Delhi News Live Today: Capital records 22 fresh Covid cases, zero deaths

Weather Forecast Delhi, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in Delhi Live Updates: Delhi recorded 21 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on Sunday. The positivity rate of the national capital stood at 0.04 percent, according to the state’s health department. So far in September, only one death has been reported in the capital.
The Delhi government says the fresh vaccines which were added to the stock on Saturday will last for another 9 days. With over 11,000 doses administered on Sunday, the total vaccine tally in the city has climbed up to 1,50,22,686, the Co-win portal says. Ofthe totally tally, over 43 lakh people have given the second dose. The city last week crossed the 1 crore milestone.
Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR Sunday, causing heavy waterlogging in Delhi and Gurgaon. Some parts of the region are likely to receive light rainfall today, the India Meteorological Department says.
In other news, Arvind Kejriwal was elected as the Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor for the third time during the National Executive meeting held on Sunday.
Meanwhile, with supplementary chargesheets pending in cases related to the February 2020 riots, the Northeast district police has asked four districts — Central, North, Shahdara and East — to send two sub-inspectors each to assist with the work. The decision was taken days after a Delhi court rapped the police for the “lackadaisical attitude”, failure in “supervisory duties”, and trying to avoid “taking responsibility”.
The Delhi Police are likely to invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against two jail officials who allegedly helped Sukesh Chandrashekhar extort money from former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.
The two — deputy superintendent Subhash Batra and assistant jail superintendent Dharam Singh Meena — are accused of helping Chandrashekhar run the extortion racket from jail. Read more
The decision was taken days after a Delhi court rapped the police. On September 6, upset over the delay in trial, the court, in two separate orders related to the riots, had pulled up the police for “lackadaisical attitude”, failure in “supervisory duties”, and trying to avoid “taking responsibility”. Read more
DAYS AFTER a body of a 55-year-old woman was found inside her house in Central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal, police arrested her nephew for allegedly killing her.
The victim, Mumtaz Parveen, had been arrested by the Special Cell in 2000 along with her husband, a suspected ISI agent from Pakistan. While her husband was deported to Pakistan, she stayed in India and had even applied for citizenship. Read more
The Delhi Development Authority is likely to bring in a ‘first come first served’ policy to sell flats that were either surrendered, rejected, or remained un-allotted in previous housing schemes.
DDA commissioner (housing) V S Yadav said the proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to consider giving people flats for those inventories that are not in demand. “When we say ‘not in demand’, it means sectors where 50% houses have been either being cancelled, surrendered, or remained un-allotted,” he said. Read more
What is to be done with the pervasive vilayati kikar trees in the Delhi Ridge? The question, which is at the heart of a project to ‘restore’ parts of the Central Ridge, long known as the capital’s green lungs, appears to have created a rift among experts and forest department officials, bringing the project to a standstill.
Earlier this year, the Delhi cabinet approved a project to restore the biodiversity of around 423 hectares of the Central Ridge, allocating Rs 12.21 crore for the five-year implementation period. The government constituted a six-member progress review and advisory committee for the project earlier this year. Read more