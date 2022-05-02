Delhi News Live Updates: HC allows Nizamuddin mosque to remain open till Oct 14; Section 144 imposed in Noida

Delhi News Live Updates: The Delhi High Court Monday allowed the mosque at Markaz Nizamuddin to remain open for devotees till October 14. The police, earlier, had permitted the reopening of the mosque only for the month of Ramzan amid Covid curbs.
The Noida Police has extended prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 and upcoming festivals until the end of May. Local residents have been barred from circulating objectionable and inflammatory content through any medium. Action will be taken if anyone is found doing pooja or offering namaz at a restricted place.
Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 1,485 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday. While zero fatalities were recorded, the positivity rate was at 4.89 per cent. The city may witness dust and thunderstorms with gusty winds on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 39 degrees Celsius, it said.
The fleet of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be added with 100 new electric buses by next week, taking the number of such vehicles to 102, said officials.
According to a DTC official, “At present city has only two electric buses but by next week 100 more e-buses will arrive for the public service. The buses will be officially inaugurated by the chief minister or the transport minister.”
Besides, the Delhi government has inaugurated around 200 new buses under cluster services in the past few months. Read more
