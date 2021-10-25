Delhi News Live: Capital records zero Covid death, 37 new cases

Delhi News Live Today: Delhi on Sunday recorded zero Covid-19 fatalities and 37 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. As per official data, only four deaths have been recorded so far this month — once each on October 2, October 10, October 19 and October 22.
In other news, while Delhi has enjoyed a relatively cleaner pre-winter period (September 1-October 15) this year compared to previous years, as per an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment, experts attributed this to the extended rainfall as well a delayed paddy harvest in Punjab and Haryana. With paddy stubble burning expected to rise in the next few days, pollution too is expected to go up.
Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast an overcast sky on Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures settling at 31 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively. Delhi witnessed rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, on Sunday evening, which continued into the night.
Efforts are on to help farmers switch to the Pusa bio-decomposer, developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) to aid the decomposition of crop residue, which is being touted as a cleaner alternative than setting fire to fields. The Delhi government has begun spraying the solution on harvested paddy fields, covering 4,000 acres out of a total of nearly 14,000 acres under paddy cultivation.
However, only a small section of farmers will be using the decomposer, said Harinder Singh Lakhowal, General Secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Union, Punjab.
Moreover, Assembly elections and ongoing protests against the three farm laws also mean that action against farmers who set their fields on fire will be elusive. A senior administrative officer in Amritsar said with elections due in a few months, they cannot take any stringent action against farmers. Read more
The contribution of stubble burning to PM 2.5 levels in Delhi hit a high of 14% on October 16 this year, having remained below 5% till then. “The fire counts are taken and the area where these counts are is determined before we develop an emission inventory due to these fire counts. Then we run the model to figure out what the contribution from the fire counts is,” said Gufran Beig, founder project director, SAFAR. Read more