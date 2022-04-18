scorecardresearch
Monday, April 18, 2022
Delhi News Live: BJP behind Jahangirpuri violence, says AAP; daily Covid-19 cases shoot past 500-mark

Delhi News Today Live Updates 17 Apr, Delhi Latest News Today, Delhi Weather Today, Jahangirpuri violence, Delhi-NCR News, Petrol, Diesel, CNG, PNG price hike in Delhi, Delhi Covid-19 Cases Updates: Delhi Police arrest 21 in Jahangirpuri violence; cases of Covid-19 breach 500-mark with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 18, 2022 10:48:57 am
Jahangirpuri violence, Jahangirpuri violence case, delhi police, crime branch, bangladeshi aspect, delhi news, delhi communal clash, indian expressPolice at the spot where communal violence took place at between two communities at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the BJP was behind the violence during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. The party’s reaction came after Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that the violence was the result of the AAP government aiding illegal stay of Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants.

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested 21 people and apprehended two minors on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly. Police said initial investigation has revealed that one of the accused, who works at a mobile phone repair shop, is the main conspirator and allegedly has a criminal record.

Daily cases of Covid-19 in the national capital breached the 500 mark on Sunday, with the city recording 517 cases in 24 hours. The positivity rate, which shows the percentage of tests returning positive results out of the total number of tests conducted, stood at 4.21%, down from 5.33% recorded on Saturday, as the number of tests conducted increased.

Delhi News Live Updates: Cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in Delhi; 517 new cases reported on Sunday; positivity rate falls down to 4.21 per cent

10:47 (IST)18 Apr 2022
Weather today: Heatwave conditions likely, AQI remains 'poor'

Heatwave conditions and a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Monday.

A western disturbance is set to affect parts of northwest India from Monday night onwards, according to an IMD bulletin issued early Monday. Under its influence, light, isolated rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh on April 20 and 21. Cloudy skies, strong winds, and the possibility of thunder and lightning are on the forecast for Delhi on April 20 and 21. Read more

10:39 (IST)18 Apr 2022
Jahangirpuri case transferred to Crime Branch to probe "Bangadeshi aspect"

A day after arresting 21 people and apprehending two minors on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly in North-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, the investigation in the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, which has formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. According to officials, the Crime Branch has been asked to probe the "Bangladeshi aspect", and use the Facial Recognition System (FRS) for assistance.

10:15 (IST)18 Apr 2022
Watch | Forensics team at crime scene in Jahangirpuri
10:14 (IST)18 Apr 2022
Daily Covid-19 cases shoot past 500-mark

Daily cases of Covid-19 in the national capital breached the 500 mark on Sunday, with the city recording 517 cases in 24 hours. The positivity rate, which shows the percentage of tests returning positive results out of the total number of tests conducted, stood at 4.21%, down from 5.33% recorded on Saturday, as the number of tests conducted increased. Read more

10:13 (IST)18 Apr 2022
BJP behind Jahangirpuri violence, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the BJP was behind the violence during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. The party’s reaction came after Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that the violence was the result of the AAP government aiding illegal stay of Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants. (PTI)

In addition, six new elevated stabling lines will come up at the already operational Majlis Park Metro Station (Pink Line).

Delhi Metro to expand its existing depots to meet the requirements of Phase IV

In order to avoid the land acquisition problem and approval issues from authorities, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to augment the capacity of the existing Mukundpur depot to meet the requirements of the upcoming stations of Phase IV.

The expansion will provide space for the extension of Pink Line (Majlis Park to Maujpur) and Magenta line that will connect Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg. Officials said tenders have been awarded for the expansion of most of the Depot components.

Fire erupts at factory in Sonipat

A major fire broke out at a factory in Kundli industrial area in Sonepat on Sunday. Fire department officials said 14 fire tenders including two from Delhi, two from Sonepat and one each from Jhajjar, Rohtak and Bahadurgarh were pressed into service. Officials said no casualties were reported.

 

