Delhi News Live: City records 739 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate at 1.48%

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Thursday recorded 739 fresh Covid-19 cases and five related deaths, according to the city’s health department data. The positivity rate currently stands at 1.48 per cent, which has been fluctuating between 1.3 to 2 percent for the past few days. The national capital’s cumulative number of cases has now reached 18,54,167 and the death toll to 26,091.
After nearly 2 years of online classes, Delhi University colleges on Thursday kicked off physical classes with strict Covid-19 protocols. Some students attended college for the first time since admission, while several colleges witnessed an attendance of over 50 percent.
Two days after Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu died in a road accident after his Mahindra Scorpio allegedly rammed into a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) highway in Sonepat, police Thursday arrested the truck driver in the case.
In a bid to go green, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is considering to purchase only electric vehicles for official use and enforcement drives. The council has also decided to stop buying and hiring petrol and CNG vehicles, officials said.
They added that NDMC currently has around 80 electric cars for official purposes and a large number of vehicles have been allotted to the heads of departments. Also, NDMC areas have the highest number of electric charging stations in Delhi. Read more
Partly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius is on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Friday.
The minimum temperature recorded in the early hours of Friday was 9.7 degrees Celsius. At 8.30 am, the temperature rose to 11.2 degrees Celsius, while the relative humidity was 92 per cent. Read more
Police said the driver has been identified as Qasim Khan, a resident of village Singar, Nuh. According to police, the driver said he was transporting coal from Ahmedabad to Muzaffarnagar at the time of the incident. Police sources said the accused was arrested from Delhi Bypass. Read more
A day after the district administration ordered 140 families residing in NBCC Green View group housing society in Sector 37-D to vacate their houses by March 1 citing safety concerns, residents said they were in a state of panic and uncertainty. Read more
As part of its floodplain restoration project, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is in the process of retrieving the land it had allotted for the now defunct Millennium Bus Depot and a portion of the Rajghat thermal power plant where fly ash was dumped.
The yet-to-be finalised proposal for the area is an ‘ecotourism’ space. But the DDA is yet to figure out ways to deal with the fly ash remnants at the site. Read more