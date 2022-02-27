scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi reports 440 Covid-19 cases; no penalty on people without mask in private cars

Delhi Covid-19 Cases Today News Live 27 Feb, Delhi Latest News Today, Delhi Weather Today, Delhi AQI Updates, Delhi Hijab News, Delhi News Updates: Delhi's case count increased to 18,59,054 and the death toll climbed to 26,119, the latest health bulletin stated.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 27, 2022 10:22:27 am
A health workers collects swabs for Covid-19 tests in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News:  Delhi Friday reported 440 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, and the positivity rate stood at 0.83 per cent. With this, Delhi’s case count increased to 18,59,054 and the death toll climbed to 26,119, the latest health bulletin stated. As many as 53,173 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there will be no penalty on people not wearing masks and travelling together in private four-wheelers in Delhi, with effect from February 28, according to an order issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Fines were being imposed for not wearing masks in all public places. However, the penalty for not wearing masks in public places will no longer apply to persons travelling together in private four-wheelers. Also, President of the Police Family Welfare Society, Anu Asthana, inaugurated a pink booth at Mata Sundari College for women Saturday. She virtually inaugurated seven more pink booths, and said this is a novel and unique initiative for grievance redressal of women.

In other news, taking a cue from the Border Security Force, which has among its arsenal the pump-action rifle (PAR) at the India-Bangladesh frontier, the Delhi Police is also planning to procure the non-lethal weapon to “control aggressive crowds”, The Indian Express has learnt.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi reports 440 Covid cases, positivity rate at 0.83; No penalty on people travelling without mask in private cars; Follow live updates.

10:15 (IST)27 Feb 2022
No penalty on people travelling without mask in private cars

There will be no penalty on people not wearing masks and travelling together in private four-wheelers in Delhi, with effect from February 28, according to an order issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Fines were being imposed for not wearing masks in all public places. However, the penalty for not wearing masks in public places will no longer apply to persons travelling together in private four-wheelers.

09:49 (IST)27 Feb 2022
Open schools in Delhi from Wednesday: Schools’ body requests LG

The National Progressive Schools’ Conference on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal requesting opening of schools in Delhi from Wednesday. According to the letter, the association of schools said children from nursery to class 8 have a huge learning gap.

“We are grateful for your intervention for the unconditional reopening of schools. However, the clause of reopening from April 1 seems to be a cause of concern. “Children from nursery to class VIII have huge learning gap as we are observing them. In March we could have focused our efforts to bridge that gap so that children would have been ready for the next grade in April,” the letter stated. Read more

09:33 (IST)27 Feb 2022
Delhi reports 440 Covid cases, positivity rate at 0.83%

09:18 (IST)27 Feb 2022
Hello and welcome to today's live blog!

Good morning. Welcome to today's Delhi live blog. We bring to you the latest updates from Delhi. Stay tuned for our updates.

Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport, in New Delhi, early Sunday. (Express/Gajendra Yadav)

A former sarpanch of a village in Gurgaon was shot at by unidentified assailants on Saturday. Police said the victim suffered two gunshot wounds and was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition is said to be critical. Police said the victim, Yogesh Yadav (50), former sarpanch of Babupur village, has a construction business and the attack may have been perpetrated over a rivalry related to some accused demanding a share in it. According to police, the incident was reported around 3 pm when Yadav was outside his house. Three armed men arrived on a motorcycle and fired at least six gunshots at him, said police.

READ | Gurgaon: Former sarpanch shot over personal enmity

Two days after a student of a private school in Greater Faridabad committed suicide, with a police complaint by his mother alleging he was harassed over his sexuality and the school ignored her complaint, his family, acquaintances and locals carried out a candle march Saturday, demanding “justice”.

In the police complaint, the boy’s mother has alleged that a year ago, he had confided in her that some boys in school had harassed him over his sexuality and she had filed complaints with the school authorities who, she claims, did not take any action. On Friday, the mother had told The Indian Express that in March 2021, her son was sexually harassed in the school washroom by some boys.

READ | March demanding justice for school student who killed himself in Faridabad

