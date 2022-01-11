scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Delhi news live: 19,166 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; Restaurants, bars to be shut from today

Delhi Live News, Delhi Curfew Updates, Delhi Covid Latest Updates: Seeing the rise in cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Monday ordered restaurants and bars in the city to shut, allowing only delivery services and takeaway.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
January 11, 2022 10:22:07 am
Delhi news, Delhi covid news, Delhi omicron news, Delhi latest news updatesDelhi cop patrols down an empty lane in New Delhi, amid fresh curbs announced by the government due to the rapidly rising cases of Covid-19. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi live news: A total of 19,166 cases were recorded in the national capital on Monday as compared to 22,751 a day ago, primarily because the number of tests dipped from nearly 1 lakh to just over 76,000. Also on Monday, one in four persons tested in Delhi was found to be positive for Covid.

Delhi also reported 17 deaths due to the infection for the second day in a row on Monday. There have been 70 deaths due to the infection in the first 10 days of the year, the data shows.

Seeing the rise in cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Monday ordered restaurants and bars in the city to shut, allowing only delivery services and takeaway. The DDMA order followed a meeting on Monday where restrictions, cases and bed availability were discussed.

Delhi has not reported any case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus for two days now, maintaining a tally of 513 infections so far, data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Monday.

In weather news, the capital today witnessed a foggy morning with 100m visibility recorded. Rains have finally stopped in Delhi with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a drop in minimum temperature later this week.

Delhi news live: Restaurants, bars to be shut from today onward; 19 166 new Covid-19 cases; over 18,000 people get a "precautionary dose" of Covid-19 vaccine; doctors will not be required to quarantine after finishing duties in Covid-19 wards; follow for more Delhi updates

Delhi News Live Updates

A total of 18,795 people, including 6,212 healthcare workers, received a "precautionary dose" of Covid-19 vaccine in the capital on Monday, according to government data. Hospitals in Delhi are witnessing a shortage of health care workers due to increasing infections among them, due to which doctors will not be required to quarantine after finishing their duties in Covid-19 wards, as per the Union Health Ministry.

A life in Covid: Hotel manager to delivery staff to roadside death

Salil Tripathi (38) worked as a manager at Ricos in Hudson Lane and had taken on the Zomato job to earn extra, said his family.

In many ways, the life of Salil Tripathi told the story of an entire nation’s workforce, its moorings lost in wave after wave of an unrelenting pandemic. And in so many ways, his death summed up the tragedy.

Hailing from UP’s Ayodhya, Tripathi had worked in several star hotels before climbing a step up to become a restaurant manager in the heart of Delhi. He was leading a comfortable life at 36, according to his family, settling down in a bustling suburb in the national capital with his wife and their son — and so much more to look forward to.

GitHub case accused got idea from similar app in 2019, say police

Days after arresting a 25-year-old software developer in connection with the “Sulli deals” app, where photos of Muslim women captioned “deal of the day” were posted six months ago, the accused Aumkareshwar Thakur is learnt to have told investigators that he got the idea after seeing a similar app, called ‘Sullideals101’ on GitHub in 2019. He also claimed he only made a “basic app”, which was later fine-tuned by two other members of a Twitter group called ‘Tradmahasabha’.

