Delhi news live: 19,166 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; Restaurants, bars to be shut from today

Delhi News Live Updates

A total of 18,795 people, including 6,212 healthcare workers, received a "precautionary dose" of Covid-19 vaccine in the capital on Monday, according to government data. Hospitals in Delhi are witnessing a shortage of health care workers due to increasing infections among them, due to which doctors will not be required to quarantine after finishing their duties in Covid-19 wards, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Salil Tripathi (38) worked as a manager at Ricos in Hudson Lane and had taken on the Zomato job to earn extra, said his family.

In many ways, the life of Salil Tripathi told the story of an entire nation’s workforce, its moorings lost in wave after wave of an unrelenting pandemic. And in so many ways, his death summed up the tragedy.

Hailing from UP’s Ayodhya, Tripathi had worked in several star hotels before climbing a step up to become a restaurant manager in the heart of Delhi. He was leading a comfortable life at 36, according to his family, settling down in a bustling suburb in the national capital with his wife and their son — and so much more to look forward to.

Days after arresting a 25-year-old software developer in connection with the “Sulli deals” app, where photos of Muslim women captioned “deal of the day” were posted six months ago, the accused Aumkareshwar Thakur is learnt to have told investigators that he got the idea after seeing a similar app, called ‘Sullideals101’ on GitHub in 2019. He also claimed he only made a “basic app”, which was later fine-tuned by two other members of a Twitter group called ‘Tradmahasabha’.