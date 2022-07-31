scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Live now

Delhi News Live: Covid-19 cases over 1,000 for 4th day in a row; DCPs to keep track of ‘illegal’ Rohingya

Delhi News Live Updates, July 31, 2022: Instructions have been issued to Delhi’s 15 DCPs to keep track of the demographic particulars of “Rohingya illegal migrants” staying in Delhi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 31, 2022 9:00:49 am
A health worker collecting swab samples for Covid-19 testing in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live Updates: Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on the rise again, with over 1,000 cases being recorded for four days in a row. The city recorded 1,333 new cases and a positivity rate of 8.39% on Saturday.

Meanwhile, instructions have been issued to Delhi’s 15 DCPs to keep track of the demographic particulars of “Rohingya illegal migrants” staying in Delhi, particularly men categorised in age brackets — up to 14, 14 to 40, and 40 — along with weekly records of arrival and departure.

In other news, with the police investigating the Delhi government’s new excise policy, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced Saturday that the government is rolling back the new policy. The Lt Governor has also sought a CBI probe into the matter based on a report by the Chief Secretary, which alleged undue benefits to liquor vend licencees in lieu of “kickbacks” and “commissions” and use of the money in the Punjab elections.

Live Blog

Delhi News: City records 1,333 Covid-19 cases; Delhi govt rolls back new liquor excise policy; Follow latest updates here

09:00 (IST)31 Jul 2022
New brief to officers interrogating gangsters: Get details of their Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat

Police interrogation of arrested gangsters will now involve getting details of their social media accounts – Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Signal and Wickr – as well as their financial transactions, in a bid to tap into their networks and get details of their associates. This was conveyed to the force by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. 

The decision to upgrade the interrogation procedure comes after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May, as several teams of the Delhi Police Special Cell were not aware of those working under jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi – the prime accused in the case – and their latest social media handles, it is learnt. Read more

08:59 (IST)31 Jul 2022
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Delhi-NCR.

With the rainfall this month, the AQI in Delhi remained in the 'satisfactory' category for 24 out of 30 days of the month till Saturday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha )

Delhi sees cleanest day of the year, air quality ‘satisfactory’

On Saturday, Delhi’s air was the cleanest it has been all year with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 58.

The average AQI in July this year was 87, better than the 110 recorded in 2021. July this year and July of 2020 have seen the cleanest air in the past six years. In 2020, July saw an average AQI of 83, only a little better than the average for the month this year.

Revenue target of Rs 10,000 cr, new liquor policy brought in Rs 2,000 crore in 8 months

When it introduced its new liquor policy in November 2021, the Delhi government had looked to bring in Rs 10,000-crore revenue in one year. In the eight months since, the excise department has fallen well short of its target, collecting revenue of just around Rs 1,993 crore, officials told The Indian Express.

As per data shared by a Delhi government source, the excise department collected a revenue of Rs 600.63 crore between December 2021 and March 2022, Rs 528.29 crore in April and May, Rs 442.40 crore in June and Rs 421.82 crore in July.

On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the Delhi government had decided to roll back the new excise policy and that from August 1 liquor will be sold only in government outlets, as was the case before November, when the new policy was implemented.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd