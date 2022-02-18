scorecardresearch
Friday, February 18, 2022
Delhi News Live: City records 739 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate at 1.48%

Delhi Covid-19 Cases Today Live Updates 18 Feb, Delhi Coronavirus Relaxation Guidelines, Delhi Weather Today, Delhi Today News, DU Reopening, Delhi Seemapuri News Updates: Some DU students attended college for the first time since admission, while several colleges witnessed an attendance of over 50 percent.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 18, 2022 11:23:25 am
Delhi Seemapuri Explosive News Today Live Update, News Delhi LiveColleges seen outside Sri Venkatenswara College as DU kickstarted offline classes, on Thursday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Thursday recorded 739 fresh Covid-19 cases and five related deaths, according to the city’s health department data. The positivity rate currently stands at 1.48 per cent, which has been fluctuating between 1.3 to 2 percent for the past few days. The national capital’s cumulative number of cases has now reached 18,54,167 and the death toll to 26,091.

After nearly 2 years of online classes, Delhi University colleges on Thursday kicked off physical classes with strict Covid-19 protocols. Some students attended college for the first time since admission, while several colleges witnessed an attendance of over 50 percent.

More from Delhi

Two days after Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu died in a road accident after his Mahindra Scorpio allegedly rammed into a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) highway in Sonepat, police Thursday arrested the truck driver in the case.

Live Blog

Delhi Live News: City logs 738 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths, positivity rate stands at 1.48%; DU colleges reopen; several colleges witness 50% attendance; Truck driver arrested in Deep Sidhu accident; follow this space for more live updates

11:23 (IST)18 Feb 2022
North Delhi civic body to buy electric vehicles only in bid to go green

In a bid to go green, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is considering to purchase only electric vehicles for official use and enforcement drives. The council has also decided to stop buying and hiring petrol and CNG vehicles, officials said.

They added that NDMC currently has around 80 electric cars for official purposes and a large number of vehicles have been allotted to the heads of departments. Also, NDMC areas have the highest number of electric charging stations in Delhi. Read more

11:23 (IST)18 Feb 2022
10:58 (IST)18 Feb 2022
Air quality likely to improve in Delhi this weekend with strong winds

Partly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius is on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Friday.

The minimum temperature recorded in the early hours of Friday was 9.7 degrees Celsius. At 8.30 am, the temperature rose to 11.2 degrees Celsius, while the relative humidity was 92 per cent. Read more 

10:19 (IST)18 Feb 2022
Delhi records 739 fresh cases, 5 deaths

Delhi on Thursday recorded 739 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths, according to the city’s health department data. The positivity rate stood at 1.48 percent, which has been fluctuating between 1.3 to 2 percent for the past few days. The national capital’s cumulative number of cases has now reached 18,54,167 and the death toll to 26,091.

10:18 (IST)18 Feb 2022
Deep Sidhu killed in road accident: Two days on, truck driver arrested

Two days after Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu died in a road accident after his Mahindra Scorpio allegedly rammed into a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) highway in Sonepat, police Thursday arrested the truck driver in the case.

Police said the driver has been identified as Qasim Khan, a resident of village Singar, Nuh. According to police, the driver said he was transporting coal from Ahmedabad to Muzaffarnagar at the time of the incident. Police sources said the accused was arrested from Delhi Bypass. Read more 

10:17 (IST)18 Feb 2022
Gurgaon society residents in limbo after eviction order

A day after the district administration ordered 140 families residing in NBCC Green View group housing society in Sector 37-D to vacate their houses by March 1 citing safety concerns, residents said they were in a state of panic and uncertainty. Read more 

10:14 (IST)18 Feb 2022
DDA plans to acquire, convert land allotted to Millenium Bus Depot, power plant into ecotourism spot

As part of its floodplain restoration project, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is in the process of retrieving the land it had allotted for the now defunct Millennium Bus Depot and a portion of the Rajghat thermal power plant where fly ash was dumped.

The yet-to-be finalised proposal for the area is an ‘ecotourism’ space. But the DDA is yet to figure out ways to deal with the fly ash remnants at the site. Read more

Gurgaon society residents in limbo after eviction order

A day after the district administration ordered 140 families residing in NBCC Green View group housing society in Sector 37-D to vacate their houses by March 1 citing safety concerns, residents said they were in a state of panic and uncertainty.

“The authorities have asked us to vacate in two weeks, but there is no clarity or a concrete plan about the refund. They have assured that the NBCC will refund within a month, but what if the builder reneges? We will be left in limbo. We cannot vacate till we receive a refund. No alternative accommodation plans have been shared with us… We complained about poor workmanship and structural issues several times but the administration has only woken up now after the tragic incident at Chintels Paradiso…,” said S C Kaushik, vice-president, Association of Apartment Owners (AOAO), NBCC Green View Group Housing.

