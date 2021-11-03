Delhi News Live: Air quality likely to take turn for worse on Nov 4

PM2.5 levels in Delhi are predicted to be in the ‘upper end of the very poor category’ from November 4 to 6. (Express file photo)

Delhi Live News: An orange-roofed, temporary temple is nearing completion at Thyagaraj Stadium, in time for the Delhi government’s Diwali celebrations this year. On Tuesday, workers were busy completing a 60-feet tall and 110-feet wide structure meant to resemble the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Mostly made of thermocol and plywood, a puja will be held inside the structure on Diwali day. The structure will be dismantled after the event.

In other news, once every month, students of classes VI and above in schools in Delhi are to have sessions and activities on prevention of cyber-crime through a government programme with the objective of making them ‘Cyber Warriors’. This school programme is part of the Union Home Ministry’s scheme ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C)’ under which the first Wednesday of every month is to be observed as ‘Cyber Jagrookta Divas’.

Meanwhile, even if there are no firecracker emissions, air quality in Delhi is likely to take a turn for the worse on November 4, and any presence of pollutants from firecrackers will lead to further deterioration, according to a forecast for Diwali issued by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).