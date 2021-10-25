Delhi News Live: Capital records zero Covid death, 37 new cases

Delhi News Live Today: Delhi on Sunday recorded zero Covid-19 fatalities and 37 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. As per official data, only four deaths have been recorded so far this month — once each on October 2, October 10, October 19 and October 22.

In other news, while Delhi has enjoyed a relatively cleaner pre-winter period (September 1-October 15) this year compared to previous years, as per an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment, experts attributed this to the extended rainfall as well a delayed paddy harvest in Punjab and Haryana. With paddy stubble burning expected to rise in the next few days, pollution too is expected to go up.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast an overcast sky on Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures settling at 31 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively. Delhi witnessed rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, on Sunday evening, which continued into the night.