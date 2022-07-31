Delhi News Live: Covid-19 cases over 1,000 for 4th day in a row; DCPs to keep track of ‘illegal’ Rohingya

With the rainfall this month, the AQI in Delhi remained in the 'satisfactory' category for 24 out of 30 days of the month till Saturday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha )

On Saturday, Delhi’s air was the cleanest it has been all year with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 58.

The average AQI in July this year was 87, better than the 110 recorded in 2021. July this year and July of 2020 have seen the cleanest air in the past six years. In 2020, July saw an average AQI of 83, only a little better than the average for the month this year.

When it introduced its new liquor policy in November 2021, the Delhi government had looked to bring in Rs 10,000-crore revenue in one year. In the eight months since, the excise department has fallen well short of its target, collecting revenue of just around Rs 1,993 crore, officials told The Indian Express.

As per data shared by a Delhi government source, the excise department collected a revenue of Rs 600.63 crore between December 2021 and March 2022, Rs 528.29 crore in April and May, Rs 442.40 crore in June and Rs 421.82 crore in July.

On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the Delhi government had decided to roll back the new excise policy and that from August 1 liquor will be sold only in government outlets, as was the case before November, when the new policy was implemented.