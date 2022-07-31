Delhi News Live: Covid-19 cases over 1,000 for 4th day in a row; DCPs to keep track of ‘illegal’ Rohingya

Delhi News Live Updates: Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on the rise again, with over 1,000 cases being recorded for four days in a row. The city recorded 1,333 new cases and a positivity rate of 8.39% on Saturday.
Meanwhile, instructions have been issued to Delhi’s 15 DCPs to keep track of the demographic particulars of “Rohingya illegal migrants” staying in Delhi, particularly men categorised in age brackets — up to 14, 14 to 40, and 40 — along with weekly records of arrival and departure.
In other news, with the police investigating the Delhi government’s new excise policy, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced Saturday that the government is rolling back the new policy. The Lt Governor has also sought a CBI probe into the matter based on a report by the Chief Secretary, which alleged undue benefits to liquor vend licencees in lieu of “kickbacks” and “commissions” and use of the money in the Punjab elections.
Police interrogation of arrested gangsters will now involve getting details of their social media accounts – Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Signal and Wickr – as well as their financial transactions, in a bid to tap into their networks and get details of their associates. This was conveyed to the force by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.
The decision to upgrade the interrogation procedure comes after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May, as several teams of the Delhi Police Special Cell were not aware of those working under jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi – the prime accused in the case – and their latest social media handles, it is learnt. Read more
