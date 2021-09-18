Delhi news Live Updates: Delhi reports 33 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death; experts urge caution ahead of festivals

Students at Ramjas College after the campus reopened for final-year students, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Weather, Delhi News Live, Delhi Covid Cases: Delhi, on Friday, recorded 33 new Covid-19 cases and one related fatality. The national capital currently has 407 active cases.

However, as the festival season approaches, experts have suggested muted and simple celebrations in the city, minutes of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting held on August 27 show.

During the meeting, which was attended by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others, constant surveillance, testing and simple celebrations during the upcoming festival season were suggested.

Meanwhile, with two weeks for schools to collect CBSE exam fees from their students and no proposal by the Delhi government to intervene, stakeholders expect another tussle this year to get these fees covered. In 2019, the board had sharply increased its examination fees, making it Rs 1,200 for SC/ST students and Rs 1,500 for the rest in both classes X and XII. The Delhi government had then announced that it would cover the complete examination fee for all Board year students in its schools.