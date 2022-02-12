Delhi News Live Updates: Daily Covid-19 cases drop below 1,000 after 44 days, positivity rate at 1.73%

A delegation of AISA activists outside the Banga Bhawan, holding placards before submitting a memorandum demanding the release of all activists of AISA who were arrested on 7th February by West Bengal Police, in New Delhi on Friday. (Amit Mehra)

Sixteen hours after a chunk of the sixth floor collapsed all the way down to the first floor at Chintels Paradiso society in Gurgaon’s Sector 109, rescue workers managed to pull out bureaucrat Arun Srivastava (60) who was stuck under the rubble inside his flat. His wife, Sunita (55), died under the debris.

On Thursday evening, the drawing room of an apartment on the sixth floor of Tower D caved and fell through the fifth, fourth, third and second floors, before crashing to the first-floor apartment which belonged to the couple. Srivastava, an Indian Railway Service of Engineers officer, and his wife were in their drawing room at the time. Srivastava was conscious, and his leg (below the knee) was caught under the rubble. Rescue teams took him out alive, with his leg intact.

Rash driving has been a constant issue in the Greater Kailash I area where businessman Anant Mandelia (37) was hit by a car and dragged for some distance on its bonnet, his family as well as residents claimed. A family member, who asked not to be identified, said Mandelia’s condition was stable though he has not yet regained consciousness. He claimed Anant was trying to stop the accused from driving rashly when he was hit by the vehicle.

Four persons, including a nine-year-old girl, who were out grazing sheep on an empty plot in Outer Delhi’s Bawana area died after an old building nearby collapsed and they were buried under the rubble on Friday. According to police, they were informed that a building near the DJB office had collapsed. So far, no FIR has been registered. Police identified the victims as Rukaiya Khatoon (55), Shahzad (25), Danish (24) and Afrin (9), who were from the Bawana JJ colony area. Their families alleged there was delay in rescue work — a claim police denied.