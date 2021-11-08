scorecardresearch
Monday, November 08, 2021
Delhi news Live Updates: Capital records 47 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Delhi News Live Updates: The number of cumulative cases now stand at 14,40,118 with over 14.14 lakh recovered patients so far. The national capital has not reported any Covid-related fatality so far this month.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
November 8, 2021 10:22:04 am
delhi news, delhi news today, delhi aqiHazy skies seen in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi on Sunday recorded 47 Covid-19 cases and zero daily deaths, according to the city’s health department. The positivity rate stood at 0.11 percent. The number of cumulative cases now stand at 14,40,118 with over 14.14 lakh recovered patients so far. The national capital has not reported any Covid-related fatality so far this month. It reported four deaths in October and five in September.

In other news, while the number of cases reported per day and the positivity rate are under control, senior government officials are monitoring cases in each district closely to track any significant increase during the festival season. The positivity rate in the city crossed 0.1% for the first time on Thursday since the first week of August.

Meanwhile, on Saturday and Sunday, water supply across several parts of East, Northeast, and South Delhi, and parts of the New Delhi Municipal Council area, was disrupted with the functioning of five water treatment plants (WTPs) being affected by rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna. Raghav Chadha, cie-chairma, Delhi Jal Board, said water supply is likely to return to normal by Sunday evening.

Delhi news live: City records 47 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; positivity rate stood at 0.11 percent; cumulative cases now stand at 14,40,118; zero Covid deaths recorded this month; follow for more Delhi updates

Amid festive season, close eye on coronavirus cases in Delhi

delhi covid cases Delhi’s active case count was 365 on Sunday. Out of the 9,286 hospital beds set aside for Covid patients, only 157 are occupied. (Express File)

Delhi reported 47 Covid cases on Sunday at a positivity rate of 0.11%. While the number of cases reported per day and the positivity rate are under control, senior government officials are monitoring cases in each district closely to track any significant increase during the festival season.

The positivity rate in the city crossed 0.1% for the first time on Thursday since the first week of August.

According to senior Delhi government officials, the slight increase in the positivity rate — it has mostly hovered near the 0.06%-0.07% mark for over a month — is not a cause for concern at present but might indicate that the spread is higher after the festival season started in October.

Hardlook: Why taps ran dry

Despite it being a recurrent problem that leaves Delhi grappling with a water crisis multiple times in a year, solutions to increased ammonia levels in the Yamuna are still quite a way off.

On Saturday and Sunday, water supply across several parts of East, Northeast, and South Delhi, and parts of the New Delhi Municipal Council area, was disrupted with the functioning of five water treatment plants (WTPs) being affected by rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna. The five plants have a combined capacity of 486 million gallons per day (out of the total production of around 950 MGD).

This is the fourth such instance reported this year.

Delhi govt seeks action against 12 DU college principals for ‘inciting’ teachers

The Delhi government’s Department of Higher Education has asked Delhi University’s Vice-Chancellor to take action against the principals of 12 Delhi government-funded colleges, accusing them of “inciting teachers” and “creating a hostile education environment” over funding issues. The principals, however, said they are facing financial issues with budget estimates having been reduced to approximately 75% to that of last year’s.

