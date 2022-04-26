scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Delhi News Live: Capital adds 1,011 Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 6.42%

Delhi News: Covid-19 positivity rate rises to 6.42 per cent; Delhi HC blasts police for not taking adequate measures to prevent attack on CM's house.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
April 26, 2022 9:01:32 am
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases (PTI Photo)

Delhi News: Delhi on Monday reported 1,011 fresh cases of Covid-19 and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent, according to the health department. The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170, the bulletin stated. A total of 15,642 Covid tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said. Delhi on Sunday saw 1,083 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent, while one person died due to the disease. The capital had reported 1,094 Covid infections on Saturday, the highest since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82 per cent and two deaths.

Taking a serious view of the recent incident wherein 200 protesters belonging to the BYJM, broke through police barricades outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and slammed the main gate, the Delhi High Court blasted the Delhi police stating that the incident has brought to light the “disturbing state of affairs”. “You’d put up barricades, you’d received intimation about the protest. But, what kind of bandobast did you put in place,” the Delhi High Court asked the police.

More from Delhi

Strong winds hit parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday night, and PM10 levels at most monitoring stations recorded a rapid increase. Going by data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the PM10 level at Jahangirpuri increased rapidly from 333 µg/m3 at 9 pm to 1,663 µg/m3 at 10 pm. The level at Sri Aurobindo Marg climbed from 488 µg/m3 at 9 pm to 882 µg/m3 at 10 pm. The monitoring station at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded a similar quick increase from 317 µg/m3 at 9 pm, to 1,847 µg/m3 at 10 pm.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Delhi-NCR as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more from the area. Follow for the latest updates.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visit a government school in the capital, Monday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

‘Will take blueprint of education, health models to adapt in state’: Punjab CM after visit to Delhi govt schools, mohalla clinic

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday visited two Delhi government schools, a mohalla clinic and a government hospital on Monday.

After visiting the School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) at Kalkaji, Mann told the media, “This is the next level of education. What big schools cannot think about, government schools have started implementing. Learning is happening digitally, and there is a collaboration with big companies. I have seen such schools in the US and Canada, but not in India. I spoke to several students and asked them where they were studying before. Many have come from private schools.”

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Shahdara gangrape case

Nearly three months after a young woman was allegedly abducted, gangraped, and paraded on the streets by her neighbours in Shahdara, police filed a chargesheet against 21 persons, including five juveniles. The 762-page chargesheet was filed at Karkardooma court Monday.

Police had earlier said the accused allegedly abducted the woman from her husband’s place in an auto on January 26. They then allegedly sexually assaulted and raped her in their home and shaved her head. The accused women later blackened her face and paraded her in the locality. Videos of the incident showed the accused thrashing the woman.

 

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.