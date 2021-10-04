Delhi news LIVE Updates: DU online admissions to being today; Capital sees 33 fresh Covid-19 cases

Students waiting outside a Delhi University college after the first cut-off list was released on October 1. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi news live updates: Delhi on Sunday recorded 33 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, the city’s health department said. The national capital’s positivity rate currently stands at 0.07 per cent. At present, there are 398 active cases in the city.

Over 1.82 crore people have been vaccinated in Delhi since the inoculation drive kicked off in January. Of these, over 60 lakh people have received both doses, the Delhi government’s data stated.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University online admissions for undergraduate courses will begin today based on the first cut-off lists that were released on Friday. The principals have stated that the online admission process, which was started last year due to Covid-19, has now been streamlined and the previous gaps have been resolved. Admissions will go on till October 6.

On the other hand, the IMD has predicted a partly cloudy skies for today with the maximum and minimum temperatures being around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four associates of deceased gangster Jitender Gogi who were planning to ‘eliminate’ rival gangsters who were behind Gogi’s murder at Rohini district court last week.