Sunday, April 24, 2022
Delhi News Live: Five booked for Jahangirpuri violence sent to police custody; Capital sees 1,094 new Covid-19 cases

Delhi News: There were around 1,000 cases recorded in Delhi over the last four days and the positivity rate has also remained between 4.6 and 4.8 per cent

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 24, 2022 9:53:09 am
jahangirpuri violence communalPolice deployed at the site of violence in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi. (Express Photo)

Delhi News: A Delhi court has sent five men booked under the National Security Act (NSA), in connection with the communal clashes which took place in Jahangirpuri, to police custody for eight days. Police said that custody is necessary to ascertain the source of illegal weapons and for tracing the other accused involved in the case.

With 1,094 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the Covid-19 spike in the capital seems to have stagnated, at least for the time being. There were around 1,000 cases recorded in Delhi over the last four days and the positivity rate has also remained between 4.6 and 4.8 per cent. Delhi’s effective reproduction number (R-value), which indicates the spread of Covid-19, was recorded at 2.1 this week, according to an analysis by IIT-Madras as reported by news agency PTI.

In other news, Delhi University has issued a notice asking students to mandatorily take prior permission to hold protests and refrain from violence and destruction of public property during the protests. “Prior intimation of gathering/protest/demonstration anywhere in the university is mandatory. Although protests/demonstrations are the legal right of every individual, yet prior permission from the proctor’s office is mandatory,” read the notice issued on Friday.

Delhi records 1,094 Covid cases, 2 deaths; Heatwave conditions on April 28, 29; 5 booked for Jahanagirpuri violence; DU asks students to take prior permission to hold protests. Follow this space for more latest updates from Delhi, NCR.

09:53 (IST)24 Apr 2022
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi court sends five accused to 8-day police custody

A Delhi court sent five men booked under the National Security Act (NSA), in connection with the communal clashes which took place in Jahangirpuri, to police custody for eight days.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Satvir Singh Lamba sent accused Ansar, Salim, Ahir, Dilshad and Sonu to eight-day custodial interrogation after police told the court that remand is required to confront all co-accused persons with each other to link the chain of the incident and to ascertain the role of each accused person properly.

09:50 (IST)24 Apr 2022
Delhi logs 1,094 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate at 4.82%

Delhi on Saturday reported 1,094 fresh Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.82 per cent; and two deaths. With today’s addition, the accumulative caseload rose to 18,73,793 and the toll to 26,166. The number of active cases stood at 3,705. The capital had recorded 1,042 cases at a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent, and two deaths on Friday.

09:46 (IST)24 Apr 2022
Delhi: Heatwave conditions on April 28, 29

Heatwave conditions are likely to return to Delhi next week when the maximum temperature could rise to 44 degrees Celsius on April 28 and 29, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

AAP claims Centre planning to demolish temple, BJP says rumour AAP MLA Atishi led the protest at Sriniwaspuri (File Photo)

AAP claims Centre planning to demolish temple, BJP says rumour

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday protested at Delhi’s Sriniwaspuri against what it claimed was a plan to demolish a temple by the BJP-led central government.

It shared a purported notice by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, which read, “It has been noticed that you have erected/occupied the said religious structure at the project site of Sriniwaspuri. It is an established fact that this is Government of India/L&DO land and you have unauthorisedly occupied/encroached upon this Government Land. Further, as per the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India judgment dated 29.09.2009, it has been decided that no unauthorised construction shall be carried (out) or permitted in the name of temple, church, mosque, or gurdwara, etc on public streets, public parks or other public places, etc.”

