Thursday, June 09, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Technical snag hits Metro Blue Line again, services affected

Delhi News Live Updates Today 9 June 2022: Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in Tihar Jail, is the mastermind in last month’s murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 9, 2022 8:31:10 am
Delhi News, Delhi Live News, Delhi Latest NewsBlue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali.

Delhi News Live Updates Today: Services on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line were delayed Thursday morning due to a technical snag. Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali. Three days ago, a large number of commuters on the Blue Line had faced hardship as services across the corridor were impacted for nearly an hour and a half due to a technical snag. On Thursday again, the DMRC tweeted to alert commuters.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in Tihar Jail, is the mastermind in last month’s murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, while Pune Rural police claimed to have arrested a close associate of the suspected main shooter in a previous murder case in Maharashtra. In other news, the use of coal as a fuel will be banned across the National Capital Region (NCR) with effect from January 1, 2023, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). For regions where infrastructure for and supply of piped natural gas (PNG) is already available, the ban on the use of coal will come into force from October 1, 2022, the CAQM said in a statement Wednesday.

Also, stating that their social media posts could lead to differences between two communities and hurt religious sentiments, the Delhi Police Special Cell Wednesday registered an FIR against eight persons, including Naveen Kumar Jindal, the expelled head of Delhi BJP’s media unit, journalist Saba Naqvi, Hindu Mahasabha office bearer Pooja Shakun Pandey, Maulana Mufti Nadeem from Rajasthan and Peace Party chief spokesperson Shadab Chauhan. A second FIR was registered under similar sections against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and other social media users, police said.

Delhi Live Updates Today: Technical snag hits Metro Blue Line again, services affected; Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal and Saba Naqvi named in Delhi Police FIRs; Follow live updates.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday urged heads of higher educational institutions to consider holding academic discussions based on books on President Ram Nath Kovind’s speeches and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two decades in public office. Speaking at the launch of ‘The Republican Ethic (Vol 4)’, which contains selected speeches by Kovind in his fourth year in office, Pradhan said the books on Modi and Kovind offer many insights on democracy and rule of law in India.

READ | Pradhan: Books on President, PM offer insights on democracy, campuses should discuss them

On the anniversary of the 1857 Siege of Delhi on June 8, few will remember the Mughals who saw their reign end. The Zafar Mahal in Mehrauli is a monument that reflects this aptly. The last palace built by the Mughals, the huge red sandstone gate impresses from a distance. But on closer look, mounds of garbage are strewn around the parking lot. Within the palace, walls and pillars crumble and seem to be at the point of collapse. The graves of three Mughal emperors are somewhere within the decaying Mahal. Before he was exiled to Rangoon by the British, Bahadur Shah Zafar wished to be buried here beside his forefathers. His grave lies empty.

READ | Zafar Mahal, last palace built by Mughals, lies in wait of repair, restoration

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said Wednesday that they will work together for the betterment of the city, and there were no differences between the two when it came to working for the people. Saxena, Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia held a meeting Wednesday on the ongoing monsoon preparedness, and directed the department to ‘sync’, work in ‘coordination’ and let people know that the government is working for them.

READ | CM Kejriwal, L-G meet, stress on working in sync

