Delhi news live: 19,166 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; Restaurants, bars to be shut from today

Delhi live news: A total of 19,166 cases were recorded in the national capital on Monday as compared to 22,751 a day ago, primarily because the number of tests dipped from nearly 1 lakh to just over 76,000. Also on Monday, one in four persons tested in Delhi was found to be positive for Covid.
Delhi also reported 17 deaths due to the infection for the second day in a row on Monday. There have been 70 deaths due to the infection in the first 10 days of the year, the data shows.
Seeing the rise in cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Monday ordered restaurants and bars in the city to shut, allowing only delivery services and takeaway. The DDMA order followed a meeting on Monday where restrictions, cases and bed availability were discussed.
Delhi has not reported any case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus for two days now, maintaining a tally of 513 infections so far, data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Monday.
In weather news, the capital today witnessed a foggy morning with 100m visibility recorded. Rains have finally stopped in Delhi with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a drop in minimum temperature later this week.