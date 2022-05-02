Delhi News Live Updates: HC allows Nizamuddin mosque to remain open till Oct 14; Section 144 imposed in Noida

scorecardresearch
Monday, May 02, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 2, 2022 10:52:09 am
Delhi: The mosque at Markaz Nizamuddin was allowed to reopen for devotees for the month of Ramzan. (File Photo)

Delhi News Live Updates: The Delhi High Court Monday allowed the mosque at Markaz Nizamuddin to remain open for devotees till October 14. The police, earlier, had permitted the reopening of the mosque only for the month of Ramzan amid Covid curbs.

The Noida Police has extended prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 and upcoming festivals until the end of May. Local residents have been barred from circulating objectionable and inflammatory content through any medium. Action will be taken if anyone is found doing pooja or offering namaz at a restricted place.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 1,485 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday. While zero fatalities were recorded, the positivity rate was at 4.89 per cent. The city may witness dust and thunderstorms with gusty winds on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 39 degrees Celsius, it said.

Delhi News: Section 144 in Noida; Delhi may witness dust, thunderstorm Monday; Follow latest updates here

10:46 (IST)02 May 2022
Nizamuddin mosque to remain open till Oct 14: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday said that the mosque at Markaz Nizamuddin will continue to remain open for devotees till October 14. The police, earlier, had permitted the reopening of the mosque only for the month of Ramzan.

10:41 (IST)02 May 2022
DTC to get 100 new electric buses by next week

The fleet of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be added with 100 new electric buses by next week, taking the number of such vehicles to 102, said officials.

According to a DTC official, “At present city has only two electric buses but by next week 100 more e-buses will arrive for the public service. The buses will be officially inaugurated by the chief minister or the transport minister.” 

Besides, the Delhi government has inaugurated around 200 new buses under cluster services in the past few months. Read more

10:38 (IST)02 May 2022
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Parvesh Sahib Singh invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and “learn about nationalism”. (File)

Kejriwal must visit RSS shakhas to learn about nationalism, says Parvesh Singh after AAP’s Tiranga Shakha plan

A day after the AAP’s announcement about starting Tiranga Shakhas in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Parvesh Sahib Singh invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and “learn about nationalism”.

“I invite Kejriwal ji to visit RSS office in Jhandewalan (in Delhi) and Nagpur and attend its three-year course to learn about nationalism,” said Verma Sunday. “Nationalism must be in our heart and mind. We know how nationalist he (Kejriwal) is. He raises questions on surgical strikes and opposes The Kashmir Files. What about the riots that happened under his government in Delhi and Patiala,” the West Delhi MP hit back.

Delhi govt using wrong info on power situation, creating panic: Centre

The Union Power Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that Power Minister R K Singh has “expressed displeasure” about the Delhi government “misleading the public with incorrect information” about the power situation in Delhi. “Panic was sought to be created by using wrong figures and this was reprehensible,” Singh said.

The thermal power plants supplying Delhi have sufficient reserve coal stocks for five to eight days, the Union Minister said.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain had written to the Centre requesting the government to ensure adequate power supply to the city. The Delhi government had raised the alarm a few days ago about a shortage of coal at power plants and the possibility of power cuts leading to problems in the 24-hour supply of electricity for Metro trains and hospitals.

