Delhi News Live Today: Capital records 22 fresh Covid cases, zero deaths

A waterlogged under pass in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Weather Forecast Delhi, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in Delhi Live Updates: Delhi recorded 21 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on Sunday. The positivity rate of the national capital stood at 0.04 percent, according to the state’s health department. So far in September, only one death has been reported in the capital.

The Delhi government says the fresh vaccines which were added to the stock on Saturday will last for another 9 days. With over 11,000 doses administered on Sunday, the total vaccine tally in the city has climbed up to 1,50,22,686, the Co-win portal says. Ofthe totally tally, over 43 lakh people have given the second dose. The city last week crossed the 1 crore milestone.

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR Sunday, causing heavy waterlogging in Delhi and Gurgaon. Some parts of the region are likely to receive light rainfall today, the India Meteorological Department says.

In other news, Arvind Kejriwal was elected as the Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor for the third time during the National Executive meeting held on Sunday.

Meanwhile, with supplementary chargesheets pending in cases related to the February 2020 riots, the Northeast district police has asked four districts — Central, North, Shahdara and East — to send two sub-inspectors each to assist with the work. The decision was taken days after a Delhi court rapped the police for the “lackadaisical attitude”, failure in “supervisory duties”, and trying to avoid “taking responsibility”.