Delhi News Live: Five booked for Jahangirpuri violence sent to police custody; Capital sees 1,094 new Covid-19 cases

Delhi News: A Delhi court has sent five men booked under the National Security Act (NSA), in connection with the communal clashes which took place in Jahangirpuri, to police custody for eight days. Police said that custody is necessary to ascertain the source of illegal weapons and for tracing the other accused involved in the case.
With 1,094 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the Covid-19 spike in the capital seems to have stagnated, at least for the time being. There were around 1,000 cases recorded in Delhi over the last four days and the positivity rate has also remained between 4.6 and 4.8 per cent. Delhi’s effective reproduction number (R-value), which indicates the spread of Covid-19, was recorded at 2.1 this week, according to an analysis by IIT-Madras as reported by news agency PTI.
In other news, Delhi University has issued a notice asking students to mandatorily take prior permission to hold protests and refrain from violence and destruction of public property during the protests. “Prior intimation of gathering/protest/demonstration anywhere in the university is mandatory. Although protests/demonstrations are the legal right of every individual, yet prior permission from the proctor’s office is mandatory,” read the notice issued on Friday.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Satvir Singh Lamba sent accused Ansar, Salim, Ahir, Dilshad and Sonu to eight-day custodial interrogation after police told the court that remand is required to confront all co-accused persons with each other to link the chain of the incident and to ascertain the role of each accused person properly.
Delhi on Saturday reported 1,094 fresh Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.82 per cent; and two deaths. With today’s addition, the accumulative caseload rose to 18,73,793 and the toll to 26,166. The number of active cases stood at 3,705. The capital had recorded 1,042 cases at a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent, and two deaths on Friday.
Heatwave conditions are likely to return to Delhi next week when the maximum temperature could rise to 44 degrees Celsius on April 28 and 29, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.