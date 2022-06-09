Delhi News Live Updates: Technical snag hits Metro Blue Line again, services affected

Delhi News Live Updates Today: Services on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line were delayed Thursday morning due to a technical snag. Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali. Three days ago, a large number of commuters on the Blue Line had faced hardship as services across the corridor were impacted for nearly an hour and a half due to a technical snag. On Thursday again, the DMRC tweeted to alert commuters.
Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in Tihar Jail, is the mastermind in last month’s murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, while Pune Rural police claimed to have arrested a close associate of the suspected main shooter in a previous murder case in Maharashtra. In other news, the use of coal as a fuel will be banned across the National Capital Region (NCR) with effect from January 1, 2023, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). For regions where infrastructure for and supply of piped natural gas (PNG) is already available, the ban on the use of coal will come into force from October 1, 2022, the CAQM said in a statement Wednesday.
Also, stating that their social media posts could lead to differences between two communities and hurt religious sentiments, the Delhi Police Special Cell Wednesday registered an FIR against eight persons, including Naveen Kumar Jindal, the expelled head of Delhi BJP’s media unit, journalist Saba Naqvi, Hindu Mahasabha office bearer Pooja Shakun Pandey, Maulana Mufti Nadeem from Rajasthan and Peace Party chief spokesperson Shadab Chauhan. A second FIR was registered under similar sections against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and other social media users, police said.