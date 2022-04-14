Delhi News Live Updates: IGL hikes CNG in Delhi to Rs 71.61 per kg; Covid cases rise in Capital

Delhi Live News: Indraprastha Gas Limited hiked the price of CNG in Delhi to Rs 71.61 per kg from Thursday. For Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, the price of CNG has increased to Rs 74.17 per kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per kg, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, Covid cases in Delhi are increasing rapidly again, with the health department reporting 299 cases on Wednesday at a positivity rate of 2.49 per cent. Delhi had reported 304 cases on March 4 after which a swift decline was seen. According to Wednesday’s health bulletin, with the increase in cases being observed only a few days ago, most hospital beds are still empty. Out of 9,745 Covid beds in hospitals, only 43 are occupied at present.
While some schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have temporarily moved online after students tested positive for Covid, schools in Delhi say that they want to avoid closing the whole school in case of such an eventuality and will focus on monitoring and isolation. At least three schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have suspended physical classestemporarily after cases were detected. Delhi’s schools have been operating in full swing from April 1, with completely offline teaching-learning, and at full capacity.
Contrary to Delhi University’s directives, St Stephen’s College has notified that it will be conducting interviews carrying 15% weightage for admissions of students of all categories.
St Stephen’s College is one of six minority colleges in Delhi University that reserve 50% of their seats for minority candidates. While issuing different cut-offs for minority and general candidates, the college has also conducted interviews to finalise its students from among the shortlisted candidates through cut-offs for both categories of students.
In its admission policy released last week, Delhi University had notified that in these minority colleges, admissions to the 50% unreserved seats will only be on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test score and admission to the reserved seats will be conducted, with an 85% weightage to CUET score and 15% weightage to interviews conducted by the college. Read more.
