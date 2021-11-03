Delhi News Live: Air quality likely to take turn for worse on Nov 4

Delhi Live News: An orange-roofed, temporary temple is nearing completion at Thyagaraj Stadium, in time for the Delhi government’s Diwali celebrations this year. On Tuesday, workers were busy completing a 60-feet tall and 110-feet wide structure meant to resemble the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Mostly made of thermocol and plywood, a puja will be held inside the structure on Diwali day. The structure will be dismantled after the event.
In other news, once every month, students of classes VI and above in schools in Delhi are to have sessions and activities on prevention of cyber-crime through a government programme with the objective of making them ‘Cyber Warriors’. This school programme is part of the Union Home Ministry’s scheme ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C)’ under which the first Wednesday of every month is to be observed as ‘Cyber Jagrookta Divas’.
Meanwhile, even if there are no firecracker emissions, air quality in Delhi is likely to take a turn for the worse on November 4, and any presence of pollutants from firecrackers will lead to further deterioration, according to a forecast for Diwali issued by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).
Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mukesh Suryan has ordered a probe into an incident on Sunday, when a portion of a parking lot in Green Park collapsed. He said the incident would be investigated, and if the company that had carried out the construction was found at fault, it would be blacklisted.
A portion of multi-level parking at Green Park, inaugurated just a year ago, collapsed Tuesday damaging some cars parked in it.
A portion of multi-level parking at Green Park, inaugurated just a year ago, collapsed Tuesday damaging some cars parked in it.
Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mukesh Suryan said there are four towers at the parking lot, out of which a plate on the eighth floor of the third tower was damaged. He said that there were no injuries. The parking lot near the Green Park Metro station is the capital’s first fully-automated tower car parking. It was inaugurated in two phases in January 2020 and November 2020 by L-G Anil Baijal.
An orange-roofed, temporary temple is nearing completion at Thyagaraj Stadium, in time for the Delhi government’s Diwali celebrations this year. On Tuesday, workers were busy completing a 60-feet tall and 110-feet wide structure meant to resemble the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Mostly made of thermocol and plywood, a puja will be held inside the structure on Diwali day. The structure will be dismantled after the event.
The ‘Dilli ki Diwali’ event, comprising the puja and light and dance shows in the evening, is being held for the Chief Minister, the Cabinet and their family members, and possibly the MLAs as well, officials said.
Hello and welcome to our Delhi Live blog. An orange-roofed, temporary temple is nearing completion at Thyagaraj Stadium, in time for the Delhi government’s Diwali celebrations this year. Also, even if there are no firecracker emissions, air quality in Delhi is likely to take a turn for the worse on November 4. Follow this space for all the latest and important news of the day.