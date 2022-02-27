Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi reports 440 Covid-19 cases; no penalty on people without mask in private cars

Delhi Live News: Delhi Friday reported 440 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, and the positivity rate stood at 0.83 per cent. With this, Delhi’s case count increased to 18,59,054 and the death toll climbed to 26,119, the latest health bulletin stated. As many as 53,173 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, there will be no penalty on people not wearing masks and travelling together in private four-wheelers in Delhi, with effect from February 28, according to an order issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Fines were being imposed for not wearing masks in all public places. However, the penalty for not wearing masks in public places will no longer apply to persons travelling together in private four-wheelers. Also, President of the Police Family Welfare Society, Anu Asthana, inaugurated a pink booth at Mata Sundari College for women Saturday. She virtually inaugurated seven more pink booths, and said this is a novel and unique initiative for grievance redressal of women.
In other news, taking a cue from the Border Security Force, which has among its arsenal the pump-action rifle (PAR) at the India-Bangladesh frontier, the Delhi Police is also planning to procure the non-lethal weapon to “control aggressive crowds”, The Indian Express has learnt.
There will be no penalty on people not wearing masks and travelling together in private four-wheelers in Delhi, with effect from February 28, according to an order issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Fines were being imposed for not wearing masks in all public places. However, the penalty for not wearing masks in public places will no longer apply to persons travelling together in private four-wheelers.
The National Progressive Schools’ Conference on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal requesting opening of schools in Delhi from Wednesday. According to the letter, the association of schools said children from nursery to class 8 have a huge learning gap.
“We are grateful for your intervention for the unconditional reopening of schools. However, the clause of reopening from April 1 seems to be a cause of concern. “Children from nursery to class VIII have huge learning gap as we are observing them. In March we could have focused our efforts to bridge that gap so that children would have been ready for the next grade in April,” the letter stated. Read more
