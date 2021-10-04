Delhi news LIVE Updates: DU online admissions to being today; Capital sees 33 fresh Covid-19 cases

Delhi news live updates: Delhi on Sunday recorded 33 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, the city’s health department said. The national capital’s positivity rate currently stands at 0.07 per cent. At present, there are 398 active cases in the city.
Over 1.82 crore people have been vaccinated in Delhi since the inoculation drive kicked off in January. Of these, over 60 lakh people have received both doses, the Delhi government’s data stated.
Meanwhile, the Delhi University online admissions for undergraduate courses will begin today based on the first cut-off lists that were released on Friday. The principals have stated that the online admission process, which was started last year due to Covid-19, has now been streamlined and the previous gaps have been resolved. Admissions will go on till October 6.
On the other hand, the IMD has predicted a partly cloudy skies for today with the maximum and minimum temperatures being around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.
The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four associates of deceased gangster Jitender Gogi who were planning to ‘eliminate’ rival gangsters who were behind Gogi’s murder at Rohini district court last week.
The Uttar Pradesh government suspended three Noida Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) officials for their alleged role in the illegal construction of two Supertech Towers. According to an SIT report, 26 officers have been found guilty so far during its probe.
The UP government had set up a four-member SIT to look into irregularities of the 40-storey twin Supertech Towers under the Emerald Court project, whose demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court in August. Read more
Over the next two months, three parks under the South MCD will be open to the public: Bharat Darshan park at Punjabi Bagh by this month, a children’s park in New Friends Colony, and an adventure park in Dwarka by October-end or November.
SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said finishing touches are being given at Bharat Darshan park and it would be inaugurated by the end of October. Read more
Stock worth lakhs, ordered this year or left over from previous years, have become worthless for traders who deal in firecrackers in the capital. The Delhi government, which had earlier banned sale, purchase and use of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, has now extended the ban for the entire festival season till the end of the year in a bid to curb pollution. Read more