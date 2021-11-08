Delhi news Live Updates: Capital records 47 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi on Sunday recorded 47 Covid-19 cases and zero daily deaths, according to the city’s health department. The positivity rate stood at 0.11 percent. The number of cumulative cases now stand at 14,40,118 with over 14.14 lakh recovered patients so far. The national capital has not reported any Covid-related fatality so far this month. It reported four deaths in October and five in September.
In other news, while the number of cases reported per day and the positivity rate are under control, senior government officials are monitoring cases in each district closely to track any significant increase during the festival season. The positivity rate in the city crossed 0.1% for the first time on Thursday since the first week of August.
Meanwhile, on Saturday and Sunday, water supply across several parts of East, Northeast, and South Delhi, and parts of the New Delhi Municipal Council area, was disrupted with the functioning of five water treatment plants (WTPs) being affected by rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna. Raghav Chadha, cie-chairma, Delhi Jal Board, said water supply is likely to return to normal by Sunday evening.