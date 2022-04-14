scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: IGL hikes CNG in Delhi to Rs 71.61 per kg; Covid cases rise in Capital

Delhi News Today Live Updates 14 Apr, Delhi Latest News Today, Delhi Weather Today, Delhi Heatwave Updates, Delhi-NCR News, Delhi Covid-19 Cases Updates: Covid cases in Delhi are increasing rapidly again, with the health department reporting 299 cases on Wednesday at a positivity rate of 2.49 per cent. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 14, 2022 8:53:08 am
For Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the price of CNG has increased to Rs 74.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per Kg, ANI reported. (Reuters)

Delhi Live News: Indraprastha Gas Limited hiked the price of CNG in Delhi to Rs 71.61 per kg from Thursday. For Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, the price of CNG has increased to Rs 74.17 per kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per kg, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Covid cases in Delhi are increasing rapidly again, with the health department reporting 299 cases on Wednesday at a positivity rate of 2.49 per cent. Delhi had reported 304 cases on March 4 after which a swift decline was seen. According to Wednesday’s health bulletin, with the increase in cases being observed only a few days ago, most hospital beds are still empty. Out of 9,745 Covid beds in hospitals, only 43 are occupied at present.

While some schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have temporarily moved online after students tested positive for Covid, schools in Delhi say that they want to avoid closing the whole school in case of such an eventuality and will focus on monitoring and isolation. At least three schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have suspended physical classestemporarily after cases were detected. Delhi’s schools have been operating in full swing from April 1, with completely offline teaching-learning, and at full capacity.

Delhi News Live Updates: IGL hikes CNG in Delhi to Rs 71.61 per kg; Covid cases rise in Delhi

08:47 (IST)14 Apr 2022
At St Stephen’s, 85% weightage to CUET, 15% to interview

Contrary to Delhi University’s directives, St Stephen’s College has notified that it will be conducting interviews carrying 15% weightage for admissions of students of all categories.

St Stephen’s College is one of six minority colleges in Delhi University that reserve 50% of their seats for minority candidates. While issuing different cut-offs for minority and general candidates, the college has also conducted interviews to finalise its students from among the shortlisted candidates through cut-offs for both categories of students.

In its admission policy released last week, Delhi University had notified that in these minority colleges, admissions to the 50% unreserved seats will only be on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test score and admission to the reserved seats will be conducted, with an 85% weightage to CUET score and 15% weightage to interviews conducted by the college. Read more. 

08:47 (IST)14 Apr 2022
Welcome to our Delhi live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our Delhi live blog! Follow this space for the latest updates from the National Capital. 

With the new buses, the city’s fleet has increased to 7,080. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Kailash Gahlot flags off 80 AC buses, DTC to induct 62 e-buses in the coming days

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Wednesday flagged off 80 AC CNG buses under cluster services from Rajghat bus depot, taking the city’s public transport fleet to 7,080.

Officials from the Transport Department said the DTC fleet will get 62 electric buses over the next two weeks. At present, the city has only two e-buses.

These dark blue cluster buses are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including pink seats for women, separate seats for senior citizens, a foldable ramp for people with disabilities, CCTVs and panic buttons with hooters to help women sound the alarm and live video streaming in case of emergency.

Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad ring Covid alarm but ones in Delhi say won’t shut

While some schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have temporarily moved online after students tested positive for Covid, schools in Delhi say that they want to avoid closing the whole school in case of such an eventuality and will focus on monitoring and isolation.

At least three schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have suspended physical classestemporarily after cases were detected. Delhi’s schools have been operating in full swing from April 1, with completely offline teaching-learning, and at full capacity.

Multiple school administrators say that in case their students test positive, they will avoid shutting down the entire school.

 

