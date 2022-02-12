Delhi News Live Updates: Daily Covid-19 cases drop below 1,000 after 44 days, positivity rate at 1.73%

scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 12, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 12, 2022 9:04:36 am
A positivity rate of less than 2% was recorded for the first time in 42 days as per the data. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi reported 977 fresh Covid cases Friday, recording a daily tally of less than 1,000 after a period of 44 days, as per the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government. The positivity rate also dropped below the 2% mark to 1.73% Friday. A positivity rate of less than 2% was recorded for the first time in 42 days as per the data.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old law student has been arrested for allegedly hitting a businessman with his car and dragging him on the bonnet in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash 1 on Tuesday. Also, Delhi University (DU) Friday said it would shift to the physical mode of examinations only in May and that all exams to be held in the month of March, including for first-year students, will be held in online open book examination (OBE) format. In other news, the Delhi government is likely to start scaling down the number of beds earmarked for the treatment of Covid, according to officials in the know of the matter.

More from Delhi

Directing the authorities to not take any action on basis of the lookout circular issued against him, the Delhi High Court Friday allowed businessman Navneet Kalra, who is facing a money laundering probe in connection with purchase of oxygen concentrators by his company last year, to travel to Dubai and Milan next week and in April respectively.

Live Blog

09:04 (IST)12 Feb 2022
Daily Covid-19 cases drop below 1,000 after 44 days, positivity rate at 1.73%

Delhi reported 977 fresh Covid cases Friday, recording a daily tally of less than 1,000 after a period of 44 days, as per the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government. The positivity rate also dropped below the 2% mark to 1.73% Friday. A positivity rate of less than 2% was recorded for the first time in 42 days as per the data.

09:04 (IST)12 Feb 2022
A delegation of AISA activists outside the Banga Bhawan, holding placards before submitting a memorandum demanding the release of all activists of AISA who were arrested on 7th February by West Bengal Police, in New Delhi on Friday. (Amit Mehra)

Sixteen hours after a chunk of the sixth floor collapsed all the way down to the first floor at Chintels Paradiso society in Gurgaon’s Sector 109, rescue workers managed to pull out bureaucrat Arun Srivastava (60) who was stuck under the rubble inside his flat. His wife, Sunita (55), died under the debris.

On Thursday evening, the drawing room of an apartment on the sixth floor of Tower D caved and fell through the fifth, fourth, third and second floors, before crashing to the first-floor apartment which belonged to the couple. Srivastava, an Indian Railway Service of Engineers officer, and his wife were in their drawing room at the time. Srivastava was conscious, and his leg (below the knee) was caught under the rubble. Rescue teams took him out alive, with his leg intact.

READ | Gurgaon collapse: How rescuers spent 16 hours to get bureaucrat out from under the rubble

Rash driving has been a constant issue in the Greater Kailash I area where businessman Anant Mandelia (37) was hit by a car and dragged for some distance on its bonnet, his family as well as residents claimed. A family member, who asked not to be identified, said Mandelia’s condition was stable though he has not yet regained consciousness. He claimed Anant was trying to stop the accused from driving rashly when he was hit by the vehicle.

READ | Rash driving in area a constant concern: Kin, residents

Four persons, including a nine-year-old girl, who were out grazing sheep on an empty plot in Outer Delhi’s Bawana area died after an old building nearby collapsed and they were buried under the rubble on Friday. According to police, they were informed that a building near the DJB office had collapsed. So far, no FIR has been registered. Police identified the victims as Rukaiya Khatoon (55), Shahzad (25), Danish (24) and Afrin (9), who were from the Bawana JJ colony area. Their families alleged there was delay in rescue work — a claim police denied.

READ | Out grazing sheep, 4 killed in building collapse at Bawana

