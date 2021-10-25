scorecardresearch
Monday, October 25, 2021
Delhi News Live: Capital records zero Covid death, 37 new cases

Delhi Weather Forecast Latest Updates, Covid-19 Cases in Delhi Live News: Overcast sky expected in Delhi after thunderstorm last night.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 25, 2021 8:45:45 am
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine dose to a beneficiary at Matasundri college in New Delhi. (Express File Photo)

Delhi News Live Today: Delhi on Sunday recorded zero Covid-19 fatalities and 37 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. As per official data, only four deaths have been recorded so far this month — once each on October 2, October 10, October 19 and October 22.

In other news, while Delhi has enjoyed a relatively cleaner pre-winter period (September 1-October 15) this year compared to previous years, as per an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment, experts attributed this to the extended rainfall as well a delayed paddy harvest in Punjab and Haryana. With paddy stubble burning expected to rise in the next few days, pollution too is expected to go up.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast an overcast sky on Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures settling at 31 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively. Delhi witnessed rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, on Sunday evening, which continued into the night.

Live Blog

Delhi news live: 37 new Covid-18 cases recorded in national capital, no deaths; Delhi BJP pitches unified MCD; Follow latest developments here

08:45 (IST)25 Oct 2021
Hardlook: Delhi holds its breath

Efforts are on to help farmers switch to the Pusa bio-decomposer, developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) to aid the decomposition of crop residue, which is being touted as a cleaner alternative than setting fire to fields. The Delhi government has begun spraying the solution on harvested paddy fields, covering 4,000 acres out of a total of nearly 14,000 acres under paddy cultivation.

However, only a small section of farmers will be using the decomposer, said Harinder Singh Lakhowal, General Secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Union, Punjab.

Moreover, Assembly elections and ongoing protests against the three farm laws also mean that action against farmers who set their fields on fire will be elusive. A senior administrative officer in Amritsar said with elections due in a few months, they cannot take any stringent action against farmers. Read more

08:43 (IST)25 Oct 2021
Hardlook: Delhi holds its breath

While Delhi has enjoyed a relatively cleaner pre-winter period (September 1-October 15) this year compared to previous years, as per an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment, experts attributed this to the extended rainfall as well a delayed paddy harvest in Punjab and Haryana. With paddy stubble burning expected to rise in the next few days, pollution too is expected to go up.


The contribution of stubble burning to PM 2.5 levels in Delhi hit a high of 14% on October 16 this year, having remained below 5% till then. “The fire counts are taken and the area where these counts are is determined before we develop an emission inventory due to these fire counts. Then we run the model to figure out what the contribution from the fire counts is,” said Gufran Beig, founder project director, SAFAR. Read more

The trifurcation is at the heart of the financial crisis in the civic bodies, leading to salary delays and strike by employees. (Express Archive)

Eye on polls, Delhi BJP pitches unified MCD

The Delhi BJP is in favour of unification of the three municipal corporations and is advocating for the merger with the central leadership, it is learnt. The Centre has not taken a decision yet.

Sources said state unit president Adesh Gupta wants the three MCDs — East, North and South — to be unified ahead of the civic body polls due in April and is pitching for it, said sources. Gupta, however refused to comment on the issue.

The BJP, which has been ruling all three MCDs for the past 15 years, is up against a buoyant AAP trying to come into power in the civic bodies.

