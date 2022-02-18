Delhi News Live: City records 739 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate at 1.48%

Colleges seen outside Sri Venkatenswara College as DU kickstarted offline classes, on Thursday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Thursday recorded 739 fresh Covid-19 cases and five related deaths, according to the city’s health department data. The positivity rate currently stands at 1.48 per cent, which has been fluctuating between 1.3 to 2 percent for the past few days. The national capital’s cumulative number of cases has now reached 18,54,167 and the death toll to 26,091.

After nearly 2 years of online classes, Delhi University colleges on Thursday kicked off physical classes with strict Covid-19 protocols. Some students attended college for the first time since admission, while several colleges witnessed an attendance of over 50 percent.

Two days after Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu died in a road accident after his Mahindra Scorpio allegedly rammed into a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) highway in Sonepat, police Thursday arrested the truck driver in the case.