Delhi News Live Updates: Daily Covid-19 cases drop below 1,000 after 44 days, positivity rate at 1.73%

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi reported 977 fresh Covid cases Friday, recording a daily tally of less than 1,000 after a period of 44 days, as per the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government. The positivity rate also dropped below the 2% mark to 1.73% Friday. A positivity rate of less than 2% was recorded for the first time in 42 days as per the data.
Meanwhile, a 27-year-old law student has been arrested for allegedly hitting a businessman with his car and dragging him on the bonnet in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash 1 on Tuesday. Also, Delhi University (DU) Friday said it would shift to the physical mode of examinations only in May and that all exams to be held in the month of March, including for first-year students, will be held in online open book examination (OBE) format. In other news, the Delhi government is likely to start scaling down the number of beds earmarked for the treatment of Covid, according to officials in the know of the matter.
Directing the authorities to not take any action on basis of the lookout circular issued against him, the Delhi High Court Friday allowed businessman Navneet Kalra, who is facing a money laundering probe in connection with purchase of oxygen concentrators by his company last year, to travel to Dubai and Milan next week and in April respectively.
