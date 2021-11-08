Delhi news Live Updates: Capital records 47 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Delhi’s active case count was 365 on Sunday. Out of the 9,286 hospital beds set aside for Covid patients, only 157 are occupied. (Express File)

Delhi reported 47 Covid cases on Sunday at a positivity rate of 0.11%. While the number of cases reported per day and the positivity rate are under control, senior government officials are monitoring cases in each district closely to track any significant increase during the festival season.

The positivity rate in the city crossed 0.1% for the first time on Thursday since the first week of August.

According to senior Delhi government officials, the slight increase in the positivity rate — it has mostly hovered near the 0.06%-0.07% mark for over a month — is not a cause for concern at present but might indicate that the spread is higher after the festival season started in October.

Despite it being a recurrent problem that leaves Delhi grappling with a water crisis multiple times in a year, solutions to increased ammonia levels in the Yamuna are still quite a way off.

On Saturday and Sunday, water supply across several parts of East, Northeast, and South Delhi, and parts of the New Delhi Municipal Council area, was disrupted with the functioning of five water treatment plants (WTPs) being affected by rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna. The five plants have a combined capacity of 486 million gallons per day (out of the total production of around 950 MGD).

This is the fourth such instance reported this year.

The Delhi government’s Department of Higher Education has asked Delhi University’s Vice-Chancellor to take action against the principals of 12 Delhi government-funded colleges, accusing them of “inciting teachers” and “creating a hostile education environment” over funding issues. The principals, however, said they are facing financial issues with budget estimates having been reduced to approximately 75% to that of last year’s.