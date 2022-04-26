Delhi News Live: Capital adds 1,011 Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 6.42%

Delhi News: Delhi on Monday reported 1,011 fresh cases of Covid-19 and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent, according to the health department. The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170, the bulletin stated. A total of 15,642 Covid tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said. Delhi on Sunday saw 1,083 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent, while one person died due to the disease. The capital had reported 1,094 Covid infections on Saturday, the highest since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82 per cent and two deaths.

Taking a serious view of the recent incident wherein 200 protesters belonging to the BYJM, broke through police barricades outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and slammed the main gate, the Delhi High Court blasted the Delhi police stating that the incident has brought to light the “disturbing state of affairs”. “You’d put up barricades, you’d received intimation about the protest. But, what kind of bandobast did you put in place,” the Delhi High Court asked the police.

Strong winds hit parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday night, and PM10 levels at most monitoring stations recorded a rapid increase. Going by data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the PM10 level at Jahangirpuri increased rapidly from 333 µg/m3 at 9 pm to 1,663 µg/m3 at 10 pm. The level at Sri Aurobindo Marg climbed from 488 µg/m3 at 9 pm to 882 µg/m3 at 10 pm. The monitoring station at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded a similar quick increase from 317 µg/m3 at 9 pm, to 1,847 µg/m3 at 10 pm.