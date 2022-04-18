Delhi News Live: BJP behind Jahangirpuri violence, says AAP; daily Covid-19 cases shoot past 500-mark

Police at the spot where communal violence took place at between two communities at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the BJP was behind the violence during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. The party’s reaction came after Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that the violence was the result of the AAP government aiding illegal stay of Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants.

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested 21 people and apprehended two minors on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly. Police said initial investigation has revealed that one of the accused, who works at a mobile phone repair shop, is the main conspirator and allegedly has a criminal record.

Daily cases of Covid-19 in the national capital breached the 500 mark on Sunday, with the city recording 517 cases in 24 hours. The positivity rate, which shows the percentage of tests returning positive results out of the total number of tests conducted, stood at 4.21%, down from 5.33% recorded on Saturday, as the number of tests conducted increased.