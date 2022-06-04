Delhi news Live: Boosting Delhi’s groundwater level to ensure 24×7 supply to all, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi News Live Updates Today: After inspecting the Rohini sewage treatment plant, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said the AAP government is working on increasing production capacity by recharging groundwater to provide 24×7 water supply to all houses in Delhi. He said the government is working on a unique mix of natural and scientific methods to prevent sewage from flowing into the Yamuna river, adding that water production levels have increased from 930 MGD to 990 MGD. “We are developing several lakes alongside the Rohini STP to treat water and increase the water table levels,” he said.
In a bid to decongest the Outer Ring Road area near Mukarba Chowk, the Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to construct three underpasses in the area as well as a ramp from Badli junction to Haiderpur Metro station. In other news, after a young woman was allegedly sexually harassed at a Metro station Thursday afternoon, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement stating that it has “taken up the issue with the security agencies” concerned. CCTV footage has already been shared with police who are actively pursuing the case further, it added.
In a separate development, the Delhi High Court on Friday refused to pass an order for urgent listing of a petition challenging the alleged stopping of prayers at a mosque in south Delhi by the Archaeological Survey of India. The mosque is located in the periphery of Qutub Minar.
