Delhi News Live Updates: HC allows Nizamuddin mosque to remain open till Oct 14; Section 144 imposed in Noida

Delhi: The mosque at Markaz Nizamuddin was allowed to reopen for devotees for the month of Ramzan. (File Photo)

Delhi News Live Updates: The Delhi High Court Monday allowed the mosque at Markaz Nizamuddin to remain open for devotees till October 14. The police, earlier, had permitted the reopening of the mosque only for the month of Ramzan amid Covid curbs.

The Noida Police has extended prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 and upcoming festivals until the end of May. Local residents have been barred from circulating objectionable and inflammatory content through any medium. Action will be taken if anyone is found doing pooja or offering namaz at a restricted place.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 1,485 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday. While zero fatalities were recorded, the positivity rate was at 4.89 per cent. The city may witness dust and thunderstorms with gusty winds on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 39 degrees Celsius, it said.