels,” he said.

In a bid to decongest the Outer Ring Road area near Mukarba Chowk, the Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to construct three underpasses in the area as well as a ramp from Badli junction to Haiderpur Metro station. In other news, after a young woman was allegedly sexually harassed at a Metro station Thursday afternoon, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement stating that it has “taken up the issue with the security agencies” concerned. CCTV footage has already been shared with police who are actively pursuing the case further, it added.

In a separate development, the Delhi High Court on Friday refused to pass an order for urgent listing of a petition challenging the alleged stopping of prayers at a mosque in south Delhi by the Archaeological Survey of India. The mosque is located in the periphery of Qutub Minar.

10:17 (IST)04 Jun 2022
After inspecting the Rohini sewage treatment plant, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said the AAP government is working on increasing production capacity by recharging groundwater to provide 24×7 water supply to all houses in Delhi. He said the government is working on a unique mix of natural and scientific methods to prevent sewage from flowing into the Yamuna river, adding that water production levels have increased from 930 MGD to 990 MGD. “We are developing several lakes alongside the Rohini STP to treat water and increase the water table levels,” he said.

10:07 (IST)04 Jun 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Hello! Welcome to today's live blog. Follow live updates from across Delhi-NCR today. Stay tuned!

In a bid to decongest the Outer Ring Road area near Mukarba Chowk, the Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to construct three underpasses in the area as well as a ramp from Badli junction to Haiderpur Metro station.

“Currently, at the Mukarba Chowk junction and Haiderpur Metro station, traffic remains heavy throughout the day as the section comes under the Outer Ring Road and on the Delhi-Haryana border, with vehicles from Delhi and nearby areas using the road in large numbers. With the construction of these underpasses, congestion will reduce. It will also facilitate a smooth commute for people travelling to and from Rohini, Wazirabad, Azadpur market and Transport Nagar,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to accept a certificate issued by the Arya Samaj as proof of marriage, saying issuing such certificates was not the sect’s job but that of the authorities. A vacation bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and B V Nagarathna was hearing a petition of a man who has been bail by the Rajasthan High Court in a rape case. The man has been charged with raping a minor girl.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the prosecutrix in the rape case was a major, married to the accused. The counsel added the marriage was conducted at the Arya Samaj.

