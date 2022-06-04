Delhi news Live: Boosting Delhi’s groundwater level to ensure 24×7 supply to all, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

In a bid to decongest the Outer Ring Road area near Mukarba Chowk, the Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to construct three underpasses in the area as well as a ramp from Badli junction to Haiderpur Metro station.

“Currently, at the Mukarba Chowk junction and Haiderpur Metro station, traffic remains heavy throughout the day as the section comes under the Outer Ring Road and on the Delhi-Haryana border, with vehicles from Delhi and nearby areas using the road in large numbers. With the construction of these underpasses, congestion will reduce. It will also facilitate a smooth commute for people travelling to and from Rohini, Wazirabad, Azadpur market and Transport Nagar,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to accept a certificate issued by the Arya Samaj as proof of marriage, saying issuing such certificates was not the sect’s job but that of the authorities. A vacation bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and B V Nagarathna was hearing a petition of a man who has been bail by the Rajasthan High Court in a rape case. The man has been charged with raping a minor girl.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the prosecutrix in the rape case was a major, married to the accused. The counsel added the marriage was conducted at the Arya Samaj.