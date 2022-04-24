Delhi News Live: Five booked for Jahangirpuri violence sent to police custody; Capital sees 1,094 new Covid-19 cases

Delhi News: A Delhi court has sent five men booked under the National Security Act (NSA), in connection with the communal clashes which took place in Jahangirpuri, to police custody for eight days. Police said that custody is necessary to ascertain the source of illegal weapons and for tracing the other accused involved in the case.

With 1,094 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the Covid-19 spike in the capital seems to have stagnated, at least for the time being. There were around 1,000 cases recorded in Delhi over the last four days and the positivity rate has also remained between 4.6 and 4.8 per cent. Delhi’s effective reproduction number (R-value), which indicates the spread of Covid-19, was recorded at 2.1 this week, according to an analysis by IIT-Madras as reported by news agency PTI.

In other news, Delhi University has issued a notice asking students to mandatorily take prior permission to hold protests and refrain from violence and destruction of public property during the protests. “Prior intimation of gathering/protest/demonstration anywhere in the university is mandatory. Although protests/demonstrations are the legal right of every individual, yet prior permission from the proctor’s office is mandatory,” read the notice issued on Friday.