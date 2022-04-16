Delhi News Live Updates: Capital logs 366 fresh Covid-19 cases; 300 positive samples sent for genome sequencing

Delhi Live News: The national capital on Friday recorded 366 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi’s Covid tally has increased to 18,67,572. The death toll stands at 26,158, according to the bulletin. The daily cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days. Delhi had on Thursday recorded 325 Covid-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent.

Amid threat of a new coronavirus variant, nearly 300 samples taken from people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi recently have been sent for genome sequencing, official sources said on Friday. The sequencing is to be done essentially to find if any new variant, like ‘XE’, has circulated in the city or not, amid a spike in daily cases in the last few days.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that a specific wing in schools or classrooms where COVID-19 cases has been detected should be closed temporarily and clarified that the entire school should only be closed in specific cases. This instruction by Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, comes against the backdrop of rising cases of COVID-19 among school children and staff members. A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has been called on April 20 to review the situation in the national capital.