Delhi News Live: BJP behind Jahangirpuri violence, says AAP; daily Covid-19 cases shoot past 500-mark

Delhi Live News: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the BJP was behind the violence during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. The party’s reaction came after Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that the violence was the result of the AAP government aiding illegal stay of Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants.
The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested 21 people and apprehended two minors on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly. Police said initial investigation has revealed that one of the accused, who works at a mobile phone repair shop, is the main conspirator and allegedly has a criminal record.
Daily cases of Covid-19 in the national capital breached the 500 mark on Sunday, with the city recording 517 cases in 24 hours. The positivity rate, which shows the percentage of tests returning positive results out of the total number of tests conducted, stood at 4.21%, down from 5.33% recorded on Saturday, as the number of tests conducted increased.
Heatwave conditions and a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Monday.
A western disturbance is set to affect parts of northwest India from Monday night onwards, according to an IMD bulletin issued early Monday. Under its influence, light, isolated rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh on April 20 and 21. Cloudy skies, strong winds, and the possibility of thunder and lightning are on the forecast for Delhi on April 20 and 21. Read more
A day after arresting 21 people and apprehending two minors on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly in North-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, the investigation in the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, which has formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. According to officials, the Crime Branch has been asked to probe the "Bangladeshi aspect", and use the Facial Recognition System (FRS) for assistance.
