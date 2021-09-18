scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Delhi news Live Updates: Delhi reports 33 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death; experts urge caution ahead of festivals

Delhi News Live, Delhi Traffic: Amid the ongoing fears of the Covid third wave, the DDMA has suggested restricted celebrations of festivals.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 18, 2021 9:08:47 am
Students at Ramjas College after the campus reopened for final-year students, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Weather, Delhi News Live, Delhi Covid Cases: Delhi, on Friday, recorded 33 new Covid-19 cases and one related fatality. The national capital currently has 407 active cases.

However, as the festival season approaches, experts have suggested muted and simple celebrations in the city, minutes of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting held on August 27 show.

During the meeting, which was attended by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others, constant surveillance, testing and simple celebrations during the upcoming festival season were suggested.

Meanwhile, with two weeks for schools to collect CBSE exam fees from their students and no proposal by the Delhi government to intervene, stakeholders expect another tussle this year to get these fees covered. In 2019, the board had sharply increased its examination fees, making it Rs 1,200 for SC/ST students and Rs 1,500 for the rest in both classes X and XII. The Delhi government had then announced that it would cover the complete examination fee for all Board year students in its schools.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi reports 33 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; Delhi recorded the highest rainfall this monsoon; DDMA suggests restricted celebrations of festivals; Follow this space for Live Updates:

09:08 (IST)18 Sep 2021
Cutting down dust: Onus on pvt firms to stick to 14-point plan

Environment Minister Gopal Rai has asked private construction agencies in Delhi to adhere to guidelines to prevent dust pollution within 15 days. All private agencies are required to hold review meetings at their construction sites to ensure whether the guidelines are being followed, besides appointing an employee to ensure that they are followed. The government will take strict action against private agencies not following the guidelines, Rai said. Read More

Amid fears of third covid wave: Festival season nears, experts suggest muted celebrations

delhi news, diwali, delhi covid news, third wave The DDMA meeting was held to discuss the preparation for a possible third Covid wave and school reopening protocol. (Express File/Representative Image)

As the festival season approaches, experts have suggested muted and simple celebrations in the city, minutes of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting held on August 27 show.

During the meeting, which was attended by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others, constant surveillance, testing and simple celebrations during the upcoming festival season were suggested.

During the meeting, Niti Aayog member Dr V K Paul indicated that large gatherings during festivals can reverse gains made so far.

Delhi: Four men arrested for attacking jeweller’s wife, making off with cash and jewellery worth lakhs

A 55-year-old woman was attacked and held hostage allegedly by her house help and cook at her home, who then made off with cash and jewellery worth lakhs. Police said the incident took place in Northwest Delhi’s Maurya Enclave on Tuesday and the accused, along with their two associates, were arrested within six-seven hours of the incident.

Gallbladder gangrene reported in 5 patients who recovered from Covid; ‘first such case in India’, say Ganga Ram doctors

Doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have seen five patients who developed gallbladder gangrene after recovering from Covid-19. Medical experts at the hospital believe this is the first report of such cases in India.

The five patients – four men and a woman aged between 37 and 75 – were successfully treated at the hospital between June and August. They complained of fever, pain in the right upper quadrant of abdomen, and vomiting. Two of them had diabetes and one suffered from heart disease. Three patients had received steroids for management of Covid-19 symptoms.

